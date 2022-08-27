Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$850K bond set for man accused in rural Dane County homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Bond was set at $850,000 Wednesday for a 71-year-old Waterloo man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in eastern Dane County in May. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr. faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dora Gonzalez Zarate, who was found dead at her home in the town of York on May 24. During an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon, a court commissioner set bond at $850,000 cash and required GPS monitoring if he’s released.
Second person arrested in deadly Vahlen Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting near Warner Park in July. Madison police say they arrested a 22-year-old woman Monday at around 4:30 p.m. on Morraine View Drive. She faces potential charges of party to a crime of homicide and obstructing, but has not yet been formally charged with a crime.
Suspect in Town of York homicide extradited to Dane County
MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a woman in the Town of York in May was extradited to Dane County Sunday. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., 71, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 39-year-old Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Gonzalez was arrested by police in Delaware last week.
Police make arrest in June shooting that injured two teens
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in late June that left two teenagers with serious injuries. Officials at the Madison Police Department say a 19-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after a court hearing for a separate case by officers from the MPD Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team.
Madison police again discover wire strung across Allied Dr. bike trail
MADISON, Wis. — Police say they once again found a piece of cord strung across a Madison bike path early Wednesday morning as they continue to look into who may be looking to harm bicyclists. The department says officers have now been assigned to patrol the area after a...
Arrest Made After Disturbance in Dodgeville
Officials in Iowa County were notified of a disturbance in Dodgeville Monday around 4pm. Iowa County Deputies and the Avoca Police Department responded to the scene. As a result, 41 year old Jermee Parish of Dodgeville was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and Felony Bail Jumping. Parish was taken to the Iowa County jail where he was booked and remains in custody, awaiting a bond hearing.
17-year-old shows up at hospital with gunshot wound to hand; unclear where, when shooting happened, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers were called to UW Hospital just after 6:50 a.m. Wednesday after the teen arrived with the gunshot wound.
Basement fire displaces 15 people, causes $350K in damage
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Madison apartment complex displaced over a dozen people Monday. Crews were called to the complex in the 500 block of Northport Drive just before 3:30 p.m. after multiple people reported seeing fire and smoke. Brown smoke could be seen coming from a basement window when firefighters arrived and a window frame was on fire.
Training in Verona gives firefighters, Madison College students experience battling apartment fire
VERONA, Wis. — Student firefighters from Madison College and firefighters from nearly a dozen agencies took part in a hands-on training exercise at a vacant apartment complex in Verona Tuesday evening. Instructors from the college started the fires, which were equivalent to two large recliners going up in flames....
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ramp from I-39/90 to Madison Beltline, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — A 61-year-old motorcyclist from Cambridge died in a crash on a ramp from Interstate 39/90 to the Beltline Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In a news release, WisDOT said the motorcyclist was heading south on the interstate around 1:42 p.m. when he...
For the Record: Local parade bans politicians; Dane County sees spike in OWI crashes
FTR: Politicians banned from Middleton Good Neighbor parade. Parade organizers for Middleton’s Good Neighbor Fest joined For the Record to discuss recent controversy surrounding their 60-year policy only allowing elected officials to walk in their parade, which happened this weekend. FTR: UW Health nurses on latest in strike preparations.
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway A to turn left onto Ollinger Road when a 48-year-old woman driving a Toyota hit his vehicle from behind.
Man Drowns In Sauk County Lake
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported a boater died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. The Sauk County Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who fell out of a boat into Lake Redstone and was unresponsive. Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the La Valle Fire Department, La Valle First Responders, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens, Reedsburg EMS, and Med-flight responded to the scene. A report says emergency responders determined when the man fell out of the boat, he attempted to get back in, but went under the water. Bystanders assisted pulling the man from the water. Bystanders made life-saving efforts before first responders arrived. Emergency crews continued life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The 65-year-old man was from Reedsburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene. according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Sauk County Coroner’s Office. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
MMSD: Roughly 125 teacher vacancies remain, but offers extended for majority of openings
MADISON, Wis. — Just hours before students return to the classroom, the Madison Metropolitan School District still has roughly 125 teacher positions open, but a district spokesperson said offers have been made for the majority of those roles. The 125 openings do not account for those who have accepted...
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found twice tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline. “[I] went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of...
Car Found In Creek In Grant County
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a local tow company about a vehicle in a creek near the intersection of Airport Road and Hudson Hollow Road in Ellenboro Township Saturday around 7am. After investigating, it was found that the vehicle is owned by 28 year old Alyssa Miles of Platteville. Miles was traveling west on Airport Road and swerved to miss a deer. She drove into a wooded area and eventually ended up in the McPherson Branch Creek. The vehicle finally came to rest at a 45-degree angle nose down in the creek. Miles then left the scene and did not report the crash. The vehicle had moderate front end damage and was removed from the scene by Arrow Towing of Lancaster. Miles was cited for Failure to Notify Police of a Crash, and Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway. Miles was also issued written warnings for Keeping Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle, and Operating Left of Center.
South Ingersoll St. to close next week for railroad track replacement
MADISON, Wis. — Madison drivers who use South Ingersoll Street will have to plan another route next week. The road will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on September 9 so that crews can replace the railroad tracks between East Main Street and East Wilson Street. The work is...
Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired to offer on-site vision rehab classes
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired now offers vision rehabilitation therapy at its Madison offices. The council announced that appointments at the new classroom at their Williamson Street office can be scheduled starting Monday. The therapy allows those with vision loss to live more independently.
MMSD hopeful new allotment of funds will help staffing shortage
MADISON, Wis. — As the school year is set to commence in just under two days’ time, leaders from the Madison Metropolitan School District are hopeful that $2 million from the state government will help fill more than 100 teacher vacancies. Tuesday morning, Gov. Evers announced that $75...
Bartillon Drive homeless shelter plan gets $9 million boost
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s planned men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive took another step toward reality Tuesday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an added $9 million investment from the county to fund the project. The county pledged $3 million this year...
