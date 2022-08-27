Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
8/30 Gridiron Glory Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You voted Marshall County's Kameron Bowerman as having the best overall performance from this past week of the high school football season. Bowerman ran for 112 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Marshals win over Fulton County.
westkentuckystar.com
Western Kentucky takes three 'Best in Kentucky' awards from Kentucky Living
After a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living has announced the winners of this year's Best in Kentucky awards, including several here in western Kentucky. Land Between the lakes received the award for best public hunting and fishing area in both Trigg and Lyon counties, and Purple Toad Winery in McCracken County was named the state's best winery.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray's Samons named High School Counselor of the Year
During a pep rally at Murray High School, Ann Samons, former MHS high school counselor who retired in June, received a standing ovation by the students. Samons was named the 2022 High School Counselor of the Year by the Kentucky School Counselor Association. She was at Murray High from 2017 to 2022.
whvoradio.com
SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Industry, Martinrea’s ‘Superloads,’ Rural King
While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Charged After Calloway County Pursuit
A Cadiz man was charged after a pursuit with Calloway County law enforcement that led to a wreck Monday morning. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 61-year-old Charles Sikes on Kentucky 641 and he fled crossing into Marshall County and back into Calloway County before spike strips were deployed.
westkentuckystar.com
Next I-24 superload trip planned Friday morning
The next 480-ton superload is getting set to move along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties. The superload plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport Friday morning around 7 a.m. and travel along KY 93 to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville exit, then head east on I-24. As the 16-ft. wide hauler enters the interstate, traffic will be restricted as the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway pursuit ends with truck overturned, cruiser damaged
A Cadiz man was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit through Marshall and Calloway counties. A Calloway County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a pickup believed to be driven by a man wanted for questioning out of Trigg County. The driver, 61-year-old Charles Sikes, allegedly refused to stop and fled.
kbsi23.com
Marion Unit 2 School District placed on lockdown after threatening note found
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Marion Unit #2 Schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after an anonymous threatening note was found in one of the restrooms. The note indicated that Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. a group of armed gunmen would enter Marion High School, according to a post to all parents/guardians of Marion CUSD #2 on the district’s Facebook page.
westkentuckystar.com
Gas leak briefly closes Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County
A report of a severed gas line shut down a portion of Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County on Wednesday evening. The fire department blocked Old Mayfield from Bristol Drive to Clarkline Road for about an hour. ATMOS Energy made the repairs, and the road was reopened.
westkentuckystar.com
Celebrate ten new Paducah floodwall murals Friday
Ten new floodwall murals behind Locomotive 1518 in downtown Paducah will be unveiled on Friday. Paducah Wall to Wall invites the community to join them as they celebrate the completion of Wall to Wall Dafford Murals, and salute the family that made it possible, on Friday at 3 pm at the corner of Water Street and Kentucky Ave.
kbsi23.com
Man wanted on felony theft charges arrested in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges has been arrested. Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky. was wanted for charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more and theft by failure to make required disposition $10,000 or more.
Deadly camper fire under investigation in Henry County
The TBI and Henry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a camper fire that left a woman dead in Springville.
KFVS12
Police following 'strong leads' in Cape Girardeau business burglary investigations
Rte. W in Fruitland open again - Spectrum cable cleared from road. Spectrum cable line down in Fruitland - portion of Rte. W closed. Spectrum cable line down in Fruitland - portion of Rte. W closed. Heartland Heritage 8/31/22. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We're looking at a flurry of...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves Co. nonprofit aiming to house tornado victims welcomes first family to Water Valley site
A new Graves County nonprofit focused on housing victims of the December outbreak welcomed its first family over the weekend. Camp Graves’ main location is in Water Valley, a Graves County community about 20 minutes away from Mayfield. The idea for the group came together in the aftermath of the disaster, when local business owner and organizer Micah Seavers was working to feed and shelter survivors.
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall tornado survivor has new home
A Marshall County tornado survivor has a new home and a new sense of normal, following the devastation of December 10th. The Kentucky Dream Center in partnership with Virginia-based disaster relief group God's Pit Crew, Convoy of Hope, Community Foundation of West Kentucky, and United States Senator Rand Paul dedicated the new home to a survivor named Shari on Tuesday.
Mother: Woman killed in Missouri house explosion a ‘very loving person’
A propane leak caused a deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri earlier this month, claiming the lives of three people and left several others injured injured.
KFVS12
2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary. According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.
wkdzradio.com
Main Ham Festival Stage Moving To CeeBee/IGA Parking Lot
A big change is coming for the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This year’s main entertainment stage won’t be located in the grasslands of West Cadiz Park, but instead will be centered on the old CeeBee/IGA grocery lot. It’s the third location in three years for...
westkentuckystar.com
Governor announces more money coming for tornado recovery
During his Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear announced more funds coming to portions of western Kentucky to help in the tornado recovery process. $3.3 million from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund will go to Fulton County, the City of Mayfield, and several other entities for costs incurred during tornado recovery.
