Madison, WI

x1071.com

Suspect in Town of York homicide extradited to Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a woman in the Town of York in May was extradited to Dane County Sunday. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., 71, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 39-year-old Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Gonzalez was arrested by police in Delaware last week.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Local leaders tout impact of Inflation Reduction Act on drug prices

FITCHBURG, Wis. — State Sen. Melissa Agard and Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson on Tuesday touted the impacts the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have on health care. President Joe Biden signed the act into law earlier this month. Among its provisions are a number of steps aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, including the creation of a program to negotiate lower prices for certain drugs.
FITCHBURG, WI
x1071.com

MMSD hopeful new allotment of funds will help staffing shortage

MADISON, Wis. — As the school year is set to commence in just under two days’ time, leaders from the Madison Metropolitan School District are hopeful that $2 million from the state government will help fill more than 100 teacher vacancies. Tuesday morning, Gov. Evers announced that $75...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

New study: Life expectancy dropping across nation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Life expectancy across every U.S. state dropped between 2019 and 2020, according to a new study from the National Center for Health Statistics. The study took data from 2020 from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It found life expectancy overall in the nation has declined by since the pandemic began and dropped 1.8 years between ’19 and ’20.
LA CROSSE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
x1071.com

Arrest Made After Disturbance in Dodgeville

Officials in Iowa County were notified of a disturbance in Dodgeville Monday around 4pm. Iowa County Deputies and the Avoca Police Department responded to the scene. As a result, 41 year old Jermee Parish of Dodgeville was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and Felony Bail Jumping. Parish was taken to the Iowa County jail where he was booked and remains in custody, awaiting a bond hearing.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Dodge County gets nearly $1.1M grant for Gold Star Memorial Trail project

HORICON, Wis. — Dodge County has received a grant of nearly $1.1 million to help develop a phase of a trail honoring Wisconsin’s fallen military service members. The county received a $1,092,344 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program to design and develop the second phase of the five-phase Gold Star Memorial Trail project, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson formally announced Monday.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway A to turn left onto Ollinger Road when a 48-year-old woman driving a Toyota hit his vehicle from behind.
BEAVER DAM, WI
x1071.com

Evers announces $90 million K-12 education investment

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to invest $90 million into K-12 education. Governor Tony Evers announced the move outside Leopold Elementary in Madison on Tuesday, which includes $15 million to double the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative and $75 million meant to address the state’s teacher shortage and support school districts.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Verona product listed as Badgers week 1 starting fullback

MADISON, Wis. — Former Verona standout Jackson Acker has earned a starting role for the Badgers. The redshirt freshman will be the team’s go-to fullback when they host Illinois State this weekend and it’s a role that Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz says Acker is ready for. “He...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin borrowers will have to pay taxes on student loan forgiveness

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin borrowers will have to pay state taxes on any student loans that are forgiven under the Biden administration policy announced last week. For those with $10,000 in debt, the tax bill for Wisconsin is expected to be around $530. That is not a small sum, but Jared Walczak with the non-profit Tax Foundation said it is still worth it.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Car Found In Creek In Grant County

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a local tow company about a vehicle in a creek near the intersection of Airport Road and Hudson Hollow Road in Ellenboro Township Saturday around 7am. After investigating, it was found that the vehicle is owned by 28 year old Alyssa Miles of Platteville. Miles was traveling west on Airport Road and swerved to miss a deer. She drove into a wooded area and eventually ended up in the McPherson Branch Creek. The vehicle finally came to rest at a 45-degree angle nose down in the creek. Miles then left the scene and did not report the crash. The vehicle had moderate front end damage and was removed from the scene by Arrow Towing of Lancaster. Miles was cited for Failure to Notify Police of a Crash, and Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway. Miles was also issued written warnings for Keeping Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle, and Operating Left of Center.
GRANT COUNTY, WI

