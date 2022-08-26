Read full article on original website
Related
FodorsTravel
13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation
What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
boardingarea.com
Special Southwest Sale of 25% Off to Beach Locations – Hawaii, Mexico, Caribbean, Florida, and More!
Lock in some great travel for this winter to the beaches – all over the place! Thanks to this special Southwest sale, you can get 25% off those tickets. If you are starting to yearn for a little more summer or maybe you are already looking at the fall and winter for your respite from snow, here is a Southwest sale for you! This one is different from normal as it offers you a straight 25% off the price with this code.
The Weather Channel
Atlantic Awakening: Where Tropical Development Is Possible Into Labor Day Weekend
The long-slumbering Atlantic Basin is finally showing signs of waking up. Multiple areas are being monitored for possible development. One is in the Caribbean Sea, the other in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Despite being the prime time of hurricane season, it's far from certain if one or both will be...
I spent a full day traveling to Florida for a Disney cruise but got turned away because my sister tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what happened.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A private island in the Caribbean Sea is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Iguana Island, a private island in the Caribbean Sea, has gone on the market. It sits on five acres of land and has a three-bedroom home.
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. Living...
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
Two dead in water off the Florida Keys, and Coast Guard searching for more people
The U.S. Coast Guard said the bodies of two people who were attempting to migrate to South Florida have been recovered from the ocean water off the Florida Keys after a vessel capsized Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10-year-old boy loses part of his leg in a shark attack while on Florida vacation
A 10-year-old boy had to have one of his legs amputated below the knee after being bitten by a shark last week while snorkeling on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys, state officials and a family member said. Jameson Reeder Jr. of North Carolina was attacked by a...
lonelyplanet.com
Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize
If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2022
Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to...
Narcity
You Can Stay In An Oceanfront Treehouse At This Canada Beach Resort & Wake Up To Sea Views
If you're in need of a getaway, you can stay at this beach resort in Canada and wake up to the salty smell of the ocean in your own waterfront treehouse. White Point Beach Resort is a dreamy getaway spot where you can relax and unwind surrounded by nature. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My party of 6 stayed in a $1,000-a-night 'tree house' villa in Disney World, and it's perfect for big groups
After visiting the Orlando theme parks for over 25 years, my family spent three nights in the Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs for the first time.
prestigeonline.com
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
Inside the Stunning New Overwater Reef Residence at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
Click here to read the full article. The Maldives already has stiff competition amongst its luxury hotels—and the Park Hyatt just upped the stakes with the debut of its newest residence. Located in the Huvadhoo Atoll—just 34 miles from the equator—the new three-bedroom Overwater Reef Residence at the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a part of the property’s SLOW concept, which emphasizes a sustainable, organic lifestyle that centers around quality time spent with loved ones. Spanning over 9,600 square feet, the massive residence has unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean, complete with the master king bedroom suite on the west wing and...
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
Inside Viking’s new river cruise ship custom built for the Nile in Egypt
The theatrical release of Death on the Nile, based on the popular Agatha Christie novel of the same name, earlier this year, perhaps ignited a resurgence in river cruise travel in the region. Expanding its existing fleet on the Nile, Viking Cruises is preparing to launch a brand new vessel...
cntraveler.com
On Location: How ‘The Resort’ Turns Puerto Rico Into the Riviera Maya
Despite the implications of its title, The Resort is not set exclusively within the confines of a swanky and static tourist hideaway. Peacock's dark-comedy/mystery indeed features two resorts on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula—one set in the present day, where heroes Emma and Noah (Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper) abscond in an attempt to save their languishing marriage, and another that was destroyed on the same site by a 2007 hurricane. Yet some of the most riveting moments occur when they step off the property and into the world beyond.
This $18 Million Tuscan-Inspired California Estate Comes With a $100,000 Italian Vacation
This Calabasas estate comes with a temperature-controlled wine cellar, saltwater aquarium and…a luxury vacation to Italy? Yeah, you read that right. If the seller of this $18 million Tuscan-designed villa accepts a full-price offer put through escrow, they’ll throw in a $100,000 trip to Portofino and Lake Como. Well, that’s certainly a first. Not to bury the lede—although, we’re not sure which part of the deal is more exciting—the stately manse spans an impressive 13,000 square feet and is sited on a nearly 1.5-acre lot in double guard-gated Estates of the Oaks community. Dubbed Villa Serenia, this grand California residence serves up all...
Virgin Islands National Park Is Often Forgotten. It Shouldn’t Be.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. 63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington...
Comments / 0