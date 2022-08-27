ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

95.3 The Bear

Four Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Tyrone Prothro

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama kicks off in just four days, so let's look back at former Crimson Tide wideout Tyrone Prothro. Tyrone Prothro...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Utah State Head Coach Reveals “Advantage” Over Alabama

Utah State head coach, Blake Anderson, appeared a Utah local radio station on Tuesday to give his thoughts on the upcoming matchup against Alabama. Anderson joined Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard from 97.5 The Zone, a commercial radio station licensed to Coalville, Utah and the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.
LOGAN, UT
95.3 The Bear

Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

UAB’s Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa

UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Best Seats in the House!

95.3 The Bear, Tide 100.9 and Tuscaloosa Toyota are excited to get you to the game with our " 2022 Best Seats in the House" contest!. Each Thursday, before all seven Alabama Crimson Tide home football games in 2022, one (1) winner will receive two (2) lower bowl tickets for the 45 yard line in Bryant-Denny Stadium, with transportation to and from the game provided by Tuscaloosa Toyota!
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Taco Bell Testing Meat Substitute In Alabama

Nothing beats a big 16-oz Prime Rib with a baked potato, horseradish cream sauce and Au Jus. Meat alternatives and substitutes are all the rage in this big goofy world this day and age. I have heard all the "reasons" why we need these options going forward. However, it is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

