COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Things to watch in Week 1 in the Southeastern Conference:. No. 11 Oregon visits No. 3 Georgia in one of two games in which an SEC team faces a ranked opponent. The juicy part of this matchup is on the sidelines where first-year Oregon coach Dan Lanning faces the team which, as defensive coordinator, he helped win a national championship less than 10 months ago. Lanning said he's exciting seeing a team he molded to win a title. His job, though, is focus on beating the Bulldogs. That's easier said than done. Despite Georgia losing several of its top defenders off Lanning's incredible 2021 defense, the Bulldogs are still loaded with players like defensive tackle Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo. Meanwhile, Lanning, hired when Mario Cristobal left the Ducks for Miami, brought in 15 transfers from Power Five programs to help boost his program. At least Lanning won't be cowed by the atmosphere. There should be a full house at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, most of them going crazy for the Bulldogs.

EUGENE, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO