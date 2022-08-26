Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Framingham Man on 3 Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple warrants yesterday, August 30. Police arrested at 5:45 p.m. Steven Ramos-Murial, 30, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham at the SMOC shelter where he resides. All three warrants were out of Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Police: iPad and Credit Cards Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of an iPad and credit cards from a vehicle that was parked in downtown Framingham on Saturday night. The theft was reported at 6:18 p.m. at 40 Concord Street on August 27. Police spokesperson said an iPad worth about $450 and...
communityadvocate.com
Three people charged after catalytic converter theft in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Three people face charges after officers responded to a report of someone attempting to steal a catalytic converter. At about 2 a.m. this morning, Westborough and Northborough police responded to the Arrive apartments at 297 Turnpike Road on the report of suspicious activity in the parking lot, according to a Westborough Police Department press release.
Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Tattoo Parlor
FRAMINGHAM – A thief broke into a tattoo parlor in downtown Framingham overnight. The theft was reported to Framingham Police at 8:53 a.m. on August 26 at The Kingdom Tattoo at 114 Concord Street in Framingham. The tattoo place is located within walking distance of City Hall in downtown Framingham.
Police: Cash Register Stolen From Framingham Restaurant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at a Framingham restaurant that happened over the weekend. Boston Market at 341 Cochituate Road reported a breaking & entering and theft on August 28 at 9:50 a.m. The robber entered through a “rear door,” said Police spokesperson Lt....
Bizarre hostage situation ends in car crash in State Police Barracks in South Boston
On Monday, August 22nd, a male and a female busted into the lobby of the State Police South Boston barracks after crashing their Mercedes SUV into the vehicle barricades in front of the barracks. The victims frantically reported two suspects had held them at gunpoint in their vehicle. They intentionally crashed into the barricades then the suspects fled on foot into Moakley Park, where witnesses observed one discard a firearm into a trash barrel and then fled towards the Harbor Point area.
whdh.com
WATCH: Good Samaritan bitten, stabbed while stopping robbery suspect in Malden
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Good Samaritan is recovering after trying to stop a suspect accused of stealing a purse in Malden, getting bitten and stabbed in the process, according to officials. Malden Police were first called to the area of Chestnut Street for reports of a robbery around 1:15...
Framingham Police Arrest Rowdy Restaurant Patron on Drug & Other Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man early Saturday morning, August 27. Police were called to Taqueria Mexico on Route 126 in downtown Framingham around 1:30 a.m. Police arrested just before 2 a.m. was Erick Rodas, 27, of 176 Irving Street in Framingham. “Rodas was asked to leave...
Man arrested in Malden after allegedly robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan
A 21-year-old Instacart delivery driver says he has no regrets about tackling and restraining an alleged purse thief despite being bitten and stabbed. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Malden. Ryan Dos Santos, of Everett, was just about to unload a delivery when he heard a...
Framingham Police: Robber Steals Catalytic Converter From Vehicle in Public Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a public garage this weekend. A catalytic convertor was taken off vehicle that was parked in Pearl Street parking garage, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The theft was reported at 2:31 p.m. on August...
35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering
WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
Police Arrest Man After He Breaks Into Framingham Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police made an arrest on Friday, August 26 after a man broke into an apartment and stole tools, watches and clothing. Police were called to Irving Street at 5:15 a.m. for a breaking & entering. At 5:59 a.m. Police arrested Matthew Spear, 38, with no known...
Authorities identify man who was struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway
EVERETT, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett over the weekend. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Cambridge Police Officer arrested for drunk driving after three motorcycle crash
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge Police Officer has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after police said he ran a red light and crashed into three motorcyclists. According to the department, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by his fellow officers with operating under the influence of...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists
A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
capecod.com
Sandwich man arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl
HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified 31 year old Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
Block Island ferry fight suspect among 2 arrested in Pawtucket
Two suspects, including a man who had been previously arrested after a brawl on the Block Island Ferry earlier this month, were apprehended in Pawtucket last week for reportedly stealing a vehicle.
Police: 2 Vehicles Broken Into on Grant Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two vehicles broken into on Grant Street on Thursday, August 25. The incidents were reported to police around 6:45 p.m. at 1922 Grant Street in south Framingham. Police said the owners reported nothing taken. “Suspect described as middle aged, white male with bald...
Trooper Changes Tire For Motorist in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A driver got a flat this morning, August 29 on Route 9, right in front of the Massachusetts State Police headquarters in Framingham. Mass State Police Trooper Gina Pedro, who was commuting to her day shift at a different barracks, stopped and changed the tire, Tweeted out Mass State Police with this photo.
nbcboston.com
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
