Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man on 3 Warrants

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple warrants yesterday, August 30. Police arrested at 5:45 p.m. Steven Ramos-Murial, 30, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham at the SMOC shelter where he resides. All three warrants were out of Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: iPad and Credit Cards Stolen From Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of an iPad and credit cards from a vehicle that was parked in downtown Framingham on Saturday night. The theft was reported at 6:18 p.m. at 40 Concord Street on August 27. Police spokesperson said an iPad worth about $450 and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Three people charged after catalytic converter theft in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – Three people face charges after officers responded to a report of someone attempting to steal a catalytic converter. At about 2 a.m. this morning, Westborough and Northborough police responded to the Arrive apartments at 297 Turnpike Road on the report of suspicious activity in the parking lot, according to a Westborough Police Department press release.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Tattoo Parlor

FRAMINGHAM – A thief broke into a tattoo parlor in downtown Framingham overnight. The theft was reported to Framingham Police at 8:53 a.m. on August 26 at The Kingdom Tattoo at 114 Concord Street in Framingham. The tattoo place is located within walking distance of City Hall in downtown Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Cash Register Stolen From Framingham Restaurant

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at a Framingham restaurant that happened over the weekend. Boston Market at 341 Cochituate Road reported a breaking & entering and theft on August 28 at 9:50 a.m. The robber entered through a “rear door,” said Police spokesperson Lt....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Caught in Southie

Bizarre hostage situation ends in car crash in State Police Barracks in South Boston

On Monday, August 22nd, a male and a female busted into the lobby of the State Police South Boston barracks after crashing their Mercedes SUV into the vehicle barricades in front of the barracks. The victims frantically reported two suspects had held them at gunpoint in their vehicle. They intentionally crashed into the barricades then the suspects fled on foot into Moakley Park, where witnesses observed one discard a firearm into a trash barrel and then fled towards the Harbor Point area.
BOSTON, MA
#Theft#Condo#Clothing#Framingham Police Lt
thisweekinworcester.com

35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering

WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
WORCESTER, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify man who was struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway

EVERETT, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett over the weekend. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to Massachusetts State Police.
EVERETT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists

A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
capecod.com

Sandwich man arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified 31 year old Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
SANDWICH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: 2 Vehicles Broken Into on Grant Street

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two vehicles broken into on Grant Street on Thursday, August 25. The incidents were reported to police around 6:45 p.m. at 1922 Grant Street in south Framingham. Police said the owners reported nothing taken. “Suspect described as middle aged, white male with bald...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Trooper Changes Tire For Motorist in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – A driver got a flat this morning, August 29 on Route 9, right in front of the Massachusetts State Police headquarters in Framingham. Mass State Police Trooper Gina Pedro, who was commuting to her day shift at a different barracks, stopped and changed the tire, Tweeted out Mass State Police with this photo.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
