ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WATCH: Pair of Dallas takeaways close the door on the 2022 preseason

By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYlyC_0hXNOvBL00

With just over two minutes left, Seattle forced a three-and-out from the Dallas offense to give themselves a chance to retake the lead in a one-point game. After a first down incompletion, it was a disaster on second down with a fumble that bounced forward and linebacker Storey Jackson quickly recovered it to retake possession for the Cowboys.

With the preseason coming to a close, Dallas has plenty of roster decisions to make and strong showings from undrafted rookies will force them into some tough choices but they may have a strong group of practice squad players when it’s all said and done.

Storey’s takeaway secured the Cowboys’ lead but a quick three-and-out earned the Seahawks another chance to erase the 1-point Dallas lead. The following Seattle possession lasted one played, with a tipped ball that dropped into the hands of safety Juanyeh Thomas.

The Cowboys’ five takeaways secured a victory to end the preseason and the next time they take the field will be against the Buccaneers to start the regular season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys, Jets Are Reportedly Discussing Trade

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets are reportedly discussing a notable trade. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys are attempting to trade for an offensive lineman. Dallas is lacking depth at the tackle spots following Tyron Smith's serious leg injury. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Washington Football
Local
Texas Football
City
Seattle, WA
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor

The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move

Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have full confidence in Dak Prescott. That much isn’t even in question after they signed him to a $160 million deal the previous year even after coming off a season-ending injury. But their latest move might be taking that trust a little too far. Well, at least for the time being. According […] The post Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Buccaneers#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News

With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys to meet with free agent T Jason Peters

One of the top free agents will meet with the Cowboys about their sudden left tackle issue. Jason Peters is scheduled to visit with the team, Todd Archer of ESPN.com tweets. The Cowboys are set to be without All-Pro Tyron Smith for months — perhaps the season — after he suffered a severe leg injury last week. Smith is now on Dallas’ in-season IR. Peters would be an interesting replacement, given his accomplishments and age.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Insider links Jets' Denzel Mims to Cowboys following trade request

The agent for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims confirmed ahead of this past weekend that the 24-year-old was requesting a trade coming off a season that he finished with a paltry eight catches for 133 yards and zero touchdowns across 11 games. Jets head coach Robert Saleh later...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Yardbarker

Jerry Buss Attempted To Purchase Dallas Cowboys

The history of the Los Angeles Lakers is filled with plenty of intrigue and drama, and Hulu has captivated the fanbase with its 10-part docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.”. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss was heavily involved in the project and has expressed her wish to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants claim four players off of waivers, release four

The New York Giants established their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday but immediate changes were expected. Among them were waiver claims, which was an opportunity the Giants could maximize given the NFL’s waiver order. At noon ET on Wednesday, those claims became official. And for the Giants, they walked...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy