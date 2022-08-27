Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Lugnuts Release Their 2023 Schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts open their 27th season in 2023 on April 7th against the Great Lakes Loons. The home opener is April 11th against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The season is similar to 2022-- 132 games, 66 at home. The Lugnuts are home on Father’s Day on June 18th, July 4th and all of Labor Day week end. There is no word in the team’s news release about a Crosstown Showdown game against Michigan State.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured Tuesday night in a three vehicle crash in East Lansing. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of Hagadorn Road and Grand River Avenue at about 9 p.m. Hagadorn Road had two lanes closed for about a half hour...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Cooler temps and an 80s icon return
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the day’s forecast following Monday’s storms. Then Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the latest on a shooting spree in Detroit on Sunday that left three people dead, an Ohio woman was killed by a falling tree, Serena Williams graces the cover of Time magazine, and an 80s classic makes a comeback. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Fallen power lines prompts I-96 closure in Howell
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A fallen power line Wednesday night closed I-96 in Howell. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the freeway was closed between Highland and Pinckney roads at about 8 p.m. MDOT reported the freeway reopened at just before 9 p.m. If you see or suspect a...
WILX-TV
Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people lost power Monday due to severe storms that swept through the area. At the peak, there were nearly 400,000 people across Michigan impacted by power outages. According to Consumers Energy, as of 9:30 p.m. roughly 152,000 customers across the entire state were impacted...
WILX-TV
Breslin Center hosts COVID vaccine, booster clinic for residents 6 months and older
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department teamed up with Michigan State University to host a COVID vaccine clinic Wednesday at the Breslin Center. The clinic offered vaccines for individuals ages 6 months and older. Ingham County Health Office Linda Vail said the clinics are important because...
WILX-TV
Class is back in session for Lansing School District
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Class is back in session and in-person for 10,000 students in the Lansing School District. The district is returning to normal for the 2022-23 schoolyear, after two straight years of pandemic precautions. Which is a big change for many students and staff. News 10 spoke with...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues, and the latest from NASA
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest updates as Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the status of the Artemis I launch, Detroit police arrest a man wanted for multiple deadly and random shootings over the weekend, and a famous portrait is stolen. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
No major injuries reported in camper rollover crash on I-75
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan man suffered only minor injuries after a rollover collision Sunday on I-75. According to authorities, the crash happened on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road just before 1 a.m. Police said a truck pulling a travel-trailer had a tire blowout and rotor separation, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
WILX-TV
Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train
SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit. According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.
WILX-TV
How a Lansing couple found a unique way to recycle baby dolls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan couple has come up with a unique way to recycle baby dolls. Baby Head Planters co-founder Laurel Vinton and her husband looked for a fun side project, so they started turning dolls they found lying around their house into art. Vinton said she began...
WILX-TV
5 cancer-fighting projects funded by MSU Health Sciences, Henry Ford Health
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five cancer-fighting research projects will be given up to $100,000 each by a partnership between Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University Health Sciences. Tuesday, the partnership between Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University Health Sciences announced its funding of five research grants given...
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police search for person suspected of brandishing gun, fleeing into woods
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) is investigating after one person allegedly pulled a gun on another Tuesday night. Police told News 10 they were called to deal with an incident involving one individual pulling a gun on another, then running off. ELPD located a person matching the description, though when they approached that person fled on foot.
WILX-TV
Safety improvements coming to M-43/Meridian Road intersection in Meridian Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new turn signal will be added to Grand River Avenue and Meridian Road. MDOT announced another construction project in Meridian Township. This one is planned nowhere near the Meridian Mall or Okemos Road. Officials said the plans call for a new turn signal at the corner of Grand River and Meridian Road.
WILX-TV
Jackson Police searching for suspect in Sunday morning homicide
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police searching for the suspect in a homicide and are asking the public to be on the lookout. In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28, Markeithis Smith was shot to death outside of a party store near downtown Jackson. The Jackson Police Department has identified a suspect in the incident as 44-year-old Leandrew Martin, pictured above.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
WILX-TV
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Malls across the United States are struggling to attract customers in the era of online shopping. This may leave you wondering; What’s in store for Lansing Mall?. Frequent shoppers and walkers, Mary Evangelista and Joy Abbott, come to the Lansing Mall twice a week....
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society seeks ‘special homes’ for rescued beagles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society are making sure the beagles rescued from a testing lab in Virginia go to the correct homes. Background: Beagles saved from breeding facility learning how to be dogs in Mid-Michigan. The shelter said that since the dogs have never been in...
WILX-TV
Ingham County Broadband Survey needs responses
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is working with Merit Network Inc. to get its citizens faster and more reliable internet access. However, Merit and Ingham County need to hear from Ingham Residents before significant change can happen. Chris Greene Hutchings, Program Manager, said filling out the Ingham County Broadband...
