There are few surprises in the passing yardage market, as it's largely understood who can throw roughly 5,000 yards in a season. Traditionally, we try to pinpoint a quarterback who isn't expected to have comfortable fourth quarters frequently and is ideally on the upward trajectory for his career - like Deshaun Watson in 2020. But then Tom Brady led the league in passing yardage last year. Was that an outlier? Oddsmakers seem unsure.

