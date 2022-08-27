EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like Hadley Hagenson to receive the Sunshine Award. Hadley is my daughter and has had a feeding tube since she was almost 6 months old. She needed the tube to supplement calories she wasn’t getting. She is now 5 years old and as of July 20th she is now feeding tube free. She is the light of our lives and has proven she can conquer anything she puts her mind to. She has a heart of gold and a sassy personality. We love her dearly and she is our sunshine.

