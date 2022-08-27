Read full article on original website
There’s a Literal Castle for Sale in Rochester, MI
There's a home on the market that is a literal castle. The outside, the inside, all of it! Sadly, it's not for sale in Rochester, Minnesota but it is for sale in a sister Rochester, Rochester, Michigan. Obviously it's not a castle that was built in medieval times, this home...
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen from Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police responded to the report of four catalytic converters being stolen from a Rochester business Tuesday. Police say the car parts were taken off of four Ford Econoline buses parked at a business in northwest Rochester. The converters are believed to have been ripped off sometime during the previous night.
Rochester Restaurant’s Unique Feature Is Running and Singing
I've been going undercover lately and visiting restaurants in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Yep...if you work in a restaurant, I've either already visited your spot or I'll probably be showing up soon. I'm not looking for horrible service or going to bash the staff. I'm there for another reason...and most of you have no idea what I look like or that I go by the name Jessica On The Radio.
"Lot 31" Pop Up Market Opens Today in Rochester
The public is invited to the outdoor events each Wednesday to enjoy local restaurants while shopping local vendors and listening to music. See today's featured vendors and restaurants below. "It's a Whimsical Life" will be in the Threshold Arts tent today starting at 11:00 AM. Stop by to learn how...
Charges: Speeds Reached 100 mph During Pursuit of Rochester Burglary Suspects
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men accused of burglarizing a Rochester apartment complex construction site then leading officers on a chase that ended Byron early Saturday morning were arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday. 37-year-old Kyle Felter of Oronoco and 31-year-old Taylor Suchla of Rochester each face a charge of...
Rochester Man Falls Victim to Costly Identity Theft Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester resident has fallen victim to a costly scam. A Rochester police spokesperson said an elderly man reported losing $7,000 after getting a pop-up message on his computer saying his identity had been stolen on August 16. The man said he called a phone number displayed on the pop-up message and was told he would receive a call from a representative from Visa to solve the non-existent identity theft issue. Police say the victim reported receiving a call that instructed him to buy gift cards and share the numbers with the scammer to resolve the issue.
Timeline for Project Along Busy Rochester Street Modified
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Public Works is modifying the timeline for the RPU Duct Bank/ Street Reconstruction Project at the intersection of 9th St. Southeast and Broadway Ave. South. The moratorium on turns at the intersection, originally set to end on Monday, has been extended until Tuesday. A news...
Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion
Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
Rochester Felon Indicted For Federal Firearm Violation
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Rochester man for possession of a firearm as a felon. U.S Attorney Andrew Luger said 49-year-old Marcus Jackson was found in possession of a pistol in May 2022. Because Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in three Minnesota counties, including Olmsted, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
Southern Minnesota Woman Critically Injured When Struck by SUV
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was severely injured Monday evening when she was struck by a vehicle in Lakeville. The Lakeville Police Department says the 46-year-old woman was walking across a road around 7:20 PM when she was struck by an SUV. The driver remained at the scene and is been cooperating with the investigation.
Closure Planned Monday for Olmsted County Road
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- Part of a road in rural Olmsted County is scheduled to close on Monday. A news release from Olmsted County Public Works says crews will shut down County Rd. 142 from 19th Ave. Southeast to West Ave to replace a culver and work on the ditch. The closed stretch is between Dover and St. Charles.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office to Highlight Move Over Law
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in a statewide effort Wednesday that highlights Minnesota’s move over law. The Ted Foss Move Over Law was passed after the state trooper was killed during a traffic stop on the shoulder of Interstate 90 in Winona County in 2000. The law requires motorists to put a lane between themselves and an emergency vehicle on the side of the road if possible. Drivers are required to slow down if they’re traveling on a two-lane road and encounter an emergency vehicle on the shoulder.
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
We Now Know Why A Celebrity Couple Was Visiting Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota has been a hotspot for celebrity sightings and celebrity news lately. And now we know why a celebrity couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, were walking around the downtown area in early August. Here's Why Celebrity Couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Were in Rochester, Minnesota. I'm pretty...
Rochester Police Catch Burglary in Progress, Pursue Suspects
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit that started with an in-progress burglary at a Rochester construction site. A Rochester police spokesperson said officers received an alarm call from an apartment complex construction site in the 4600 block of Pineview Pl. Northwest just before 2 a.m. Saturday. A responding officer reported seeing two men loading boxes into the back of the van. The van then took off from the site before the responding officer’s backup arrived.
New Cell Phone Guidelines In Place for Rochester Public Schools
If you've got kids in school and your kids have a cell phone, some big changes have been announced by Rochester Public Schools in Minnesota for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Below is the letter sent to families as well as an interview with Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, Kent Pekel, where he explains some of the reasoning behind the changes and some of the specific challenges our schools were dealing with as a result of phones at school.
Love Halloween? Another Costume Store Opening Soon in Rochester
First, don't freak out. The calendar still says August but spotted throughout stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, you are going to see a mixture of holidays happening that might make your mind spin a bit. We have swimsuits for summer, back-to-school displays, Christmas has been spotted at a store in Rochester already, and a Halloween store is already opened in the Med City as well. And now, one more Halloween store is about ready to scare you on its opening day too!
Rochester’s Whiskey Bones Sold, Actually To Become Big Skate Park
Whiskey Bones Roadhouse has new owners and a new plan, an indoor skate park. Good news to a lot of people in Rochester, Minnesota asking for this exact thing. On every social media platform, you'll find parents and kids alike wondering why we don't have an indoor skate park. Asking what should go in the old ____ building (Shopko, Chuck E Cheez, etc) always always always brings a ton of "indoor skate park!" to the comment section.
