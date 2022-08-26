ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation

What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
Special Southwest Sale of 25% Off to Beach Locations – Hawaii, Mexico, Caribbean, Florida, and More!

Lock in some great travel for this winter to the beaches – all over the place! Thanks to this special Southwest sale, you can get 25% off those tickets. If you are starting to yearn for a little more summer or maybe you are already looking at the fall and winter for your respite from snow, here is a Southwest sale for you! This one is different from normal as it offers you a straight 25% off the price with this code.
Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize

If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
Inside the Stunning New Overwater Reef Residence at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Click here to read the full article. The Maldives already has stiff competition amongst its luxury hotels—and the Park Hyatt just upped the stakes with the debut of its newest residence. Located in the Huvadhoo Atoll—just 34 miles from the equator—the new three-bedroom Overwater Reef Residence at the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a part of the property’s SLOW concept, which emphasizes a sustainable, organic lifestyle that centers around quality time spent with loved ones. Spanning over 9,600 square feet, the massive residence has unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean, complete with the master king bedroom suite on the west wing and...
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park

Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
On Location: How ‘The Resort’ Turns Puerto Rico Into the Riviera Maya

Despite the implications of its title, The Resort is not set exclusively within the confines of a swanky and static tourist hideaway. Peacock's dark-comedy/mystery indeed features two resorts on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula—one set in the present day, where heroes Emma and Noah (Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper) abscond in an attempt to save their languishing marriage, and another that was destroyed on the same site by a 2007 hurricane. Yet some of the most riveting moments occur when they step off the property and into the world beyond.
This $18 Million Tuscan-Inspired California Estate Comes With a $100,000 Italian Vacation

This Calabasas estate comes with a temperature-controlled wine cellar, saltwater aquarium and…a luxury vacation to Italy? Yeah, you read that right. If the seller of this $18 million Tuscan-designed villa accepts a full-price offer put through escrow, they’ll throw in a $100,000 trip to Portofino and Lake Como. Well, that’s certainly a first. Not to bury the lede—although, we’re not sure which part of the deal is more exciting—the stately manse spans an impressive 13,000 square feet and is sited on a nearly 1.5-acre lot in double guard-gated Estates of the Oaks community. Dubbed Villa Serenia, this grand California residence serves up all...
Virgin Islands National Park Is Often Forgotten. It Shouldn’t Be.

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. 63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington...
