In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Qmmunity: Gaybor Day
Labor organizing is a key part of queer liberation, didn't you know? From the work of communist queer Leslie Feinberg to the Gay and Lesbian Labor Activists Network founding in 1987 to the current unionization efforts by queer food service workers, to name one of many industries embroiled in workers' rights efforts.
Erica's First Holy Shit
What is Erica's First Holy Shit? Aside from being the debut feature from the eccentric, vivacious, and sex positive Erica Nix it is, as Satan describes it, "a psycho-sexual journey of self-discovery" for the very famous (Austin-specific) workout and fitness guru. This could have been the year's strangest campaign commercial...
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
LookOUT Fest With Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, the Album Leaf, Mary Lattimore, and More. Long Center for the Performing Arts, Saturday 3, noon. The Long Center's dramatic exterior kind of looks like a descending UFO, appropriate for a convergence of eclectically experimental and tranquilly otherworldly sounds. KUTX's Soundfounder – aka weekly electronic music specialist Andrew P. Brown – sculpts a genre-merging lineup around synths and pristine production. The deejay co-presents with independent booking agency outer/most, reps of Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, the Album Leaf, and Julianna Barwick. It's rare to see this much nationally recognized electronic music locally in one night.
Animal Adoption
Austin Animal Center, which has suffered from overcrowding andc understaffing for months, waived all adoption fees on Saturday, Aug. 27, during its Clear the Shelters event in collaboration with KXAN and Telemundo. As a result, 63 cats and 47 dogs found new homes that day. Here, Keely and Emma look on at two chihuahuas. The short-haired pup went home with them.
Austin's Airport Art Program Makes Every Flight a Trip to the Gallery
You know what there’s a lot of at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport? Art. In diversity of form, in sheer amount, in glorious profusion: art. In fact, there’s so much art at Austin’s major sky portal – whether in permanent installations or in the many changing exhibitions – that the experience might be overwhelming.
Grassroots Bakers Effect Change, One Cupcake at a Time
Lilia Marshall contemplates the coffee menu at a local coffeeshop, debating quietly with her mom, Jennifer, what to order. "What's a dirty chai?" Jennifer wonders aloud. After learning that a dirty chai has a shot of espresso in it, Lilia decides on a regular chai latte. It's the day before...
Faster Than Sound: The 13th Floor Moves to Red River, Taking Over the Green Jay Space
The longtime music space at 711 Red River, formerly Beerland and currently the Green Jay, will soon become the 13th Floor. The Eastside rock & roll bar, established in 2018, plans to relocate to the Red River Cultural District space in early September. With the major expansion in square footage, 13th Floor co-owners Jake Garcia and Nick Yaklin plan to continue their bar's vinyl lounge concept with additional live music. The first show under the bar's new management will take place Saturday, featuring Christian Bland & the Revelators, Daiistar, Narrow Haunts, and Majical Power – the latter of which both of the owners play in.
SNAP Benefits Amplified, Bacon Day Snoozes Up the Yum, 4th Tap Folds and SXSE Food Co. Moves, Garrison Brothers Release Bourbon Passport, and More
Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, citizen, it’s your “Food News Buffet” for the first week of September, deep in the wildly palpitating heart of Texas....
Sarah Polley's Women Talking Announced for Austin Film Festival
Women Talking, the new film from director Sarah Polley (Stories We Tell), is part of the lineup of eagerly-anticipated upcoming releases announced as part of this year's Austin Film Festival (Oct. 27 – Nov. 3). Adapted from Miriam Toews' novel, Women Talking may be this year's most loaded cast,...
Headlines / Quote of the Week
Here Comes the Vax: Austin Public Health announced August 25 expanded eligibility criteria for the monkeypox vaccine, at the same time that the virus is seemingly spreading among more women (at least 27 Texan women have confirmed cases now). An APH survey at bit.ly/3KycgUl will tell you if you're eligible, based on CDC criteria.
Erica Nix Is No Longer on the (Mayoral) Run
After a fun, zany, and perfectly Austin mayoral campaign, queer performance artist, workout queen, and filmmaker Erica Nix has decided it’s time her political career took a water break. Her run for mayor has officially ended. On Friday, August 26, at the all Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival’s...
