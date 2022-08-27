Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town is Just a Short Drive from Rochester
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
There’s a Literal Castle for Sale in Rochester, MI
There's a home on the market that is a literal castle. The outside, the inside, all of it! Sadly, it's not for sale in Rochester, Minnesota but it is for sale in a sister Rochester, Rochester, Michigan. Obviously it's not a castle that was built in medieval times, this home...
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Love Selfies? Check Out These Two Gorgeous Spots in Rochester
I'm obsessed with angel wing murals! And I'm extremely excited because Rochester, Minnesota is starting to get out of the white, sterile environment that we've been looking at for years and finally adding a bit more color with murals. There are a few angel murals that I absolutely love (and yes, I'll tell you where you can find those in just a sec) but I just found out that one of those sets of wings has a sister in another amazing city - Nashville!
Rochester Restaurant’s Unique Feature Is Running and Singing
I've been going undercover lately and visiting restaurants in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Yep...if you work in a restaurant, I've either already visited your spot or I'll probably be showing up soon. I'm not looking for horrible service or going to bash the staff. I'm there for another reason...and most of you have no idea what I look like or that I go by the name Jessica On The Radio.
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that occurred at an intersection near St. Mary’s hospital Monday morning. A police spokesperson said the driver, described as a 29-year-old St. Charles man, was making a left turn from eastbound 2nd St....
Expect Delays Next Week on Highway 14 in Rochester as Paving Work Begins
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Highway 14 motorists should expect delays starting next week as paving work begins in southeast Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release that motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 14 which may produce traffic backups during the busy morning commute and afternoon drive home.
Highway 76 Detour Starts Tuesday for Bridge Project North of Houston
Motorists on Highway 76 will see a detour north of Houston starting on Tuesday, September 6th. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said crews will repair two bridges on Highway 76 over Money Creek, north of Houston. The work includes resurfacing the concrete bridge deck. Construction is scheduled until early October.
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Outdoor Concert Set For Mayo Park In Rochester Canceled
If you were looking forward to seeing this concert set for Mayo Park in Rochester this fall, you're out of luck-- because it has now been canceled. It was back in late February that we'd heard about a stop here in Rah-Rah-Rochester that Jon Pardi and his 'Ain't Always The Cowboy' Tour was going to make. In fact, here's exactly what we said back then:
Rochester Man Falls Victim to Costly Identity Theft Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester resident has fallen victim to a costly scam. A Rochester police spokesperson said an elderly man reported losing $7,000 after getting a pop-up message on his computer saying his identity had been stolen on August 16. The man said he called a phone number displayed on the pop-up message and was told he would receive a call from a representative from Visa to solve the non-existent identity theft issue. Police say the victim reported receiving a call that instructed him to buy gift cards and share the numbers with the scammer to resolve the issue.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Timeline for Project Along Busy Rochester Street Modified
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Public Works is modifying the timeline for the RPU Duct Bank/ Street Reconstruction Project at the intersection of 9th St. Southeast and Broadway Ave. South. The moratorium on turns at the intersection, originally set to end on Monday, has been extended until Tuesday. A news...
Fillmore County Journal
One Moment, Please… The end of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum
For a number of years, I’ve been walking into Preston Service Plus and noticing a small stack of brochures resting on the front counter. The first time I saw one of the brochures for Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, I asked Preston Service Plus owners Craig Bond and Justin Jones about this place. They raved about it, and I have to say I truly didn’t comprehend their appreciation for this museum in Fountain City, Wis. They’d ask me from time to time whether I had made it to Elmer’s yet, and I just never scheduled time to make that trip happen.
Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion
Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
Closure Planned Monday for Olmsted County Road
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- Part of a road in rural Olmsted County is scheduled to close on Monday. A news release from Olmsted County Public Works says crews will shut down County Rd. 142 from 19th Ave. Southeast to West Ave to replace a culver and work on the ditch. The closed stretch is between Dover and St. Charles.
Minnesota’s Most Popular Drinking Game Is One You Probably Haven’t Heard Of
If you're like so many Minnesotans, you can't sit down to a drinking game if you aren't playing Minnesota's favorite drinking game. Anything else would be ruinous to your reputation. Of course, playing the drinking games can land you in jail if you drink and drive, act super stupid when you drink, or get fighty when you drink.
Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
