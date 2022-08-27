Read full article on original website
abc27.com
First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
abc27.com
UPMC hosting ‘Build-a-Bouquet’ days
HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania is celebrating its fifth anniversary with flowers for the community. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Over the next week, you can stop by different hospitals from 9...
abc27.com
Pa. Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in Lancaster County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Quarryville sold a $1 million winning Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release, the ticket was sold at Turkey Hill...
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Harrisburg School District returned to school today. The Steelton area and Harrisburg students were two of seven Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining four Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today. Students at Milton Hershey School...
local21news.com
$1 million Scratch-Off sold at Lancaster retailer
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off was sold by a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lancaster County, according to PA lottery. The retailer who sold the ticket, Turkey Hill on West State St., Quarryville. Turkey Hill also received a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
abc27.com
Field of Screams opening next week
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Field of Screams is getting ready to open for its 30th year this fall season. The haunted attraction will be opening up next week and is located in Mountville borough in Lancaster County. If you’re feeling brave you can go on a hayride, into haunted houses, and venture into the woods.
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
abc27.com
Stolen car pursuit in Dauphin County led to Central Dauphin lockdown
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police received a call yesterday from a woman saying that her stolen car was traveling into Lebanon County on I-81 South. This lead to a high speed police chase that eventually led to the administrative lockdown at Central Dauphin High School. At...
Use this code for free Saturday parking in Harrisburg
If you're parking in Harrisburg during the weekend, you may not have to pay for it -- or at least, you may not have to pay for all of it.
Central Pa. courthouse closed Wednesday after building leak
The York County courthouse is closed Wednesday because one of the building’s cooling units is leaking, a county spokesman said. The York City Fire Department, the county’s Hazmat team and the York County Judicial Center’s maintenance crew are on the scene handling the leak, but the courthouse will be closed all day, according to Ted Czech, spokesman for the York County Office of Emergency Management.
abc27.com
Midstate teenager steals over $29K in lottery books
LOGANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager confessed to stealing over $29,000 worth of lottery books from a Rutter’s convenience store in Loganville, York County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from...
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
3 warehouses totaling 2 million square feet proposed for former farm near Carlisle Pike
Land that was once home to a beloved Cumberland County horse farm is finally being developed. Three warehouses totaling close to 2 million square feet of space have been proposed for the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
64th annual Steam Show returns to Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The 64th annual Steam Show kicked off in Cumberland County on Sunday. The week-long event at the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association in Monroe Township features a wide selection of steam traction engines, antique tractors and a model train exhibit. Organizers said it's incredible...
echo-pilot.com
This Central PA pretzel maker sold 20K+ on QVC. Which local soft pretzel is your favorite?
Philip Given and Jordan Pfautz, co-owners of The Pretzel Co. in York, recently branched out and scored big. Given and Pfautz brought their pretzels to QVC on Aug. 24 and, according to a Facebook post from Pfautz, "sold 20,000 pretzels on QVC in 5 minutes." The Pretzel Co. is offering...
Kipona Festival returns Labor Day weekend in Harrisburg
The Kipona Festival, a Harrisburg Labor Day tradition, returns this weekend.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District
The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
abc27.com
Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
