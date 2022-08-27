Read full article on original website
NKY Tri-ED celebrates success of its Build + Elevate investor campaign, exceeding goal and ready to work
The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) has reached a successful conclusion of its Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign, exceeding the $4.5 million goal for the campaign launched in February 2022 by $100,000. “The Tri-ED board of directors is committed to achieving the goals of the Build +...
Newport City Manager delivers State of the City address, says city continues to move forward
The City of Newport has roared back from the shutdowns and slowdowns of the COVID pandemic over the past year by attracting $100 million in new commercial and residential development while making continued improvements to the city’s infrastructure, public safety and overall quality of life. “The past few years...
New Turfway Park Racing and Gaming opens Thursday, get an inside peek at grand facility
Call it a dress rehearsal. The Governor was making an appearance later in the day. And, the public will be invited – for the very first time – Thursday, September 1st at 9 a.m. That’s when the doors of the new Turfway Park Racing and Gaming facility in...
Sparrow Ridge, a 55+ community offering affordable living options, celebrated grand opening this week
Sparrow Ridge, a new affordable community with 96 apartments for residents age 55 or older who earn between 30 and 80% area median income (AMI) celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting this week. Sparrow Ridge was co-developed by nonprofit Housing Services Alliance and affordable housing leader Woda Cooper Companies,...
Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3
Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
Purple People Bridge Company, Baynum Painting team up for special paint, Boom on the Bridge event
To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Purple People Bridge, and to promote the bridge re-painting efforts, crews from Newport-based Baynum Painting were on the bridge this week painting the entryway arch on the Newport side of the bridge. “We are incredibly excited to have Baynum Solutions sponsor our annual...
John Schickel: Boone County leads the way, making library special taxing districts accountable to public
I have fought for more accountability for special taxing districts throughout my time in the Kentucky Senate. This year’s session was a huge success, as we successfully passed Senate Bill 167, which created an alternative governance model for library boards. The bill provides local county leaders, who are elected...
Beyond the Curb: It’s River City Living apartment-style in the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. On this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers will peek inside two of the apartments and see more of the vibrant neighborhood. According to Valerie Bender, the tenant featured in the...
NKY Chamber forms new membership partnership with Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced a new membership partnership with the Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce designed to help businesses in both regions. The new partnership will enable small businesses in Gallatin County that are not currently NKY Chamber members to join the latter organization...
Covington’s Sole by Style sells ‘collectible sneakers,’ buys, sells, and trades shoes on consignment
As for Sole By Style – the sneaker museum located at 617 Madison Avenue – well, the shoe has grown. “We’ll be moving next door to the Braxton Brewing Company on Pike Street,” co-owner Jacob Cain told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. That move is tentatively planned...
Campbell Co. Cooperative Extension Service to hold annual open house, community celebration Sept. 10
The Campbell County Cooperative Extension Service with hold its sixth annual Community Celebration and Open House Saturday, September 10 at its main office in Alexandria. The free family event runs from 10 a.m. 2 p.m., showcasing the many resources the community has to offer. Extension agents, assistants, and volunteers will highlight opportunities available to county residents from each of the Extension’s five program areas of 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
NKU’s Shauna Reilly receives Regents Professorship recognizing academic, advisory achievements
Dr. Shauna Reilly has been presented the Northern Kentucky University Regents Professorship, recognizing her academic and advisory achievements and contributions to the core values of the university. Reilly is a professor of political science at NKU, and she teaches classes in American politics, state politics, and political behavior. Additionally, Dr....
Great Ohio River Swim benefiting Adventure Crew returns August 28 to Cincinnati’s Public Landing
This year’s Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, the only open water swim across the Ohio River and back, is scheduled for Sunday, August 28. The event is a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit that connects city teens with nature and each other through outdoor adventures. Participants take the plunge at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, then swim to the Kentucky side of the river and back — a distance of approximately one-half mile — while the river is closed to motorized traffic. Registration is open at www.greatohioriverswim.com.
Judge Lape rules against Michael Hild in lawsuit tied to Ft. Mitchell property owned by Ben Dusing
Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Lape has issued a temporary injunction against Michael Hild in a lawsuit filed in her court, saying that Benjamin Dusing and his company can proceed with the sale of two pieces of property in Fort Mitchell and that Hild has no claim to the property.
M&P Logistics’ $4 million headquarters development in Florence will bring 210 jobs to Northern Kentucky
Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P), a woman-owned logistics provider based in Northern Kentucky, will invest nearly $4 million in a new headquarters operation in Florence, creating 210 full-time jobs, including positions for at least 120 Kentucky residents. “As a Northern Kentucky native, I’m proud to be from this area...
NKU’s Haile College of Business officially opens Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence
Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring NKU administrators and officials from Verst Group Logistics, the Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University officially opened the Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence. The hub, founded through the partnership and generosity of Paul Verst and Verst Group Logistics, will be...
City of Covington, SD1 offering up to $10,000 to help homeowners address sewage backup problems
Property owners whose basement drains have backed up during heavy rain are eligible for up to $10,000 for the installation of a backup preventer valve under a joint program offered by the City of Covington and Sanitation District No. 1 of Northern Kentucky. SD1 has offered the Backup Assistance program...
In a BLINK it will be time for the richest outdoor art experience ever; second wave of artists announced
The excitement for BLINK’s experiential takeover is growing, not just because it’s getting close to the opening official date on October 13, but also thanks to the announcement of the second wave of artists. With a hand-selected group of local and global artists across a variety of mediums...
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
Elsmere Police hire Jimmy Thomas as school resource officer for Arnett Elementary
The City of Elsmere and the Elsmere Police Department have significantly boosted school safety in the community with the hiring of a School Resource Officer (SRO) that is assigned to Arnett Elementary School. Veteran law enforcement officer Jimmy Thomas, who is retired from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and most...
