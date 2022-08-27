Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Circuit Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were recently handled in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Matthew Gonzales, 1403 Andrew St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Wharton in June to second-offense possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 2-30 years in prison with 37 days credit for time served. The sentence will be served consecutive to another sentence. Motions for alternative sentencing were denied. He was ordered to pay $277 in court costs and $500 in reimbursements.
WTAP
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
WTAP
A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown man is facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase this morning. Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says 33-year old Zachary Lucas is charged with fleeing while driving under the influence. The charges come after an officer tried to pull over...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown Police
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports Aug. 26:. * Gloria Caldwell, 59, Caldwell, was cited for speed 40/25 on Highland Avenue. * Chant Binegar, 26, Marietta, was cited for a red light violation on Highland Avenue. Aug. 23. * Zachary Rush, 21, Westerville, Ohio, was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Parkersburg firefighters win lawsuit against the City on unfair wage reductions
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A judge ruled in favor of firefighters in the City of Parkersburg who filed a complaint against the city for reducing their pay unfairly in 2017. The complaint was originally filed by Chief Fire Inspector Wayne White May 25, 2021, claiming he was met with interference with his job duties”, and that his salary had frequently been changed by the city administration.
wchstv.com
Man who ran 'drug house' connected to Charleston officer's murder denied reduced sentence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man with ties to the investigation of the murder of a Charleston police officer had hoped for a modified sentence from a Kanawha County judge on Wednesday. Richard Chapman, 45, who is currently serving two drug sentences, one from Putnam County and one from...
meigsindypress.com
One Person in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity
RUTLAND, Ohio – During the evening of August 29, 2022, the Rutland Police Department responded to a residence on North Main Street to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in locating Chad Wise, who had allegedly fled from deputies related to a prior incident. Upon arrival, the vehicle...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf went to be with our Lord God on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a short illness involving a broken hip. He was at his home in Parkersburg, WV. He was a faithful member of the Belpre church of Christ. He was born at Rockport, WV, on June 5, 1932, the first child of the late Raymond and Olive White Pfalzgraf.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
WDTV
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Family and friends lined the sidewalk outside of the Harrison County Courthouse to get “Justice for Jason.”. The group was referring to Jason Owens, who was fatally shot by U.S. Marshals outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on August 24. Owens had a...
WSAZ
Sheriff talks about operation to catch online predators
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the weekend, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office led a sting called Operation Soteria. The goal was to catch online predators looking to meet with minors for sexual activity. Destiny Handley is a mom of two boys. She said it’s very scary to think someone...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB recruiting veterans for banner program
PARKERSBURG — An agency dedicated to the development of downtown Parkersburg is seeking sponsorships for a banner program honoring veterans. Downtown PKB’s Adopt-a-Banner initiative is a way to publicly honor area veterans who have served and those who are actively serving in the military, said Jessica Strickler, executive director of Downtown PKB.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission, sheriff discuss need for new vehicles
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission made an emergency authorization for the Sheriff’s Department to make a purchase of six vehicles. Commissioners Jimmy Colombo and Robert Tebay approved the authorization after Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard explained that vehicles they had on order, and already approved by the commission, would be delayed until early next year, possibly through March 2023.
Ohio woman faces involuntary manslaughter charge after allegedly selling man lethal drugs
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly selling drugs that caused a man to die from an overdose. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that on Jan. 31, 2022, 23-year-old Paul R. Inman was found dead after deputies responded to Nurad Road in Athens to a report of an overdose. They say […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amy Jackson Ford
Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until time of service Friday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sally Rose Gifford
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022. Funeral, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, beginning with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pamela S. Hess
Pamela S. Hess, 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. Visitation, 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday Sept. 4 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral, 3 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.
WSAZ
Two arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested following a sting operation to catch online predators, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. Eggleton said Rudy Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, and Joel Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, are charged in the case. The undercover initiative called Operation Soteria...
Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville, WV, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, Ohio, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
Comments / 0