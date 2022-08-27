Read full article on original website
International Overdose Awareness Day recognized in Capitol Rotunda, remembering those lost to drugs
Adding Kentucky to a list of similar events being held around the world Wednesday, state Rep. Patti Minter, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and others gathered in the Capitol Rotunda this afternoon to commemorate this year’s International Overdose Awareness Day. In her remarks as emcee, Rep. Minter of Bowling Green...
KY Supreme Court to get the final say in disputed Campbell commissioner Fischer/Painter race
“Time is of the utmost essence,” said the attorney for David Fischer in asking the Kentucky Supreme Court Monday to review quickly last week’s Kentucky Court of Appeals decision in a disputed race for Campbell County commissioner. The appellate court said Brian Painter, not Fischer, is entitled to...
Kentucky by Heart: As Labor Day nears, reflecting on the good, and bad, of Ky’s labor relations history
While growing up, Labor Day Weekend always meant two things to me. First, it was the time our family finished most of our tobacco harvest, consisting of cutting the mature plants and “housing” them in barns to start the curing process. Somehow, we also found time to take in the nearby Alexandria Fair and Horse Show, as my dad was an officer on the fair board.
Preventing wrong-way crashes: KYTC receives $5.14m in federal funds to improve Interstate safety
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) received $5.14 million in federal funds to improve highway safety on Interstates through innovative solutions to prevent wrong-way crashes. “Wrong-way driving is a major safety challenge, not only in Kentucky, but also throughout the United States,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These funds will allow us...
Governor, legislative leadership announce $212 million for flood-damaged areas over next six months
Gov. Andy Beshear joined state lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda to announce a plan to spend $212.7 million over the next six months to help rebuild communities devastated by the deadly flooding that began July 26. The legislature is in special session to speed relief to affected communities. “Since the...
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Services sets dates for annual waterfowl blind drawings
Dates are now set for the annual waterfowl blind drawings for season-long sites at Lake Barkley, Doug Travis, Green River Lake and Barren River Lake wildlife management areas (WMAs). These are in addition to other public waterfowl hunting opportunities offered by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Kentucky...
GoTeachKY is one way the Kentucky Department of Education is addressing the critical teacher shortage
The Kentucky Department of Education is addressing the critical teacher shortage in different ways — and one of them is the GoTeachKY program which began in 2019 as an initiative to recruit the next generation of Kentucky educators. The critical teacher shortage currently affects every state in America. Research...
Governor calls special session of General Assembly starting noon today to deal with historic flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special session of the General Assembly starting today at noon to provide relief for areas of eastern Kentucky that have been dealing with the historic flooding that happened in late July. According to the language of the proclamation issued Tuesday afternoon calling lawmakers to...
Secretive KY Public Pension Authority and the public’s right to see a $1.2m report paid for by public
A Franklin Circuit Court’s ruling in Glenn Cohen v Kentucky Public Pension Authority is the critical first step on what will likely be a long path to shining the light of public scrutiny on the secretive Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA). In Cohen, Judge Phillip Shepherd pierces the bureaucratic...
COVID reverses two-week trend, now an increase in cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and 20% positivity
New cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, as well as the number of deaths and other metrics, reversed a two-week trend of reductions, according to the Department for Public Health’s weekly report, issued this week. There were 14,312 new cases reported during the period ending Sunday, Aug. 28, an increase...
Richard Innes: Where do you really think Kentucky’s public education system ranks?
Where do you really think Kentucky’s public education system ranks?. Over the past several months, Kentuckians have been bombarded with claims about how the state’s education system rose from the bottom of the stack to supposedly now rank around the middle of all the states. For example, a...
Bill Straub: When it comes to McConnell these days, who knows — maybe the craziness will work
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, in an unprecedented moment of candor, has acknowledged that at least some of his party’s candidates running for seats in the upper chamber this year stink. And the odds of assuming the majority as the result of a “red wave,” once considered a sure thing, are starting to look dismal, like the Washington Nationals reaching the World Series.
Arts Council seeking nominations for the Kentucky’s next poet laureate; nomination deadline Sept. 30
The Kentucky Arts Council is accepting nominations for Kentucky Poet Laureate. The next poet laureate will serve for two years starting in 2023, succeeding current Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson, who began her term in 2021. The state poet laureate is appointed biennially by the governor to promote the literary...
Kentucky gas prices down going into Labor Day, but up year-to-year; Americans still spending less
Heading into Labor Day weekend, gas prices continued to fall over the past week nationwide, but the rate is slowing, according to GasBuddy.com, a crowd-sourced gas and diesel price app and website. Kentucky’s average price per gallon has dropped to $3.47, down two cents from last week and 39 cents...
CPE President Aaron Thompson to begin statewide tour to address workforce shortage, career readiness
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson will kick off a statewide tour this week focused on addressing the immediate workforce shortage and increasing work-ready college graduates to support business, industry, communities and regional economies. “Our colleges and universities play a crucial role in training the highly-skilled workers that...
Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family
Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
Boone, Kenton, Campbell remain among Kentucky counties with lowest unemployment rates
Unemployment rates fell in 117 counties between July 2021 and July 2022 and rose in three, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 3% each. It was followed by Oldham and Scott counties, 3.2% each; Anderson, Boone and Fayette counties, 3.3% each; Jessamine County, 3.4%; and Bourbon, Campbell, Carroll, Harrison, Kenton, Marion, Monroe, Pendleton, Todd and Washington counties, 3.5% each.
NKY’s Newport Aquarium, Rabbit Hash General Store among top finishers in ‘Best in Kentucky’ Awards
Following a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living announced the winners of the 2022 “Best in Kentucky” Awards at a virtual ceremony. Since 2009, readers of Kentucky Living, the most-widely circulated publication in the Commonwealth, have annually cast their votes for their Kentucky favorites in 25 categories, ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities.
Horizon Community Funds and BAWAC partner to establish new nonprofit fund to support services
Horizon Community Funds and BAWAC Community Rehabilitation Center have partnered to create a new nonprofit fund supporting BAWAC Inc.’s work in Northern Kentucky. “Thanks to the efforts of BAWAC, countless individuals in our community are given the opportunity to realize their full potential,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are excited to see this new partnership help BAWAC impact even more lives.”
Kentucky State Parks accepting entries for 2022 photo contest; deadline to enter October 31
Kentucky State Parks is accepting photo submissions now through October 31 for its 2022 Photo Contest. The three-month contest provides an opportunity for U.S. residents 18 and over to share stories through photography. Participants will have the opportunity to choose from the following categories: Camping, Scenic, Trails, and Park Activities....
