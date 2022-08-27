A Latest Machine Learning Research Brings A Novel Explanation For Performance Deterioration of Deeper Graph Neural Networks GNNs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, launched its Automatic Criminal Detection Capability (ACDC TM ) feature, a real-time and extensive criminal data intelligence solution, available immediately to new and existing clients that subscribe to the commercially available K1 Tower and the future K1 Hemisphere due to be released during 4Q 2022. ACDC TM utilizes the facial recognition technology on K1 ASRs and a legal open-source database of over 75 million criminal law enforcement files to detect and alert users to a person previously convicted of a crime or possible threats on their property. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005234/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Introduces Automatic Criminal Detection Capability (Photo: Business Wire)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO