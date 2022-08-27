ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, PA

abc27.com

First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

UPMC hosting ‘Build-a-Bouquet’ days

HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania is celebrating its fifth anniversary with flowers for the community. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Over the next week, you can stop by different hospitals from 9...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in Lancaster County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Quarryville sold a $1 million winning Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release, the ticket was sold at Turkey Hill...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos

Students in the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Harrisburg School District returned to school today. The Steelton area and Harrisburg students were two of seven Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining four Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today. Students at Milton Hershey School...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

$1 million Scratch-Off sold at Lancaster retailer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off was sold by a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lancaster County, according to PA lottery. The retailer who sold the ticket, Turkey Hill on West State St., Quarryville. Turkey Hill also received a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Field of Screams opening next week

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Field of Screams is getting ready to open for its 30th year this fall season. The haunted attraction will be opening up next week and is located in Mountville borough in Lancaster County. If you’re feeling brave you can go on a hayride, into haunted houses, and venture into the woods.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. courthouse closed Wednesday after building leak

The York County courthouse is closed Wednesday because one of the building’s cooling units is leaking, a county spokesman said. The York City Fire Department, the county’s Hazmat team and the York County Judicial Center’s maintenance crew are on the scene handling the leak, but the courthouse will be closed all day, according to Ted Czech, spokesman for the York County Office of Emergency Management.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate teenager steals over $29K in lottery books

LOGANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager confessed to stealing over $29,000 worth of lottery books from a Rutter’s convenience store in Loganville, York County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from...
LOGANVILLE, PA
FOX 43

64th annual Steam Show returns to Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The 64th annual Steam Show kicked off in Cumberland County on Sunday. The week-long event at the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association in Monroe Township features a wide selection of steam traction engines, antique tractors and a model train exhibit. Organizers said it's incredible...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District

The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
LANCASTER, PA

