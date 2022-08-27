ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Tri-ED celebrates success of its Build + Elevate investor campaign, exceeding goal and ready to work

The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) has reached a successful conclusion of its Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign, exceeding the $4.5 million goal for the campaign launched in February 2022 by $100,000. “The Tri-ED board of directors is committed to achieving the goals of the Build +...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Covington, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3

Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Lofts#Business Industry#Linus Business#Salyers Group#Gateway Bookstore
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Campbell Co. Cooperative Extension Service to hold annual open house, community celebration Sept. 10

The Campbell County Cooperative Extension Service with hold its sixth annual Community Celebration and Open House Saturday, September 10 at its main office in Alexandria. The free family event runs from 10 a.m. 2 p.m., showcasing the many resources the community has to offer. Extension agents, assistants, and volunteers will highlight opportunities available to county residents from each of the Extension’s five program areas of 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU’s Shauna Reilly receives Regents Professorship recognizing academic, advisory achievements

Dr. Shauna Reilly has been presented the Northern Kentucky University Regents Professorship, recognizing her academic and advisory achievements and contributions to the core values of the university. Reilly is a professor of political science at NKU, and she teaches classes in American politics, state politics, and political behavior. Additionally, Dr....
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Great Ohio River Swim benefiting Adventure Crew returns August 28 to Cincinnati’s Public Landing

This year’s Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, the only open water swim across the Ohio River and back, is scheduled for Sunday, August 28. The event is a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit that connects city teens with nature and each other through outdoor adventures. Participants take the plunge at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, then swim to the Kentucky side of the river and back — a distance of approximately one-half mile — while the river is closed to motorized traffic. Registration is open at www.greatohioriverswim.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU’s Haile College of Business officially opens Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring NKU administrators and officials from Verst Group Logistics, the Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University officially opened the Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence. The hub, founded through the partnership and generosity of Paul Verst and Verst Group Logistics, will be...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy