The next 480-ton superload is getting set to move along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties. The superload plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport Friday morning around 7 a.m. and travel along KY 93 to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville exit, then head east on I-24. As the 16-ft. wide hauler enters the interstate, traffic will be restricted as the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO