For a number of years, I’ve been walking into Preston Service Plus and noticing a small stack of brochures resting on the front counter. The first time I saw one of the brochures for Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, I asked Preston Service Plus owners Craig Bond and Justin Jones about this place. They raved about it, and I have to say I truly didn’t comprehend their appreciation for this museum in Fountain City, Wis. They’d ask me from time to time whether I had made it to Elmer’s yet, and I just never scheduled time to make that trip happen.

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO