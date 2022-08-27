CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – 25-year-old Shelby Stormes of Cambridge was sentenced Monday to 3 1/2 years in prison for her role in the death of her son and severe injuries to another. She appeared in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. Her son was 4-years-old at the time of his death. Stormes entered guilty pleas last year following an indictment of endangering children and tampering with evidence. It was part of her testimony against Alexander Well, 27, who was indicted for the murder and other charges.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO