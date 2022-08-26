ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dash earn a point in entertaining matchup with Washington Spirit

The Houston Dash continued the push to the playoffs on Saturday night when they hosted the Washington Spirit before the league's international break. The game marked new defender Caprice Dydasco's first start for the club. Dydasco was traded to Houston from Gotham FC the previous week, earning her first appearance for the Dash off the bench in last week's road match against San Diego.