Are Rainbows a No-Go at Leander ISD?
Vibrant rooms decorated at a teacher's own expense may be commonplace in elementary schools, but at one Leander ISD campus, rainbows that suggest queer pride appear to be off-limits, and the LISD Board has no plan to put the issue on an agenda for public discussion. During LISD's districtwide back-to-school...
She’s Serving Celia
On August 20, Celia Israel stood on the Grand Marshall float for the Austin Pride parade with the Capitol behind her. Like most LGBTQ Austinites, she’s been to Pride before, marched and sweated her ass off. She’s respected by much of Austin queer community, including former mayoral candidate and current film star Erica Nix, who dropped out to endorse Israel’s campaign. And nine years in the Texas Lege have left Israel more than familiar with the pink dome at the end of Congress Avenue. But on that hot August night moment, she says, everything was so exciting for a girl from El Paso.
Public Notice: A Drop in the Aquifer
So, how about that rain, huh? Mother Nature set another record Monday, with up to 4 inches of rain at places in Austin and Travis County, but as you already knew in your heart of hearts (or from looking at the landscape around you), it may have been more than the proverbial drop in the bucket, but it wasn't enough to reverse a drop in the Hill Country's wells and springs and aquifers, or to come close to pulling Central Texas out of our current drought.
A Conversation With Liz Cheney Will Close Out This Year's Texas Tribune Festival
TribFest 2022 takes place in Downtown Austin Sept. 22-24 Three weeks shy of the Texas Tribune Festival’s 2022 starter gun, the fest has announced a closing night speaker sure to court complaints and cheers alike: outgoing Congresswoman and Vice Chair of the Jan. 6 Commission, Liz Cheney. With a...
Hurry Up and Wait: Shelter Contracts Still Not Signed
When Austin Public Health made the decision last month to award contracts for operation of the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless and the Southbridge shelter to Urban Alchemy and the Austin Area Urban League, respectively, following its abrupt decision to take those contracts away from Front Steps, part of the justification was expediency. The health department said signing the contracts by Aug. 15 was critical, because UA (a San Francisco-based nonprofit with little presence in Austin) and AAUL (which has never run a shelter) would need time to work with the city, Front Steps, and other service providers on a transition plan for handing over operations of the ARCH and Southbridge. But two weeks beyond that date, negotiations between APH and the two nonprofits continue.
Next at AUS: South Terminal Suit
After its early summer of public relations turbulence, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport saw less chaos in recent weeks, not counting the fire alarm that forced evacuation of the entire Barbara Jordan Terminal at 7:30am on Aug. 10. (There was no fire, just a water line break outside the terminal that led to a false alarm.) That's despite the fact that on Aug. 1, Lonestar Airport Holdings – which operates the airport's South Terminal – filed a scorching, if not entirely airworthy, lawsuit seeking a halt to AUS's attempt to condemn that agreement under Texas eminent domain law, which is apparently not that far-fetched.
Stakeholder Fury Pushes Austin Energy to Change Rate Structure
Critics say the base rate increase will hurt low-income customers. In April, Austin Energy proposed controversial changes to its rate structure – an increase to the base rate for electric service (which covers the costs of operating the city-owned utility) from $10 to $25 per month, and a restructuring of the tiered rates that AE charges as a conservation strategy. The longstanding system, which currently has five tiers, charges people who use more electricity a higher price per kilowatt-hour (kWh). The utility wants to compress it into three tiers.
Race and Class Inform Disparities in Road Deaths
As the skies dumped rain on a night in 1997, a mother, her teenage daughter, and two of the daughter's friends did what many people do when it rains: They went to the movie theatre. Navigating the downpour, they made their way up North Lamar, when an intoxicated driver struck their car. The mother died on impact and her three passengers were left with various injuries. That night continues to haunt City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison and her family 25 years later – her mother wasn't the driver, but her sisters were two of the car's passengers.
Automatic License Plate Readers to Return?
A coalition of criminal justice and privacy advocates have called on City Council to reject the Austin Police Department's request to reinstate its controversial use of automatic license plate readers. After several postponements over the past few months, a resolution on the Sept. 1 Council agenda would allow APD to...
