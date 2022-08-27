LAS VEGAS -- They were the All-Star Game captains this season and one of them will be the WNBA's season MVP when that award is announced Sept. 7. On Wednesday, in what felt like a must-win game for Las Vegas, the Aces' A'ja Wilson and the Storm's Breanna Stewart both played brilliantly. But Wilson's team came out on top 78-73 to even this WNBA best-of-five semifinal series at 1-1. "Obviously a couple of individual great performances by the two best players in the league," Aces coach Becky Hammon said afterward.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO