FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nyspnews.com
A Middletown, NY man was arrested on Grand Larceny
On August 26, 2022, State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wurtsboro (BCI) arrested Andrew Concors, age 62 from Middletown, New York for Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a felony. An investigation by the New York State Police and The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Concors, was the owner of Sports...
Business Owner From Middletown Accused Of Stealing Boats, Cash From Customers
A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing charges after investigators found he stole boats and cash from customers who were attempting to purchase new boats from him. Orange County resident Andrew Concors, of Middletown, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, and charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, New York State Police reported.
Town Of Poughkeepsie Man Killed After Accidentally Falling Off Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
A man was killed after he accidentally fell off a bridge in the Hudson Valley after his car broke down and he was attempting to get to safety. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:50 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. According to New York State...
nyspnews.com
New City man arrested for DWI with a B.A.C. over twice the legal limit.
Bethlehem, NY – On August 29, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Bethlehem for several vehicle and traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle, Cristian E. Agualema, 22, of New City, NY, was found to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Albany where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.19%.
Woman Found Dead In Mount Hope Apartment After Fire
Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley. Troopers in Orange County responded to a building fire on Robbins Road in Mount Hope at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, New York State Police. Local fire departments quickly extinguished the blaze. During...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man charged with smash and grab burglary
SAUGERTIES – A 51-year-old Kingston man with a past criminal history has been arrested in connection with a break-in at the Smokers Choice store in the Village of Saugerties at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police found the front glass door of the shop had been smashed out and cash...
Drunk Long Island Man Nabbed Traveling Wrong Way On Meadowbrook State Parkway, Police Say
State police likely averted tragedy after stopping an allegedly drunk, wrong-way driver on Long Island. Calls made to 911 started coming in at around 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead. Callers reported the driver was...
Middletown woman sentenced to 12 years for assaulting infant granddaughter
A Middletown woman convicted of assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday.
nyspnews.com
UPDATE: State Police investigate drowning in White Lake
UPDATE: Afraid Haider, 34 has passed away. Nasrin Amin is still listed in critical condition. *****************************************************************************************************************************************************. August 28, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to White Lake in the town of Bethel for a report of three people who went underwater and failed to...
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Rockland men indicted in several charges for kidnapping
NEW CITY – Two Rockland County men have been indicted by a grand jury stemming from a kidnapping and robbery at a motel in Garnerville. District Attorney Thomas Walsh II said Jonathan Abikzer, 30, of Monsey, and Michael Galkovich, 46, of New City were both charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and two counts of robbery.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man shot in Town of Poughkeepsie
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – First responders were dispatched to Vassar Gardens Apartments just after midnight Tuesday morning for a report of a man who had been shot. Town of Poughkeepsie police responded to the scene and located a 27-year-old Bronx man that had been wounded. Initial emergency radio reports...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties car crash caught on video
Saugerties, NY resident Jason Bover captured dramatic video of a car crash involving damage to four properties. According to Bover, police responded and the driver was issued no tickets and passed all sobriety tests. Join the family! Grab a free month of HV1 from the folks who have brought you...
‘Walkout’ Thieves Continue To Victimize Area Bank Customers, Fort Lee Police Nab Four
Plainclothed Fort Lee detectives captured a group of “walk out” thieves who’d been following bank customers and distracting them long enough to steal their money and other valuables, authorities said. Law enforcement agencies throughout the region have been kept busy by the thieves, who blend in with...
18-year-old drowns in Upstate NY lake; 2 relatives who tried to save him in critical condition
Bethel, N.Y. — An 18-year-old drowned in a Sullivan County lake and two family members are in critical condition, according to troopers. The two family members in critical condition were trying to save their relative, troopers said. A family from Bellerose went swimming in White Lake in Bethel on...
nyspnews.com
A Michigan man is arrested for driving a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop
On August 30, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a trooper patrolling State Route 209 in the town of Wawarsing observed a 2001 GMC 3500 traveling south on State Route 209 in violation of the New York State vehicle and traffic law. The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Johnathen E. Wright, age 24 from Newaygo, Michigan. While speaking with Wright, the trooper learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from Newport News, Virginia and that Wright had a suspended license out Michigan.
Police identify 29-year-old man who died in fall from Newburgh Beacon Bridge
Police have identified the man who died Tuesday night after falling off a bridge.
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Jersey City female as a Fugitive from Justice from New Jersey
On August 25, 2022, at approximately 5:10 p.m., State Troopers arrest Nuzket Z. Hkan, age 45, of Jersey City, NJ, on a Fugitive from Justice Arrest Warrant out of New Jersey stemming from possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose charges. On August 25, 2022, at approximately 4; 30 p.m.,...
Car Crashes Into Coffee Shop After Chase In Suffern
A BMW ran into a popular Hudson Valley coffee shop after refusing to stop for police. The incident took place in Rockland County around 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 in the village of Suffern. According to Suffern Mayor Michael Curley, a four-day-old BMW ran into Java Love at 50...
