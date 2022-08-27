Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Homecoming Game in Jeopardy
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Tomahawk high school homecoming game might be in jeopardy after their opponent, Menominee Indian, dropped out. Menominee Indian high school canceled the majority of their games last week, but left two available: Tomahawk and Northland Pines. They kept those games because their matchup against Tomahawk was the Hatchets' homecoming game and Northland Pines was Menominee Indian's homecoming game.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Windigo to host a meet & greet on Sept. 8 in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Windigo will be having Meet the Team event during their jersey unveiling ceremony on Sept. 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fans of all ages are invited to meet the players and coaching staff at the Blue Heron Restaurant in Eagle River, on Sept. 8.
WJFW-TV
Partnering to share the history of settlers along Clear, Mud, and Stone Lakes
MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WJFW) - The Manitowish Waters Historical Society and the North Lakeland Discovery Center participate in a summer long partnership on the Manitowish chain. On one of their boat tours, they share history with hundreds of visitors on their Clear, Mud, and Stone Lakes tour. “I think it’s...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man dead after ATV crash
RUSK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after an ATV crash in Rusk County. The sheriff’s office says around 9 last night, first responders were called to a crash near the town of Atlanta, west of Ladysmith. Emergency crews say they found Jay Holcomb from Bruce...
WJFW-TV
Corn maze at Hanson's Garden Village now open
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Hanson's garden Village in Rhinelander announced that their seasonal corn maze is now open. The maze is open during regular business hours, with the last person being admitted one hour before close. The cost is $7 per person plus tax, kids two-years-old or younger will get in...
1 injured, facing charges in Tomahawk rollover
A 67-year-old Tomahawk man is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lincoln County, officials said. The crash was reported in the area of County Hwy. D and Cloverbelt Road in the town of King. Arriving deputies found the driver...
Wausau area obituaries August 26, 2022
The wind came for Yasha to be free on June 27, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at age 76, after several hospitalizations at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Some family and friends were able to say goodbye. Wherever he was, whatever he was doing, he animated the world with his intelligence, curiosity, energy and humor.
WJFW-TV
Major road project to be completed before fall ride
TOMAHAWK - The city of Tomahawk is one step closer to completing a major road construction project before its annual fall ride. Tomahawk is planning on paving West Somo Avenue on Friday. Over the summer the city replaced water main and storm drains from South Tomahawk Avenue to West Somo...
WJFW-TV
One person injured after a bus crash in Wausau
WAUSAU (WJFW) - One person is injured after a bus crash Tuesday in Wausau. The crash involved a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer on Sherman St. in Wausau. According to the Wausau Pilot and Review witnesses say the bus was heading east on Sherman St. and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer near an intersection.
Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly
WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
WJFW-TV
New bus facility will appear in Park Falls in 2023
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW) - "It's been a few years in the works but with our growth down here we needed a place to get our buses out of the weather," said Pat Daoust. BART is a public transportation service that operates in Ashland, Mayfield, Price and Oneida County. Even though the bus system is running smoothly there is an issue in finding a place to store their buses in the winter time. "Right now three of the four buses are stored outside and we are unable to find adequate storage for them," said Pat.
WSAW
UPDATE: Missing man found and safe
STOCKTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday night a man reported missing was found and is safe. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office had put out a call for help Friday to find 23-year-old David Goodpasture. He was last seen at 6 p.m. on Aug....
WJFW-TV
Wildlife rehab center prepares for more outreach with new expansion
RHINELANDER- After 30 years in wildlife rehabilitation, you’d almost think the animals like being treated by Mark Naniot. From mice to bears, to hummingbirds to eagles, Naniot does it all. “Just a ton of different things that we can do," said Naniot. At Wild Instincts in Rhinelander, Naniot cares...
Portage County man reported missing
Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
WJFW-TV
Golden Harvest now selling livestock
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Back in June, Golden Harvest of Rhinelander introduced a Chicken coop to their store. But they didn’t initially start it as a way of selling livestock. Instead, it was meant as a way for the owners’ kids to get some life experiences. "It was really...
WJFW-TV
Highway 51 reopens after crash
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - All lanes on Highway 51 and County Rd. K in Oneida County have reopened, after a crash closed off the section of road. Early Monday morning, a crash was reported by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. (WisDOT) The crash was...
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash begins 4-year sentence at Waupun prison
WAUPUN, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a fatal crash was transferred to the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun on Friday. Skyler Opelt will begin his four-year prison sentence. In June, Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts...
WJFW-TV
Corrections Officer - Sheriff's Office - 3284555
JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications to fill vacancies for full-time Corrections Officers with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Position includes an excellent benefit package including enrollment in the Wisconsin Retirement System, health, dental and vision insurance, short-term disability coverage and generous PTO (Paid Time Off) with the ability to carry over unused PTO hours into future years.
WJFW-TV
New York City air traffic controller that worked on 9/11 will give a presentation in Spencer Monday evening
SPENCER (WJFW) - A former air traffic controller who was working in New York City during the 9/11 attacks, will be speaking about the events that transpired that tragic day, tonight at the LuCille Tack Center for the Arts in Spencer. Chris Tucker will be speaking at the LuCille Tack...
