Newburgh, NY

nyspnews.com

A Middletown, NY man was arrested on Grand Larceny

On August 26, 2022, State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wurtsboro (BCI) arrested Andrew Concors, age 62 from Middletown, New York for Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a felony. An investigation by the New York State Police and The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Concors, was the owner of Sports...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

New City man arrested for DWI with a B.A.C. over twice the legal limit.

Bethlehem, NY – On August 29, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Bethlehem for several vehicle and traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle, Cristian E. Agualema, 22, of New City, NY, was found to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Albany where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.19%.
NEW CITY, NY
Orange County, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Found Dead In Mount Hope Apartment After Fire

Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley. Troopers in Orange County responded to a building fire on Robbins Road in Mount Hope at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, New York State Police. Local fire departments quickly extinguished the blaze. During...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man charged with smash and grab burglary

SAUGERTIES – A 51-year-old Kingston man with a past criminal history has been arrested in connection with a break-in at the Smokers Choice store in the Village of Saugerties at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police found the front glass door of the shop had been smashed out and cash...
KINGSTON, NY
#State Police
nyspnews.com

UPDATE: State Police investigate drowning in White Lake

UPDATE: Afraid Haider, 34 has passed away. Nasrin Amin is still listed in critical condition. *****************************************************************************************************************************************************. August 28, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to White Lake in the town of Bethel for a report of three people who went underwater and failed to...
WHITE LAKE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Rockland men indicted in several charges for kidnapping

NEW CITY – Two Rockland County men have been indicted by a grand jury stemming from a kidnapping and robbery at a motel in Garnerville. District Attorney Thomas Walsh II said Jonathan Abikzer, 30, of Monsey, and Michael Galkovich, 46, of New City were both charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and two counts of robbery.
NEW CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man shot in Town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – First responders were dispatched to Vassar Gardens Apartments just after midnight Tuesday morning for a report of a man who had been shot. Town of Poughkeepsie police responded to the scene and located a 27-year-old Bronx man that had been wounded. Initial emergency radio reports...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Public Safety
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties car crash caught on video

Saugerties, NY resident Jason Bover captured dramatic video of a car crash involving damage to four properties. According to Bover, police responded and the driver was issued no tickets and passed all sobriety tests. Join the family! Grab a free month of HV1 from the folks who have brought you...
SAUGERTIES, NY
nyspnews.com

A Michigan man is arrested for driving a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop

On August 30, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a trooper patrolling State Route 209 in the town of Wawarsing observed a 2001 GMC 3500 traveling south on State Route 209 in violation of the New York State vehicle and traffic law. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Johnathen E. Wright, age 24 from Newaygo, Michigan. While speaking with Wright, the trooper learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from Newport News, Virginia and that Wright had a suspended license out Michigan.
WAWARSING, NY
Daily Voice

Car Crashes Into Coffee Shop After Chase In Suffern

A BMW ran into a popular Hudson Valley coffee shop after refusing to stop for police. The incident took place in Rockland County around 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 in the village of Suffern. According to Suffern Mayor Michael Curley, a four-day-old BMW ran into Java Love at 50...
SUFFERN, NY

