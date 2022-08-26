ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatboro-Horsham Girls' Volleyball Preview

Coach: Jon Young - 8th Year (108-37) Assistant Coaches: Richard Path, Jamal Corbin, Holly Owen, Melissa Haverly, Christina McElroy. Accolades: SOL American Champions (2018*-2021) District Finish: 5th. Notable losses:. Grace Howard. Isabelle Bombas. Nastya Tsetsko. Maci Lumpkin. Ava Santo. Abigail Kosmalski. Senior Senior Senior Senior Senior Senior. Setter. Middle Blocker...
HORSHAM, PA
SOL Field Hockey Wrap (8-27-22)

The Rams received goals from four different players on their way to a win in Saturday night’s non-league opener against their neighboring rival. “Great start to our season,” Pennridge coach Becky Spahr said. “We were able to create a lot of scoring chances with quick passing and off ball movement.
PERKASIE, PA
SOL Girls' Soccer Wrap (8-27-22)

The Falcons and host Longhorns battled to a draw in the capper to Unionville's Labor Day Kickoff event Saturday. "I felt we controlled the game quite well for 60 to 70 minutes," Pennsbury assistant coach Stephen "Tomo" Thompson said. "Our defense limited them to mostly long-distance efforts on goal." A...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA

