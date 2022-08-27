PARKERSBURG — The following cases were recently handled in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Matthew Gonzales, 1403 Andrew St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Wharton in June to second-offense possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 2-30 years in prison with 37 days credit for time served. The sentence will be served consecutive to another sentence. Motions for alternative sentencing were denied. He was ordered to pay $277 in court costs and $500 in reimbursements.

