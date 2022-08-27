Read full article on original website
The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th yearCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Angel Hernandez did his bad umpiring thing again vs. the Dodgers
Notorious MLB umpire Angel Hernandez made a horrendous check swing call that nearly cost the Dodgers a win against the Marlins. More often than not, when Angel Hernandez is trending on Twitter it’s because he made some horrendous calls as a home plate umpire. On Monday, he made sure...
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
FOX Sports
Goldschmidt, Arenado, Pujols: Why the Cardinals have outplayed projections
The St. Louis Cardinals have soared ahead of their NL Central competition in recent weeks. After middling play throughout June and July, they carry a sizable, six-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers into play Wednesday, owing to the Brewers' slowdown and their own spectacular August. The Cardinals won 90 games...
Can the Astros Handle the Loss of Álvarez?
Houston Astros' slugger Yordan Álvarez has gone cold, and so has the rest of the team with him. Can the club handle an injury to their biggest star?
Braves: AJ Minter disrespects Cardinals after blowing Sunday night’s game
Braves reliever AJ Minter thinks Atlanta could’ve swept the Cardinals. Only problem? They lost two out of three instead. The Braves lost to the Cardinals on Sunday night, 6-3, and it was Minter’s decisive eighth inning which played the biggest role in Atlanta’s defeat. Minter gave up four runs, including two home runs, in the inning.
FOX Sports
Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best
The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
FOX Sports
Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches: Jordan Hicks' mind-blowing two-seamer
As the playoff races heat up, so does the pitching. And there’s plenty of heat in my filthiest pitches from this week!. 1. Jordan Hicks’ mind-blowing, 101 mph two-seamer movement. I’m not sure what you do with this pitch other than hope that it’s a ball. Look at...
FOX Sports
Reds and Cardinals meet to determine series winner
St. Louis Cardinals (75-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-77, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (3-10, 6.10 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Reds +192; over/under is 9...
FOX Sports
Toro's two-run HR carries Mariners past Tigers, 5-3
DETROIT (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games. Toro, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, had two hits. Eugenio Suarez also hit a two-run...
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals' rookie superlatives including best hair with Bobby Witt Jr. | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander sits down with Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. to get his Royals’ Rookie Report Card. He hands out the rookie superlatives such as who has the best hair, who is the smartest, who is the weirdest and more!
FOX Sports
Braves rookie Spencer Strider's fastball is much more than raw gas
A grunt, a whir, a whiff, a pop, a shake of the head, a confident strut from a mustachioed man in tight pants, a dissatisfied trudge back to the dugout. That’s usually how things go when Spencer Strider, the Atlanta Braves’ superb rookie hurler, unleashes his trademark four-seam fastball. Ask any catcher who has been given the responsibility or privilege of handling that fastball, and they’ll all use the same word: electric. That’s fitting; electricity moves at 90% the speed of light, just like Strider’s triple-digit fastball.
FOX Sports
Justin Verlander to injured list: What it means for Astros, AL Cy Young race
For a half-decade, Justin Verlander has waged a successful and admirable battle against the inevitability of time. Whereas most big-league hurlers see their effectiveness slide as they age into their mid-to-late 30s, Verlander has remained one of the game’s most dominant pitchers, even at age 39. His resurgence this...
FOX Sports
White Sox play the Royals with series tied 1-1
Kansas City Royals (53-78, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (64-66, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Mengden (0-0); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (6-6, 2.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -232, Royals +191; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw returns to face Mets
Brandon Nimmo knew Wednesday night he didn’t have much time to savor the best catch of his career. Nimmo and
FOX Sports
Guardians and Orioles play in series rubber match
Baltimore Orioles (68-61, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-60, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (8-7, 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -185, Orioles +157; over/under is 7 1/2...
FOX Sports
Braves play the Rockies in series rubber match
Colorado Rockies (56-75, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (80-51, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.17 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (8-4, 2.87 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 158 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -411, Rockies +317; over/under is 8 runs.
FOX Sports
Gunnar Henderson, Miguel Vargas lead top 10 MLB prospects to watch in September
September is on the horizon, which means more of baseball’s top prospects are set to make an impact at the major-league level. We’ve already seen teams add more of their top minor-league talents in recent days and weeks. Oakland called up top prospect Shea Langeliers on Aug. 16. A day later, Mets slugger Brett Baty got the call. On Monday, Arizona added top prospect Corbin Carroll.
FOX Sports
Rangers head into matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak
Texas Rangers (58-71, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (63-68, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (6-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -167, Rangers +141; over/under...
