Three Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Trent Richardson
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only three days, so let's look at a legendary Bama running back, Trent Richardson.
Tuscaloosa’s Central High Honors 2 Legendary Schools
The Central High School Football Program is hosting “The Red Reunion” to celebrate and honor the two legendary high schools that merged to create Central High School as we know it today. This Friday night, “the Red Reunion will take place at Central High School as the Falcons...
Four Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Tyrone Prothro
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama kicks off in just four days, so let's look back at former Crimson Tide wideout Tyrone Prothro. Tyrone Prothro...
Utah State Head Coach Reveals “Advantage” Over Alabama
Utah State head coach, Blake Anderson, appeared a Utah local radio station on Tuesday to give his thoughts on the upcoming matchup against Alabama. Anderson joined Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard from 97.5 The Zone, a commercial radio station licensed to Coalville, Utah and the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.
Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
What You Should Know About Alabama’s Game Day Weather Outlook
The anticipation is building for The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football season. Alabama’s Week 1 matchup will be with Utah State on Saturday, September 3 with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium. We know that the Crimson Tide fans are super excited for the season but we...
UAB’s Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa
UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
Best Seats in the House!
95.3 The Bear, Tide 100.9 and Tuscaloosa Toyota are excited to get you to the game with our " 2022 Best Seats in the House" contest!. Each Thursday, before all seven Alabama Crimson Tide home football games in 2022, one (1) winner will receive two (2) lower bowl tickets for the 45 yard line in Bryant-Denny Stadium, with transportation to and from the game provided by Tuscaloosa Toyota!
Marty and McGee Can’t Wait to be Back in Tuscaloosa… To Eat
Marty Smith and Ryan McGee often find themselves stationed on the University of Alabama campus in the fall. After all, Alabama football is ranked No. 1 for the sixth time in the past ten seasons in the preseason AP Poll. The city 'makes its gravy' on those seven Saturdays when...
Tuscaloosa Cancer Survivor’s Food Truck Offers Fresh Southern Staples
A new local food truck, "The Spoon of Tuscaloosa," is now serving 'sustainable staples with soul' to the local community and the student populations of the area's University and colleges. The business has already made its mark on Tuscaloosa, catering athletic events and other and special occasions and hosting pop-up...
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Southbound Interstate Lanes in Tuscaloosa
A wreck involving several vehicles has blocked the southbound lanes of the interstate in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers in West Alabama, said the wreck took place just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The multi-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound...
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
Tuscaloosa City Schools Braces for Milk Shortage Ahead of Plant Closures
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system is bracing for a milk shortage as two major dairy plants prepare to permanently close at the end of September. In a Thursday morning email, a TCS spokesperson said Borden Dairy will close its plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi on September 30th. Borden...
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Taco Bell Testing Meat Substitute In Alabama
Nothing beats a big 16-oz Prime Rib with a baked potato, horseradish cream sauce and Au Jus. Meat alternatives and substitutes are all the rage in this big goofy world this day and age. I have heard all the "reasons" why we need these options going forward. However, it is...
Victim Shot Tuesday in West Tuscaloosa Was Hit 10 Times, Police Say
The victim of a shooting in West Tuscaloosa earlier this week was shot almost a dozen times, court documents filed Wednesday say. The incident took place around 2:45 Tuesday morning at Creekwood Village Apartments on 40th Avenue behind the Piggy Wiggly on Stillman Boulevard. According to the new deposition, officers...
Central High School Principal Speaks Out Amid Monkey Pox Rumors
Although COVID-19 is still a concern in Alabama, there is a new outbreak that residents are worried about. Across the country, Monkey Pox is threatening the safety of not only adults but our children. Alabamians are especially on high alert since students are returning to classrooms across the state. Recently,...
$1.5 Billion, 88-Acre Tuscaloosa Innovation District Could Create 5,000 Jobs
A concept in its infancy at the University of Alabama has the potential to become the biggest economic advancement in the Tuscaloosa area since Mercedes-Benz U.S. International came to the region 25 years ago. The idea is called the Tuscaloosa Innovation District -- a $1.5 billion initiative that could create...
