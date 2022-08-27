Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Homecoming Game in Jeopardy
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Tomahawk high school homecoming game might be in jeopardy after their opponent, Menominee Indian, dropped out. Menominee Indian high school canceled the majority of their games last week, but left two available: Tomahawk and Northland Pines. They kept those games because their matchup against Tomahawk was the Hatchets' homecoming game and Northland Pines was Menominee Indian's homecoming game.
Final game of snowshoe baseball takes place tonight
LAKE TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - The final snowshoe baseball game of the season will take place tonight in Lake Tomahawk. The Lake Tomahawk Snowhawks will play Newswatch 12 tonight at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will start being served at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free to the game, but a butterfly net is...
Wisconsin Windigo to host a meet & greet on Sept. 8 in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Windigo will be having Meet the Team event during their jersey unveiling ceremony on Sept. 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fans of all ages are invited to meet the players and coaching staff at the Blue Heron Restaurant in Eagle River, on Sept. 8.
Meals on Wheels volunteer celebrates birthday
RHINELANDER- Vern Lowther started his day with a piece of cake to celebrate his 90th birthday. Then, he set off for a day at work. “I have a lot of experience so I can take any route," said Lowther. "I’m scheduled two days a week but I work mostly four days a week.”
Major road project to be completed before fall ride
TOMAHAWK - The city of Tomahawk is one step closer to completing a major road construction project before its annual fall ride. Tomahawk is planning on paving West Somo Avenue on Friday. Over the summer the city replaced water main and storm drains from South Tomahawk Avenue to West Somo...
Partnering to share the history of settlers along Clear, Mud, and Stone Lakes
MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WJFW) - The Manitowish Waters Historical Society and the North Lakeland Discovery Center participate in a summer long partnership on the Manitowish chain. On one of their boat tours, they share history with hundreds of visitors on their Clear, Mud, and Stone Lakes tour. “I think it’s...
1 injured, facing charges in Tomahawk rollover
A 67-year-old Tomahawk man is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lincoln County, officials said. The crash was reported in the area of County Hwy. D and Cloverbelt Road in the town of King. Arriving deputies found the driver...
Corn maze at Hanson's Garden Village now open
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Hanson's garden Village in Rhinelander announced that their seasonal corn maze is now open. The maze is open during regular business hours, with the last person being admitted one hour before close. The cost is $7 per person plus tax, kids two-years-old or younger will get in...
Wildlife rehab center prepares for more outreach with new expansion
RHINELANDER- After 30 years in wildlife rehabilitation, you’d almost think the animals like being treated by Mark Naniot. From mice to bears, to hummingbirds to eagles, Naniot does it all. “Just a ton of different things that we can do," said Naniot. At Wild Instincts in Rhinelander, Naniot cares...
Golden Harvest now selling livestock
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Back in June, Golden Harvest of Rhinelander introduced a Chicken coop to their store. But they didn’t initially start it as a way of selling livestock. Instead, it was meant as a way for the owners’ kids to get some life experiences. "It was really...
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
Highway 51 reopens after crash
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - All lanes on Highway 51 and County Rd. K in Oneida County have reopened, after a crash closed off the section of road. Early Monday morning, a crash was reported by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. (WisDOT) The crash was...
New bus facility will appear in Park Falls in 2023
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW) - "It's been a few years in the works but with our growth down here we needed a place to get our buses out of the weather," said Pat Daoust. BART is a public transportation service that operates in Ashland, Mayfield, Price and Oneida County. Even though the bus system is running smoothly there is an issue in finding a place to store their buses in the winter time. "Right now three of the four buses are stored outside and we are unable to find adequate storage for them," said Pat.
Two vehicle accident on Highway 17 Wed. night
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Pine Lake Fire Rescue team responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 17 and Cross Country Rd. Wednesday evening, just after 6:30 p.m. According to the Pine Lake Fire Rescue, a pick-up truck was turning onto Cross Country Rd. when it was struck by a vehicle traveling on south on 17.
Corrections Officer - Sheriff's Office - 3284555
JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications to fill vacancies for full-time Corrections Officers with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Position includes an excellent benefit package including enrollment in the Wisconsin Retirement System, health, dental and vision insurance, short-term disability coverage and generous PTO (Paid Time Off) with the ability to carry over unused PTO hours into future years.
Human Resource Manager - 3283979
JOB DUTIES: Provide professional expertise in Human Resources in order to provide, personnel administration and employee relations, compliance with Head Start Program Performance Standards and Federal and State Law. QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. Requires thorough knowledge of general office/administrative practices, strong computer skills as well as communication skills both written...
Production Supervisor - 3282072
JOB DUTIES: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Supervise others and instruct them. Inspect manufactured parts, schedule, and assign work to meet production requirements, coordinated and assist in troubleshooting, maintain employee work records, monitor process capabilities through the use of SPC & manual charts. Train employee's, maintain scrap, production and labor reports. Calculate labor and equipment requirements and production specifications, using standard formulas. Conduct employee training in equipment operations or work and safety procedures or assign employee training to experienced workers. Confer with management or subordinates to resolve worker problems, complaints, or grievances. Determine standards, budgets, production goals, and rates, based on company policies, equipment and labor availability, and workloads. Direct and coordinate the activities.
