Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Homecoming Game in Jeopardy
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Tomahawk high school homecoming game might be in jeopardy after their opponent, Menominee Indian, dropped out. Menominee Indian high school canceled the majority of their games last week, but left two available: Tomahawk and Northland Pines. They kept those games because their matchup against Tomahawk was the Hatchets' homecoming game and Northland Pines was Menominee Indian's homecoming game.
WJFW-TV
Final game of snowshoe baseball takes place tonight
LAKE TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - The final snowshoe baseball game of the season will take place tonight in Lake Tomahawk. The Lake Tomahawk Snowhawks will play Newswatch 12 tonight at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will start being served at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free to the game, but a butterfly net is...
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Windigo to host a meet & greet on Sept. 8 in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Windigo will be having Meet the Team event during their jersey unveiling ceremony on Sept. 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fans of all ages are invited to meet the players and coaching staff at the Blue Heron Restaurant in Eagle River, on Sept. 8.
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
947jackfm.com
WAOW Anchor Passes Away
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A member of the Wausau media passed away over the weekend. WAOW TV morning anchor Neena Pacholke died unexpectedly on Saturday. Management at WAOW released the following statement on Sunday night: “the entire team at News 9 are devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”
Evers: $414k in career and technical education grants announced for 11 Wisconsin school districts
Monday, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced more than $414,000 in grants for career and technical education programs throughout the state.
95.5 FM WIFC
UPDATED: Accident Sends Wausau Bus Into Residental Yard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — An accident sent a Wausau MetroRide bus into a residential yard near 15th Avenue and Sherman on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports it happened when the driver of a semi failed to yield the right-of-way to the bus, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the yard.
Wausau news anchor dies at 27
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Neena Pacholke, a Tampa, Fla. native who anchored the WAOW-TV morning show in Wausau, died Saturday, according to the news station. She was 27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wausau area obituaries August 26, 2022
The wind came for Yasha to be free on June 27, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at age 76, after several hospitalizations at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Some family and friends were able to say goodbye. Wherever he was, whatever he was doing, he animated the world with his intelligence, curiosity, energy and humor.
WJFW-TV
Major road project to be completed before fall ride
TOMAHAWK - The city of Tomahawk is one step closer to completing a major road construction project before its annual fall ride. Tomahawk is planning on paving West Somo Avenue on Friday. Over the summer the city replaced water main and storm drains from South Tomahawk Avenue to West Somo...
WSAW
$90M in Rescue Plan dollars to be distributed to districts in coming weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state. The investment includes $30 million for the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide mental health services, as well as $75 million designed to give districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support.
1 injured, facing charges in Tomahawk rollover
A 67-year-old Tomahawk man is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lincoln County, officials said. The crash was reported in the area of County Hwy. D and Cloverbelt Road in the town of King. Arriving deputies found the driver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
947jackfm.com
GoFundMe Account Set up For Pacholke Family
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former coworkers of Neena Pacholke have started a GoFundMe account to help cover her final expenses following her death last weekend. The fundraiser blew by its initial goal of $5,000 in the first few hours, and since Tuesday morning has grown to over $11,000. Former WAOW anchor and reporter Aly Peters organized the fundraiser, who was a close friend of Pacholke during her time at the station. She says after final expenses are paid, any extra funds will go towards mental health resources in the area.
1 injured after Wausau bus crash with semi
One person received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday involving a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer. The crash was reported at about noon on Sherman Street at South 12th Avenue, on the city’s west side. Witnesses say the bus was headed east on Sherman Street and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer at the intersection.
WJFW-TV
Corn maze at Hanson's Garden Village now open
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Hanson's garden Village in Rhinelander announced that their seasonal corn maze is now open. The maze is open during regular business hours, with the last person being admitted one hour before close. The cost is $7 per person plus tax, kids two-years-old or younger will get in...
cwbradio.com
Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
WJFW-TV
Meals on Wheels volunteer celebrates birthday
RHINELANDER- Vern Lowther started his day with a piece of cake to celebrate his 90th birthday. Then, he set off for a day at work. “I have a lot of experience so I can take any route," said Lowther. "I’m scheduled two days a week but I work mostly four days a week.”
Flag raising ceremony to be held tomorrow
(WAUSAU) -The veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group members will be helping raise a new U.S. flag at Camping World in Rothschild on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. All veterans and active-duty personnel are welcome to assist. We need about 70 volunteers to lower the 40’ x 80’ weathered U.S. flag and hoist the new one. We will start assembling at 11:30 in front of the store and will raise the new flag at 12:00 noon.
Comments / 1