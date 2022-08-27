Read full article on original website
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, August 31st 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ahead of their cross-town rivalry game this Friday, hear from the coaches of North and Memorial high school. Plus, UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer hits the pitch in a friendly against the D-II Winona State Warriors.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 30th 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fall Creek hosts their prep-volleyball quad as Eleva-Strum, Durand-Arkansaw and Mondovi head to town. Also, Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson duke it out in girls prep tennis action. Plus, Regis/McDonnel boys soccer looks to pick up a win as they play host to Newman. Finally,...
The annual Buckshot Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin is returning to Carson Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For four decades, the Buckshot Run has been raising money for Special Olympics Wisconsin. The annual run is returning to Carson Park with a 2-mile corporate run on August 30th and a 2-mile and 5-mile run on Saturday, September 3rd. There will also be a kid’s dash.
TRACY KENNEDY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Tracy Kennedy for the Sunshine Award. Tracy is chaplain at Mayo Clinic Health System – Osseo. She has the biggest heart and does such great work for the patients. She recently reached out to a celebrity who was a favorite of a patient, as the patient was unable to attend thier event. The patient then received a phone call from the manager of the celebrity. The patient was so thrilled! There were tears all around. Tracy is truly a gift.
HADLEY HAGENSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like Hadley Hagenson to receive the Sunshine Award. Hadley is my daughter and has had a feeding tube since she was almost 6 months old. She needed the tube to supplement calories she wasn’t getting. She is now 5 years old and as of July 20th she is now feeding tube free. She is the light of our lives and has proven she can conquer anything she puts her mind to. She has a heart of gold and a sassy personality. We love her dearly and she is our sunshine.
Trinity Equestrian Center celebrating 20 years
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Trinity Equestrian Center is celebrating 20 years with a weekend of events. A Family Fun Fest is September 10 from noon-4pm at the center, with horse rides, inflatables, cow poke lunch and more. On September 11, Horsepower for Trinity will be held with a special...
History and Hayrides
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum and Connell’s Family Orchard are joining forces for “History and Hayrides, Thursday, September 8. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. You can enjoy dinner, Connell’s apple pie, learn about Little Ireland, and stay for the fireworks.
Holmen, Bangor among La Crosse County school districts heading to referendum in November
LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WEAU) - Several school districts in the Coulee Region are hoping to fund future improvements through November referendums. Along with La Crosse and Onalaska, both the Holmen and Bangor school districts will be placing referendums on the November ballot for voters to consider. The School District...
Osseo-Fairchild Schools: New Normal, New Opportunities
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dealing with the pandemic the past two years has been challenging for students, parents and the staff in school districts all across Wisconsin. For Osseo-Fairchild schools, they enter a new school year with a fresh outlook on the future for their students. A new normal, with new opportunities.
UW-Eau Claire provides support to freshmen on campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time, incoming freshmen at UW-Eau Claire are entering classes after spending the majority of their high school years disrupted in some way by COVID-19. Due to this, UW-Eau Claire is working to support the new students adjusting to campus. Upcoming freshmen said...
New bank to open in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Work on a new bank in Lake Hallie is underway. Nicolet National Bank which is based more in the eastern half of Wis., is expanding west. Nicolet officially merged with Charter Bank on Monday, and the merger set the stage for a new bank to be built near Walmart in Lake Hallie.
Chippewa Co. dispatcher earns second Stork Award
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Many times 911 dispatchers answer the call on someone’s worst day. For one Chippewa County dispatcher, she got to help one family grow. A Stork Award recognizes dispatchers who help parents over the phone when their baby decides to come earlier than they expect. Not...
WAGNER TAILS: Lily and Puppies
EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Lily is happy to meet new people now, but that wasn’t always the case. She was found as a scared stray and wouldn’t let anyone near her for a day. Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association have...
70th birthday celebration for local business owner
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One local business owner is celebrating his 70th birthday with a surprise from his employees. John Muldoon is the owner of Muldoon’s Men’s Wear on South Hastings Way in Eau Claire. John’s father owned the store before him, and he has worked at the store for more than 60 years.
CREW OF ST. PAUL’S CHURCH WEEKLY THRIFT SALE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to recognize the entire crew of St. Paul’s church’s weekly thrift sale in Bloomer with your Sunshine Award. Every Thursday and Friday, from spring thru fall, these people are there receiving, cleaning, fixing, displaying, and selling the hundreds of items they offer for sale at the huge sale building at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer, and they do it with smiles. They are all hard workers and they are there hot or cold, rain or shine, always very friendly and helpful.
$12,000 raised for Boys and Girls Clubs
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Nearly two weeks after its Golf Outing, F-45 met the Boys and Girls club in Eau Claire to present a check to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley. F-45 Training, which is a fitness facility in Eau Claire, hosted the Golf Outing...
Life-threatening injury in moped & truck crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person suffers life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a moped and a truck in Jackson County. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31 on on County Highway C, near Black River Falls. According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol,...
Chippewa Falls school district holds forum at Chi-Hi focused on crisis situation response
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Parents came out to Chippewa Falls High School Monday night to hear from police on how they would respond to a critical situation. The forum had representatives from the Chippewa Falls police and fire departments as well as from other local schools to discuss what the plan would be if a crisis like an active shooter event were to happen.
One man in custody following standoff in Menomonie
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody following a standoff in Menomonie. According to a press release, the Menomonie Police Department with assistance from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Michael Polzin in the 1800 block of 5th Street West.
Opioid overdose prevention workshop in Altoona
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -According to Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. According to a media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department, in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention encourage the public to attend an upcoming workshop to learn more about opioid use, overdose prevention, as well as local support groups and resources.
