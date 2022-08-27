ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best

The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
MLB
FOX Sports

Reds and Cardinals meet to determine series winner

St. Louis Cardinals (75-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-77, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (3-10, 6.10 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Reds +192; over/under is 9...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Toro's two-run HR carries Mariners past Tigers, 5-3

DETROIT (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games. Toro, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, had two hits. Eugenio Suarez also hit a two-run...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Braves rookie Spencer Strider's fastball is much more than raw gas

A grunt, a whir, a whiff, a pop, a shake of the head, a confident strut from a mustachioed man in tight pants, a dissatisfied trudge back to the dugout. That’s usually how things go when Spencer Strider, the Atlanta Braves’ superb rookie hurler, unleashes his trademark four-seam fastball. Ask any catcher who has been given the responsibility or privilege of handling that fastball, and they’ll all use the same word: electric. That’s fitting; electricity moves at 90% the speed of light, just like Strider’s triple-digit fastball.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Justin Verlander to injured list: What it means for Astros, AL Cy Young race

For a half-decade, Justin Verlander has waged a successful and admirable battle against the inevitability of time. Whereas most big-league hurlers see their effectiveness slide as they age into their mid-to-late 30s, Verlander has remained one of the game’s most dominant pitchers, even at age 39. His resurgence this...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

White Sox play the Royals with series tied 1-1

Kansas City Royals (53-78, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (64-66, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Mengden (0-0); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (6-6, 2.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -232, Royals +191; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Guardians and Orioles play in series rubber match

Baltimore Orioles (68-61, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-60, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (8-7, 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -185, Orioles +157; over/under is 7 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Braves play the Rockies in series rubber match

Colorado Rockies (56-75, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (80-51, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.17 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (8-4, 2.87 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 158 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -411, Rockies +317; over/under is 8 runs.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Gunnar Henderson, Miguel Vargas lead top 10 MLB prospects to watch in September

September is on the horizon, which means more of baseball’s top prospects are set to make an impact at the major-league level. We’ve already seen teams add more of their top minor-league talents in recent days and weeks. Oakland called up top prospect Shea Langeliers on Aug. 16. A day later, Mets slugger Brett Baty got the call. On Monday, Arizona added top prospect Corbin Carroll.
MLB
FOX Sports

Rangers head into matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Texas Rangers (58-71, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (63-68, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (6-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -167, Rangers +141; over/under...
BOSTON, MA

