Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reports: Browns Release Multiple Players on Cutdown Day
BEREA, Ohio -- According to the OBR's Brad Stainbrook on his Twitter account, the Browns are releasing WR Mike Harley, G Blake Hance, TE Miller Forristall, CB Herb Miller, WR Daylen Baldwin, LB Willie Harvey Jr., DT Roderick Perry, and TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart. The team roster must be at 53 players by the 4pm deadline.
Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers, and "Strike"
Over at The Ringer, Kevin Clark just posted a tremendous profile piece on Matt LaFleur. There are a lot of great details about the kind of coach and man that LaFleur is. You really get a sense of how well-loved and respected he is by those he has crossed paths with around the league. If you haven't read it already, you should probably fix that. Or read it again.
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/28: Brissett Struggles, Schwartz Bobbles, and a Hero Emerges
Despite what I said in the GetPlayback chat during the game last night, I am not panicking. I’m not. Honestly. Much. I’m not. It’s always risky to overreact to pre-season games, of course, but I can’t deny a sense of here-we-go-again-ism as I was watching the Browns first-half stumbles against the Bears last night. Here we go again with mediocre quarterback play. Here we go again with the team’s obvious issues (WR, iDL) not being addressed by the bafflingly reluctant front office. Here we go again, looking disorganized and unprepared for the regular season.
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
Predicting the Packers' initial 53-man roster as cut-downs loom
With the league-wide cut-down deadline looming on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers are going to make an effort to round up their best 53 players to solidify their initial roster. General manager Brian Gutekunst has said before that he views the roster finalizing process as an opportunity to keep his...
Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson has done 'literally everything' to make roster, Mike McDaniel says
Entering the Miami Dolphins' first year of the Mike McDaniel era, the 2022 quarterback room has seen some surprising moves with rookie and former Kansas State Wildcats football star quarterback Skylar Thompson emerging as a preseason standout. McDaniel recently spoke about Thompson and made it clear he is impressed. “He...
Ohio State’s Jim Knowles and His Challenging 4-2-5 Defense
When Notre Dame visits Ohio State Saturday night in the Horseshoe, the Irish offensive players who played an integral role in the Fiesta Bowl battle versus Oklahoma State eight months earlier will have remnants of the Cowboys on their minds. New Buckeye defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was not in Arizona...
Watch: Marcus Freeman on The Mindset of His Team and the Growing Confidence of Tyler Buchner
Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked in his opening press conference about the mindset of his team going into the season opener against Ohio State and about the confidence of Quarterback Tyler Buchner who will start against the Buckeyes. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At...
Jaxson Dart focused on what he can control in lead-up to Troy game
Jaxson Dart spoke to the media Monday not knowing if he will be the Rebels' starting quarterback on Saturday. Lane Kiffin is taking the quarterback competition between Dart and fellow sophomore Luke Altmyer down to the wire. But Dart, a Utah native who transferred to Ole Miss from USC, entertained...
Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence
Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
Pitt vs. WVU football: Pat Narduzzi not underestimating JT Daniels ahead of 2022 Backyard Brawl
Pittsburgh and West Virginia reunite on the football field Thursday when the programs reunite the Backyard Brawl. In a highly anticipated quarterback battle between former USC quarterback teammates Kedon Slovis and JT Daniels, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is well aware of Daniels’ skill level. Daniels transferred to Georgia but arrived at West Virginia following the Bulldogs national championship. Despite an up and down college career for the former five-star prospect, Narduzzi did not underestimate Daniels.
LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension
LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
Trubisky makes it all but official
If Mitch Trubisky wasn't the starting quarterback for the 2022 opener on March 14 when he signed with the Steelers, or on August 26 when Mike Tomlin named him to start his third preseason game, he became that starter on August 28 at about 6 p.m. That's when Trubisky completed...
Time to Schein: Is Something Up with Tom Brady?
Adam Schein discusses Tom Brady's eleven-day absence and what lies ahead for him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.
The path to 53: Tracking the Packers' roster cuts
It's that time of year again. With the regular-season opener on the horizon, the Green Bay Packers — like the other 31 teams around the league — will have to trim their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. EST deadline. It's bittersweet — few dreams...
