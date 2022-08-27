ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Lions acquire Adams in trade with Alouettes

The BC Lions have acquired quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. in a trade with the Montreal Alouettes, the Lions announced Wednesday. The Alouettes received a 2023 first-round pick in return for Adams. Adams previously landed on the six-game injured list due to elbow tendinitis, but is now healthy. He has thrown...
FOOTBALL
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: 15 things we learned from this week's preseason action

Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone discusses his biggest...
NFL
theScore

Eagles trade former 1st-round WR Reagor to Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings, the Vikings announced Wednesday. Minnesota will acquire the third-year wideout in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 selection; the conditional pick could be a fourth- or fifth-rounder depending on statistical achievements. Reagor, 23,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Report: Cowboys to host Jason Peters

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit with the Dallas Cowboys, sources told ESPN's Todd Archer. The Cowboys have been looking for a new starting left tackle since losing Tyron Smith to a knee injury. Smith is reportedly expected to be out until at least December after sustaining an avulsion fracture in his knee at practice last week.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
theScore

Fantasy: 2022 Player Rankings (Updated)

Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest.
NFL
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Preseason risers and fallers, cut-down day surprises

Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Matthew Freedman of FantasyPros...
NFL
theScore

NFL season-long props: Best bets to lead the league in passing

There are few surprises in the passing yardage market, as it's largely understood who can throw roughly 5,000 yards in a season. Traditionally, we try to pinpoint a quarterback who isn't expected to have comfortable fourth quarters frequently and is ideally on the upward trajectory for his career - like Deshaun Watson in 2020. But then Tom Brady led the league in passing yardage last year. Was that an outlier? Oddsmakers seem unsure.
NFL
theScore

Fantasy: Offensive depth charts (Updated after cut-down day)

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Opportunity is everything in fantasy football. If a player can't get on the field, they won't have a chance to produce on your roster. The following depth charts are designed to give fantasy owners...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
theScore

Raiders trade Mullen to Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders are trading cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals, his agent Kevin Conner told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cardinals are sending a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick back to the Raiders that could become a sixth-round selection if Mullen is active for 10 games, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports.
GLENDALE, AZ
theScore

Fantasy: Biggest takeaways from Week 3 of NFL preseason

Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. We'll get to the biggest takeaways from the final week of preseason games in a moment, but it's impossible not to first discuss the situation of rookie running back Brian Robinson.
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Raiders waive 2021 1st-rounder Leatherwood

The Las Vegas Raiders waived 2021 first-round offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on Tuesday. The Raiders tried to trade Leatherwood, who was a surprising selection at No. 17 overall, around the entire league but received no offers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Las Vegas will take dead-money hits of $7.86...
LAS VEGAS, NV
theScore

Report: Steelers expect to keep Rudolph despite trade interest

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no intention of trading away quarterback Mason Rudolph despite receiving recent trade interest from multiple teams, a source told The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. Ahead of Tuesday's deadline for teams to finalize their 53-man rosters, Pittsburgh would only consider trading the 27-year-old if it received a very...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#The New York Jets
theScore

Mims: I deserve to be starter, but Jets 'pretty set on who they want'

Disgruntled New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims again voiced his frustration with the team Wednesday, saying he deserves a significantly bigger role this season. "I feel like I already pretty much (proved it), from OTAs until now. They're pretty set on who they want," said Mims, who requested a trade last week, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
NFL
theScore

Chargers adding Sony Michel to backfield

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing veteran running back Sony Michel, the team announced Wednesday. Michel, who reportedly visited the Chargers on Wednesday, lands in Los Angeles after a short stay with the Miami Dolphins. Miami signed the former first-round running back in May but cut him earlier this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Dolphins release Sony Michel

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they released veteran running back Sony Michel. Michel signed a one-year deal worth up to $1.75 million with Miami as a free agent in May. The 27-year-old halfback won his second career Super Bowl title after the New England Patriots traded him to the...
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Brady's 'final' touchdown football up for auction again

The football that Tom Brady used to throw what was briefly believed to be the final touchdown pass of his career is back on the auction block. The ball was tossed into the stands after Brady connected with Mike Evans on a 55-yard touchdown pass during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 23, 2022. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, 2022, only to reverse his decision 40 days later.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Bills' White out at least 4 games after landing on PUP list

The Buffalo Bills will be without their top cornerback to start the 2022 season. The Bills announced Tuesday that they placed Tre'Davious White on the physically unable to perform list, which means he'll miss at least the first four games of the campaign. White, who suffered a torn ACL last...
NFL
theScore

Dolphins release wideout Preston Williams

The Miami Dolphins released wide receiver Preston Williams on Tuesday. Williams has been on the trade block for the last few weeks, but the Dolphins were unable to find a destination for the fourth-year wideout, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Williams will now go through the waiver process. Miami's...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
theScore

NFL futures: Best bets to make, miss playoffs

As we approach the season's kickoff on Sept. 8, it's time to examine a macro-market that reflects every team's core goal: to make the playoffs. Barring unforeseeable practice injuries and suspensions, NFL teams are what they are from a personnel standpoint. To help define value, we'll look at three bets on either side: a favorite in the market, a team with less than a 50% chance, and a long shot (+350 or longer).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy