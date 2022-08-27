ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

$850K bond set for man accused in rural Dane County homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Bond was set at $850,000 Wednesday for a 71-year-old Waterloo man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County in May. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate, who was found dead at her home in the town of York on May 24. During an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon, a court commissioner set bond at $850,000 cash and required GPS monitoring if he’s released.
Second person arrested in deadly Vahlen Street shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting near Warner Park in July. Madison police say they arrested a 22-year-old woman Monday at around 4:30 p.m. on Morraine View Drive. She faces potential charges of party to a crime of homicide and obstructing, but has not yet been formally charged with a crime.
Suspect in Town of York homicide extradited to Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a woman in the Town of York in May was extradited to Dane County Sunday. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., 71, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 39-year-old Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Gonzalez was arrested by police in Delaware last week.
Police make arrest in June shooting that injured two teens

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in late June that left two teenagers with serious injuries. Officials at the Madison Police Department say a 19-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after a court hearing for a separate case by officers from the MPD Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team.
Arrest Made After Disturbance in Dodgeville

Officials in Iowa County were notified of a disturbance in Dodgeville Monday around 4pm. Iowa County Deputies and the Avoca Police Department responded to the scene. As a result, 41 year old Jermee Parish of Dodgeville was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and Felony Bail Jumping. Parish was taken to the Iowa County jail where he was booked and remains in custody, awaiting a bond hearing.
Basement fire displaces 15 people, causes $350K in damage

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Madison apartment complex displaced over a dozen people Monday. Crews were called to the complex in the 500 block of Northport Drive just before 3:30 p.m. after multiple people reported seeing fire and smoke. Brown smoke could be seen coming from a basement window when firefighters arrived and a window frame was on fire.
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway A to turn left onto Ollinger Road when a 48-year-old woman driving a Toyota hit his vehicle from behind.
Man Drowns In Sauk County Lake

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported a boater died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. The Sauk County Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who fell out of a boat into Lake Redstone and was unresponsive. Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the La Valle Fire Department, La Valle First Responders, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens, Reedsburg EMS, and Med-flight responded to the scene. A report says emergency responders determined when the man fell out of the boat, he attempted to get back in, but went under the water. Bystanders assisted pulling the man from the water. Bystanders made life-saving efforts before first responders arrived. Emergency crews continued life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The 65-year-old man was from Reedsburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene. according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Sauk County Coroner’s Office. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
Car Found In Creek In Grant County

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a local tow company about a vehicle in a creek near the intersection of Airport Road and Hudson Hollow Road in Ellenboro Township Saturday around 7am. After investigating, it was found that the vehicle is owned by 28 year old Alyssa Miles of Platteville. Miles was traveling west on Airport Road and swerved to miss a deer. She drove into a wooded area and eventually ended up in the McPherson Branch Creek. The vehicle finally came to rest at a 45-degree angle nose down in the creek. Miles then left the scene and did not report the crash. The vehicle had moderate front end damage and was removed from the scene by Arrow Towing of Lancaster. Miles was cited for Failure to Notify Police of a Crash, and Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway. Miles was also issued written warnings for Keeping Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle, and Operating Left of Center.
MMSD hopeful new allotment of funds will help staffing shortage

MADISON, Wis. — As the school year is set to commence in just under two days’ time, leaders from the Madison Metropolitan School District are hopeful that $2 million from the state government will help fill more than 100 teacher vacancies. Tuesday morning, Gov. Evers announced that $75...
Bartillon Drive homeless shelter plan gets $9 million boost

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s planned men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive took another step toward reality Tuesday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an added $9 million investment from the county to fund the project. The county pledged $3 million this year...
