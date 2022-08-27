ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

8/30 Gridiron Glory Performances of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- You voted Marshall County's Kameron Bowerman as having the best overall performance from this past week of the high school football season. Bowerman ran for 112 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Marshals win over Fulton County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Western Kentucky takes three 'Best in Kentucky' awards from Kentucky Living

After a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living has announced the winners of this year's Best in Kentucky awards, including several here in western Kentucky. Land Between the lakes received the award for best public hunting and fishing area in both Trigg and Lyon counties, and Purple Toad Winery in McCracken County was named the state's best winery.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Murray's Samons named High School Counselor of the Year

During a pep rally at Murray High School, Ann Samons, former MHS high school counselor who retired in June, received a standing ovation by the students. Samons was named the 2022 High School Counselor of the Year by the Kentucky School Counselor Association. She was at Murray High from 2017 to 2022.
MURRAY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Graves County, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
Graves County, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Paducah, KY
Education
County
Graves County, KY
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Webster, KY
City
Paducah, KY
Graves County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Football
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Man Charged After Calloway County Pursuit

A Cadiz man was charged after a pursuit with Calloway County law enforcement that led to a wreck Monday morning. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 61-year-old Charles Sikes on Kentucky 641 and he fled crossing into Marshall County and back into Calloway County before spike strips were deployed.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Next I-24 superload trip planned Friday morning

The next 480-ton superload is getting set to move along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties. The superload plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport Friday morning around 7 a.m. and travel along KY 93 to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville exit, then head east on I-24. As the 16-ft. wide hauler enters the interstate, traffic will be restricted as the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway pursuit ends with truck overturned, cruiser damaged

A Cadiz man was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit through Marshall and Calloway counties. A Calloway County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a pickup believed to be driven by a man wanted for questioning out of Trigg County. The driver, 61-year-old Charles Sikes, allegedly refused to stop and fled.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Marion Unit 2 School District placed on lockdown after threatening note found

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Marion Unit #2 Schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after an anonymous threatening note was found in one of the restrooms. The note indicated that Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. a group of armed gunmen would enter Marion High School, according to a post to all parents/guardians of Marion CUSD #2 on the district’s Facebook page.
MARION, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Bowling#American Football#Highschoolsports
westkentuckystar.com

Celebrate ten new Paducah floodwall murals Friday

Ten new floodwall murals behind Locomotive 1518 in downtown Paducah will be unveiled on Friday. Paducah Wall to Wall invites the community to join them as they celebrate the completion of Wall to Wall Dafford Murals, and salute the family that made it possible, on Friday at 3 pm at the corner of Water Street and Kentucky Ave.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Man wanted on felony theft charges arrested in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges has been arrested. Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky. was wanted for charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more and theft by failure to make required disposition $10,000 or more.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
westkentuckystar.com

Graves Co. nonprofit aiming to house tornado victims welcomes first family to Water Valley site

A new Graves County nonprofit focused on housing victims of the December outbreak welcomed its first family over the weekend. Camp Graves’ main location is in Water Valley, a Graves County community about 20 minutes away from Mayfield. The idea for the group came together in the aftermath of the disaster, when local business owner and organizer Micah Seavers was working to feed and shelter survivors.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Marshall tornado survivor has new home

A Marshall County tornado survivor has a new home and a new sense of normal, following the devastation of December 10th. The Kentucky Dream Center in partnership with Virginia-based disaster relief group God's Pit Crew, Convoy of Hope, Community Foundation of West Kentucky, and United States Senator Rand Paul dedicated the new home to a survivor named Shari on Tuesday.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary. According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.
MAYFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

Main Ham Festival Stage Moving To CeeBee/IGA Parking Lot

A big change is coming for the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This year’s main entertainment stage won’t be located in the grasslands of West Cadiz Park, but instead will be centered on the old CeeBee/IGA grocery lot. It’s the third location in three years for...
CADIZ, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Governor announces more money coming for tornado recovery

During his Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear announced more funds coming to portions of western Kentucky to help in the tornado recovery process. $3.3 million from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund will go to Fulton County, the City of Mayfield, and several other entities for costs incurred during tornado recovery.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy