x1071.com
Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired to offer on-site vision rehab classes
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired now offers vision rehabilitation therapy at its Madison offices. The council announced that appointments at the new classroom at their Williamson Street office can be scheduled starting Monday. The therapy allows those with vision loss to live more independently.
x1071.com
Training in Verona gives firefighters, Madison College students experience battling apartment fire
VERONA, Wis. — Student firefighters from Madison College and firefighters from nearly a dozen agencies took part in a hands-on training exercise at a vacant apartment complex in Verona Tuesday evening. Instructors from the college started the fires, which were equivalent to two large recliners going up in flames....
x1071.com
Bartillon Drive homeless shelter plan gets $9 million boost
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s planned men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive took another step toward reality Tuesday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an added $9 million investment from the county to fund the project. The county pledged $3 million this year...
x1071.com
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found twice tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline. “[I] went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of...
x1071.com
Community members share thoughts on future of Reindahl Park amid master planning process
MADISON, Wis. — Community members on Madison’s northeast side got a chance Tuesday evening to share their thoughts on the future of Reindahl Park. The city held a public input meeting Tuesday as staff members work to create a new master plan for the nearly 91-acre park along East Washington Avenue. That plan will serve as a blueprint for the next 15 to 25 years at the park, said Ann Freiwald, the manager of planning and development for the city’s parks department.
x1071.com
Basement fire displaces 15 people, causes $350K in damage
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Madison apartment complex displaced over a dozen people Monday. Crews were called to the complex in the 500 block of Northport Drive just before 3:30 p.m. after multiple people reported seeing fire and smoke. Brown smoke could be seen coming from a basement window when firefighters arrived and a window frame was on fire.
x1071.com
Monona Police Department launches new traffic safety initiative as students return to school
MONONA, Wis. — The Monona Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones as kids head back to the classroom this week. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Chief Brian Chaney announced a new school traffic safety initiative aimed at keeping kids safe. “We’re taking the...
x1071.com
Dodge County gets nearly $1.1M grant for Gold Star Memorial Trail project
HORICON, Wis. — Dodge County has received a grant of nearly $1.1 million to help develop a phase of a trail honoring Wisconsin’s fallen military service members. The county received a $1,092,344 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program to design and develop the second phase of the five-phase Gold Star Memorial Trail project, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson formally announced Monday.
x1071.com
17-year-old shows up at hospital with gunshot wound to hand; unclear where, when shooting happened, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers were called to UW Hospital just after 6:50 a.m. Wednesday after the teen arrived with the gunshot wound.
x1071.com
Suspect in Town of York homicide extradited to Dane County
MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a woman in the Town of York in May was extradited to Dane County Sunday. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., 71, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 39-year-old Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Gonzalez was arrested by police in Delaware last week.
x1071.com
MMSD hopeful new allotment of funds will help staffing shortage
MADISON, Wis. — As the school year is set to commence in just under two days’ time, leaders from the Madison Metropolitan School District are hopeful that $2 million from the state government will help fill more than 100 teacher vacancies. Tuesday morning, Gov. Evers announced that $75...
x1071.com
South Ingersoll St. to close next week for railroad track replacement
MADISON, Wis. — Madison drivers who use South Ingersoll Street will have to plan another route next week. The road will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on September 9 so that crews can replace the railroad tracks between East Main Street and East Wilson Street. The work is...
x1071.com
‘The guys with guns are just getting braver’: Woman wakes up to bullet-riddled apartment on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — Wooden boards were up where Pamela Woodward’s patio door should be Monday, roughly a week after she and her dogs ducked for cover in her apartment on the corner of Raymond Road and McKenna Boulevard late Wednesday night. “Ten minutes after I went to bed,...
x1071.com
Car Found In Creek In Grant County
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a local tow company about a vehicle in a creek near the intersection of Airport Road and Hudson Hollow Road in Ellenboro Township Saturday around 7am. After investigating, it was found that the vehicle is owned by 28 year old Alyssa Miles of Platteville. Miles was traveling west on Airport Road and swerved to miss a deer. She drove into a wooded area and eventually ended up in the McPherson Branch Creek. The vehicle finally came to rest at a 45-degree angle nose down in the creek. Miles then left the scene and did not report the crash. The vehicle had moderate front end damage and was removed from the scene by Arrow Towing of Lancaster. Miles was cited for Failure to Notify Police of a Crash, and Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway. Miles was also issued written warnings for Keeping Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle, and Operating Left of Center.
x1071.com
Southwest Wisconsin school districts awarded more than $500,000 for staffing
Southwest Wisconsin schools are receiving more than $500,000 in state aid to address staffing issues. The money will be distributed on a per-student basis, with districts receiving about $91 per student. Districts can use the funds over the next several years to recruit and retain staff, address the rising costs of supplies and services due to inflation and provide classroom support for students.
x1071.com
Ironman Wisconsin triathlon to span a full weekend for the first time
MADISON, Wis. — The 20th annual Ironman Wisconsin will span two days over one weekend for the first time ever in the race’s history. The results of months of training for thousands of athletes will be on display next weekend, as they run, bike and swim their way through more than 140 miles of Dane County.
x1071.com
Call for Action: What you need to know about life insurance
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — A Call for Action from a local mother might have you thinking about what your own family needs to make sure your loved ones are taken care of in case of an unexpected death. Audrey DiMaggio-Fiore lost her son Nicholas to an untimely death at age...
x1071.com
Man Drowns In Sauk County Lake
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported a boater died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. The Sauk County Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who fell out of a boat into Lake Redstone and was unresponsive. Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the La Valle Fire Department, La Valle First Responders, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens, Reedsburg EMS, and Med-flight responded to the scene. A report says emergency responders determined when the man fell out of the boat, he attempted to get back in, but went under the water. Bystanders assisted pulling the man from the water. Bystanders made life-saving efforts before first responders arrived. Emergency crews continued life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The 65-year-old man was from Reedsburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene. according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Sauk County Coroner’s Office. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
x1071.com
Local leaders tout impact of Inflation Reduction Act on drug prices
FITCHBURG, Wis. — State Sen. Melissa Agard and Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson on Tuesday touted the impacts the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have on health care. President Joe Biden signed the act into law earlier this month. Among its provisions are a number of steps aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, including the creation of a program to negotiate lower prices for certain drugs.
x1071.com
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway A to turn left onto Ollinger Road when a 48-year-old woman driving a Toyota hit his vehicle from behind.
