Suspect in Town of York homicide extradited to Dane County
MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a woman in the Town of York in May was extradited to Dane County Sunday. Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., 71, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 39-year-old Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Gonzalez was arrested by police in Delaware last week.
After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped
MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos...
MMSD: Roughly 125 teacher vacancies remain, but offers extended for majority of openings
MADISON, Wis. — Just hours before students return to the classroom, the Madison Metropolitan School District still has roughly 125 teacher positions open, but a district spokesperson said offers have been made for the majority of those roles. The 125 openings do not account for those who have accepted...
‘The guys with guns are just getting braver’: Woman wakes up to bullet-riddled apartment on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — Wooden boards were up where Pamela Woodward’s patio door should be Monday, roughly a week after she and her dogs ducked for cover in her apartment on the corner of Raymond Road and McKenna Boulevard late Wednesday night. “Ten minutes after I went to bed,...
Training in Verona gives firefighters, Madison College students experience battling apartment fire
VERONA, Wis. — Student firefighters from Madison College and firefighters from nearly a dozen agencies took part in a hands-on training exercise at a vacant apartment complex in Verona Tuesday evening. Instructors from the college started the fires, which were equivalent to two large recliners going up in flames....
For the Record: Local parade bans politicians; Dane County sees spike in OWI crashes
FTR: Politicians banned from Middleton Good Neighbor parade. Parade organizers for Middleton’s Good Neighbor Fest joined For the Record to discuss recent controversy surrounding their 60-year policy only allowing elected officials to walk in their parade, which happened this weekend. FTR: UW Health nurses on latest in strike preparations.
Teen pilot from southern Wisconsin starts flying before learning to drive
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Most 16-year-olds look forward to getting their driver’s licenses, but a different mode of transportation came first for a Reedsburg teenager. As recently as two years ago, aviation wasn’t on Aysia Lawrence’s radar. “I didn’t even have my driver’s license when I started...
Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired to offer on-site vision rehab classes
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired now offers vision rehabilitation therapy at its Madison offices. The council announced that appointments at the new classroom at their Williamson Street office can be scheduled starting Monday. The therapy allows those with vision loss to live more independently.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ramp from I-39/90 to Madison Beltline, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — A 61-year-old motorcyclist from Cambridge died in a crash on a ramp from Interstate 39/90 to the Beltline Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In a news release, WisDOT said the motorcyclist was heading south on the interstate around 1:42 p.m. when he...
Local leaders tout impact of Inflation Reduction Act on drug prices
FITCHBURG, Wis. — State Sen. Melissa Agard and Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson on Tuesday touted the impacts the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have on health care. President Joe Biden signed the act into law earlier this month. Among its provisions are a number of steps aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, including the creation of a program to negotiate lower prices for certain drugs.
MMSD hopeful new allotment of funds will help staffing shortage
MADISON, Wis. — As the school year is set to commence in just under two days’ time, leaders from the Madison Metropolitan School District are hopeful that $2 million from the state government will help fill more than 100 teacher vacancies. Tuesday morning, Gov. Evers announced that $75...
New study: Life expectancy dropping across nation
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Life expectancy across every U.S. state dropped between 2019 and 2020, according to a new study from the National Center for Health Statistics. The study took data from 2020 from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It found life expectancy overall in the nation has declined by since the pandemic began and dropped 1.8 years between ’19 and ’20.
Arrest Made After Disturbance in Dodgeville
Officials in Iowa County were notified of a disturbance in Dodgeville Monday around 4pm. Iowa County Deputies and the Avoca Police Department responded to the scene. As a result, 41 year old Jermee Parish of Dodgeville was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and Felony Bail Jumping. Parish was taken to the Iowa County jail where he was booked and remains in custody, awaiting a bond hearing.
Dodge County gets nearly $1.1M grant for Gold Star Memorial Trail project
HORICON, Wis. — Dodge County has received a grant of nearly $1.1 million to help develop a phase of a trail honoring Wisconsin’s fallen military service members. The county received a $1,092,344 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program to design and develop the second phase of the five-phase Gold Star Memorial Trail project, WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson formally announced Monday.
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the northbound lane of Highway A to turn left onto Ollinger Road when a 48-year-old woman driving a Toyota hit his vehicle from behind.
Evers announces $90 million K-12 education investment
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to invest $90 million into K-12 education. Governor Tony Evers announced the move outside Leopold Elementary in Madison on Tuesday, which includes $15 million to double the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative and $75 million meant to address the state’s teacher shortage and support school districts.
Verona product listed as Badgers week 1 starting fullback
MADISON, Wis. — Former Verona standout Jackson Acker has earned a starting role for the Badgers. The redshirt freshman will be the team’s go-to fullback when they host Illinois State this weekend and it’s a role that Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz says Acker is ready for. “He...
South Ingersoll St. to close next week for railroad track replacement
MADISON, Wis. — Madison drivers who use South Ingersoll Street will have to plan another route next week. The road will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on September 9 so that crews can replace the railroad tracks between East Main Street and East Wilson Street. The work is...
Wisconsin borrowers will have to pay taxes on student loan forgiveness
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin borrowers will have to pay state taxes on any student loans that are forgiven under the Biden administration policy announced last week. For those with $10,000 in debt, the tax bill for Wisconsin is expected to be around $530. That is not a small sum, but Jared Walczak with the non-profit Tax Foundation said it is still worth it.
Car Found In Creek In Grant County
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a local tow company about a vehicle in a creek near the intersection of Airport Road and Hudson Hollow Road in Ellenboro Township Saturday around 7am. After investigating, it was found that the vehicle is owned by 28 year old Alyssa Miles of Platteville. Miles was traveling west on Airport Road and swerved to miss a deer. She drove into a wooded area and eventually ended up in the McPherson Branch Creek. The vehicle finally came to rest at a 45-degree angle nose down in the creek. Miles then left the scene and did not report the crash. The vehicle had moderate front end damage and was removed from the scene by Arrow Towing of Lancaster. Miles was cited for Failure to Notify Police of a Crash, and Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway. Miles was also issued written warnings for Keeping Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle, and Operating Left of Center.
