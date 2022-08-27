ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: As Labor Day nears, reflecting on the good, and bad, of Ky's labor relations history

While growing up, Labor Day Weekend always meant two things to me. First, it was the time our family finished most of our tobacco harvest, consisting of cutting the mature plants and “housing” them in barns to start the curing process. Somehow, we also found time to take in the nearby Alexandria Fair and Horse Show, as my dad was an officer on the fair board.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Preventing wrong-way crashes: KYTC receives $5.14m in federal funds to improve Interstate safety

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) received $5.14 million in federal funds to improve highway safety on Interstates through innovative solutions to prevent wrong-way crashes. “Wrong-way driving is a major safety challenge, not only in Kentucky, but also throughout the United States,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These funds will allow us...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bill Straub: When it comes to McConnell these days, who knows — maybe the craziness will work

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, in an unprecedented moment of candor, has acknowledged that at least some of his party’s candidates running for seats in the upper chamber this year stink. And the odds of assuming the majority as the result of a “red wave,” once considered a sure thing, are starting to look dismal, like the Washington Nationals reaching the World Series.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

CPE President Aaron Thompson to begin statewide tour to address workforce shortage, career readiness

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson will kick off a statewide tour this week focused on addressing the immediate workforce shortage and increasing work-ready college graduates to support business, industry, communities and regional economies. “Our colleges and universities play a crucial role in training the highly-skilled workers that...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler's death is given to troopers but not family

Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone, Kenton, Campbell remain among Kentucky counties with lowest unemployment rates

Unemployment rates fell in 117 counties between July 2021 and July 2022 and rose in three, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 3% each. It was followed by Oldham and Scott counties, 3.2% each; Anderson, Boone and Fayette counties, 3.3% each; Jessamine County, 3.4%; and Bourbon, Campbell, Carroll, Harrison, Kenton, Marion, Monroe, Pendleton, Todd and Washington counties, 3.5% each.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY's Newport Aquarium, Rabbit Hash General Store among top finishers in 'Best in Kentucky' Awards

Following a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living announced the winners of the 2022 “Best in Kentucky” Awards at a virtual ceremony. Since 2009, readers of Kentucky Living, the most-widely circulated publication in the Commonwealth, have annually cast their votes for their Kentucky favorites in 25 categories, ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Horizon Community Funds and BAWAC partner to establish new nonprofit fund to support services

Horizon Community Funds and BAWAC Community Rehabilitation Center have partnered to create a new nonprofit fund supporting BAWAC Inc.’s work in Northern Kentucky. “Thanks to the efforts of BAWAC, countless individuals in our community are given the opportunity to realize their full potential,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are excited to see this new partnership help BAWAC impact even more lives.”
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky State Parks accepting entries for 2022 photo contest; deadline to enter October 31

Kentucky State Parks is accepting photo submissions now through October 31 for its 2022 Photo Contest. The three-month contest provides an opportunity for U.S. residents 18 and over to share stories through photography. Participants will have the opportunity to choose from the following categories: Camping, Scenic, Trails, and Park Activities....
Northern Kentucky Tribune

