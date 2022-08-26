ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Bartillon Drive homeless shelter plan gets $9 million boost

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s planned men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive took another step toward reality Tuesday. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an added $9 million investment from the county to fund the project. The county pledged $3 million this year...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Madison, WI
Pets & Animals
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
x1071.com

Community members share thoughts on future of Reindahl Park amid master planning process

MADISON, Wis. — Community members on Madison’s northeast side got a chance Tuesday evening to share their thoughts on the future of Reindahl Park. The city held a public input meeting Tuesday as staff members work to create a new master plan for the nearly 91-acre park along East Washington Avenue. That plan will serve as a blueprint for the next 15 to 25 years at the park, said Ann Freiwald, the manager of planning and development for the city’s parks department.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Basement fire displaces 15 people, causes $350K in damage

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Madison apartment complex displaced over a dozen people Monday. Crews were called to the complex in the 500 block of Northport Drive just before 3:30 p.m. after multiple people reported seeing fire and smoke. Brown smoke could be seen coming from a basement window when firefighters arrived and a window frame was on fire.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Dodge County gets nearly $1.1M grant for Gold Star Memorial Trail project

HORICON, Wis. — Dodge County has received a grant of nearly $1.1 million to help develop a phase of a trail honoring Wisconsin’s fallen military service members. The county received a $1,092,344 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program to design and develop the second phase of the five-phase Gold Star Memorial Trail project, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson formally announced Monday.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Homelessness#Dog Health#Pet Owner#Underdog Pet Rescue#Rewritten
x1071.com

Suspect in Town of York homicide extradited to Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a woman in the Town of York in May was extradited to Dane County Sunday. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., 71, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 39-year-old Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Gonzalez was arrested by police in Delaware last week.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

MMSD hopeful new allotment of funds will help staffing shortage

MADISON, Wis. — As the school year is set to commence in just under two days’ time, leaders from the Madison Metropolitan School District are hopeful that $2 million from the state government will help fill more than 100 teacher vacancies. Tuesday morning, Gov. Evers announced that $75...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Vaccines
x1071.com

Car Found In Creek In Grant County

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a local tow company about a vehicle in a creek near the intersection of Airport Road and Hudson Hollow Road in Ellenboro Township Saturday around 7am. After investigating, it was found that the vehicle is owned by 28 year old Alyssa Miles of Platteville. Miles was traveling west on Airport Road and swerved to miss a deer. She drove into a wooded area and eventually ended up in the McPherson Branch Creek. The vehicle finally came to rest at a 45-degree angle nose down in the creek. Miles then left the scene and did not report the crash. The vehicle had moderate front end damage and was removed from the scene by Arrow Towing of Lancaster. Miles was cited for Failure to Notify Police of a Crash, and Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway. Miles was also issued written warnings for Keeping Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle, and Operating Left of Center.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Southwest Wisconsin school districts awarded more than $500,000 for staffing

Southwest Wisconsin schools are receiving more than $500,000 in state aid to address staffing issues. The money will be distributed on a per-student basis, with districts receiving about $91 per student. Districts can use the funds over the next several years to recruit and retain staff, address the rising costs of supplies and services due to inflation and provide classroom support for students.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Ironman Wisconsin triathlon to span a full weekend for the first time

MADISON, Wis. — The 20th annual Ironman Wisconsin will span two days over one weekend for the first time ever in the race’s history. The results of months of training for thousands of athletes will be on display next weekend, as they run, bike and swim their way through more than 140 miles of Dane County.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Call for Action: What you need to know about life insurance

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — A Call for Action from a local mother might have you thinking about what your own family needs to make sure your loved ones are taken care of in case of an unexpected death. Audrey DiMaggio-Fiore lost her son Nicholas to an untimely death at age...
CAMBRIDGE, WI
x1071.com

Man Drowns In Sauk County Lake

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported a boater died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. The Sauk County Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who fell out of a boat into Lake Redstone and was unresponsive. Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the La Valle Fire Department, La Valle First Responders, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens, Reedsburg EMS, and Med-flight responded to the scene. A report says emergency responders determined when the man fell out of the boat, he attempted to get back in, but went under the water. Bystanders assisted pulling the man from the water. Bystanders made life-saving efforts before first responders arrived. Emergency crews continued life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The 65-year-old man was from Reedsburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene. according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Sauk County Coroner’s Office. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Local leaders tout impact of Inflation Reduction Act on drug prices

FITCHBURG, Wis. — State Sen. Melissa Agard and Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson on Tuesday touted the impacts the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have on health care. President Joe Biden signed the act into law earlier this month. Among its provisions are a number of steps aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, including the creation of a program to negotiate lower prices for certain drugs.
FITCHBURG, WI
x1071.com

4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway A to turn left onto Ollinger Road when a 48-year-old woman driving a Toyota hit his vehicle from behind.
BEAVER DAM, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy