Roger Warren Sassaman
Roger Warren Sassaman of Interlachen passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka, FL, following an extended illness. Roger was born in Troxelville, PA, on…
Edith Marie Herring Anderson
Mrs. Edith Marie Herring Anderson, 71, of Palatka, FL, answered her heavenly call Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her residence in Madison, FL. Professional arrangements entrusted to J.P. Moore…
Brett M. Laney
Brett Milam Laney, 68, of Satsuma, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at is home following a brief illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Winola J. Lake
Winola J. Lake, 57, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity…
Melody A. Futch
Melody A. Futch, 59, of Middleburg, entered the sunset of life on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center, Orange Park. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg…
Ronald E. Davis
Ronald E. Davis, 64, of Interlachen, entered the sunset of life on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel.
Clayton Arthur Frank
Clayton Arthur Frank, passed away at his home Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. “Junior” came to live in Crescent City at age 4 from Starke. He was a 1946 graduate of…
Wanda M. Hodge
Wanda Mae Hodge, 76, of Gainesville, FL, and formerly of Interlachen, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Palm Garden of Gainesville following an extended illness. Arrangements are under the…
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
Family, community remember Crescent City couple’s legacy
A Crescent City husband and wife who’d been married for almost 70 years died 17 days apart from each other. Shirley C. Frank, 87, died Aug. 7 after an extended illness, and her husband, Clayton Arthur Frank, 94, died Aug. 24 also after an extended illness. People who knew them said the two, who owned and operated a funeral home in Crescent City, were a team that made the community better.
Prep roundup: Palatka wins again, stops St. Francis in 4
Palatka Junior-Senior High’s volleyball team continued its impressive start with a 25-17, 25-20,17-25, 25-17 win Wednesday over visiting Gainesville St. Francis School. The Panthers, off to their…
Residents question importance of proposed new schools
CRESCENT CITY – Of the 93 questions the Putnam County School District received about the plan to build new schools, multiple questions show residents want to know why the plan is even necessary. The…
