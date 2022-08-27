ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Comments on Former Alabama LB, Arkansas Transfer

Drew Sanders would've likely been a starter for Alabama this fall, according to coach Nick Saban, had he not transferred to the Razorbacks in January. Saban was asked about the former Tide player during a weekly Wednesday SEC Coaches teleconference meeting with the media. Saban discussed Sanders' time with Alabama last year, which was disrupted by a wrist injury that required surgery.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Utah State Head Coach Reveals “Advantage” Over Alabama

Utah State head coach, Blake Anderson, appeared a Utah local radio station on Tuesday to give his thoughts on the upcoming matchup against Alabama. Anderson joined Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard from 97.5 The Zone, a commercial radio station licensed to Coalville, Utah and the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.
LOGAN, UT
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Softball Pitcher Lands Assistant Coaching Job

Radford softball announced the hiring of former Alabama softball pitcher Krystal Goodman to its coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon. Goodman joins Radford College, a public university located in Radford, Virginia, as an assistant coach for the upcoming season. Goodman transferred to Alabama after dominating JUCO softball, boasting a combined 51-4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Education
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

UAB Opens Season Under New Head Coach

The UAB football program opens the season under interim head coach Bryant Vincent on Thursday, as the Blazers host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in Protective Stadium. Vincent was named interim head coach on June 27, 2022, after former UAB head coach, Bill Clark, announced that he would be stepping down due to health concerns.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four Alabama Players Get a Sackful With Krystal NIL Deal

Four Alabama players have just signed a new NIL deal with the fast food chain Krystal on Tuesday. The four players included are junior linebacker Will Anderson, senior safety Jordan Battle, senior linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and junior safety Brian Branch. All four of these players are expected to start and be impact players for the Crimson Tide defense this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Tide 100.9 FM

Bama Softball Standout Speaks to Youth About Mental Health

Alabama softball player, Ashley Prange, spoke about mental health in front of many young softball players at the Play for Peyton Memorial Softball Tournament this past weekend. The Play for Peyton Memorial Softball Tournament was founded by The Peyton Riekhof Foundation for Youth Hope. This foundation was created in memory...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy