my40.tv
Hendersonville-based company nominated for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina company has been nominated for the Coolest Thing Made in N.C. statewide competition. Hendersonville-based Byers Precision Fabricators' work on the Arras Hotel in downtown Asheville was chosen as one of 80 nominees. The project includes decorative metal panels 20 feet tall...
my40.tv
'Very humbling' 8 Mission Health nurses recognized for their work with prestigious award
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eight Mission Health nurses have been recognized as part of the 2022 Great 100 Nurses for North Carolina. The award recognizes registered nurses in the state for their commitment to excellence. Since 1989, the Great 100 has recognized influential nurses across North Carolina who are...
WCNC
This is when you can expect to see the best fall color in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner in the Carolinas, which means many people are already looking forward to leaf peeping. And even though Thursday, Sept. 1 is the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like summer across the Carolinas for a few more weeks. In fact, we're going to be pushing 90 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
my40.tv
Asheville tourism board approves millions for multifaceted river, greenway project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's tourism board has approved millions for a multifaceted project on the French Broad River in Woodfin. The money will be going toward something of the likes Western North Carolina has never seen. A literal wave is planned to be constructed across the French Broad River. Revenue comes from hotel room taxes on tourists who stay in Asheville.
List of college scholarships available for North Carolina students
We put together a long list of scholarships for North Carolina students and got advice for how to find more (and snag them!).
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva reins in short-term rentals
New short-term rentals in Sylva will only be allowed as an accessory use to an existing dwelling, not the only residence on a lot, after the board unanimously voted to approve a revised ordinance on the issue last week. The move is part of an effort to address affordable housing, a problem plaguing many communities in the region.
Mount Airy News
Legendary moonshiner to be highlighted
The public long has been fascinated by moonshining and those manufacturing illegal liquor in the hollows of North Carolina and Virginia — with one of that craft’s most-colorful figures to be highlighted in Mount Airy soon. Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton was a moonshiner, bootlegger and entrepreneur from Haywood County...
What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? The internet wants to know
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing […]
Mountain Xpress
American Rivers to explore removing Craggy Dam
For more than a century, the French Broad has been a river divided. The Craggy Dam, built in 1904 just northwest of the town of Woodfin, separates an upstream network of 3,557 river miles from a downstream network of 1,458 river miles, according to the Southeast Aquatic Resources Partnership. Those figures include the length of the French Broad itself, as well as the creeks, tributaries and streams that flow into the river.
Sylva Herald
Frenchie’s opens at Uncle Bill’s
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador team held a ribbon cutting/grand opening ceremony on Aug. 25 for their new chamber members at Frenchie’s. Located in booths 55-59F at Uncle Bill’s Flea Market (5427 U.S. 74, Whittier), Frenchie’s specializes in a mixture of new and used furniture from antiques and collectibles to mid-century finds with home and garden decor items intermixed with furniture old and new. They are open Monday through Thursday by appointment and Friday and Saturday, 9-4 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page, call 497-3071 or email drebeor@gmail.com. From left are chamber ambassadors Marne Harris, Frenchie’s owner Doug “Frenchie” Rebeor, chamber ambassadors Chelsea Allman, Patrick Dowling and special honorary ambassador Jack Dowling.
WLOS.com
Former Buncombe County manager served civil case in-person, in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Documents in a civil complaint filed against former Buncombe County Manager Wanda Greene were served to her in-person at a Buncombe County home in July. News 13 has reported attorneys for Buncombe County filed another civil complaint against its former manager, her son and...
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already.
North Carolina beach named #1 in US
HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In North Carolina
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in North Carolina.
neusenews.com
North Carolina School Bus Stop Laws and FAQs
Posted on North Carolina School Bus Safety website:. In the last ten years, North Carolina legislature's have passed successive bills that increased penalties and closed loopholes on school stop-arm violations. The 2009, House Bill 440 (Nicholas Adkins School Bus Safety Act in memory of the 16 year old student killed when a driver did not stop for a stopped school bus), added one critical provision to an existing law - allowing the use of automated camera and video recording systems to detect and prosecute violators.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Jump Off Rock: Drive for the View, Stay for a Picnic & Hike in Hendersonville, NC
Have you seen the panoramic views at the top of Echo Mountain from Jump Off Rock? Just a few minutes outside Hendersonville, NC in Laurel Park, NC is Jump Off Rock Park. You’ll drive straight to the top for some gorgeous views, and while you’re there you can do a little hiking or enjoy the grassy mountain top lawn for a picnic with a view. Admission is free and that’s not the only reason this park is so great for families. Here’s why we love Jump Off Rock.
FOX Carolina
Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
exoticspotter.com
Lotus Elise | Spotted in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina
Today was my last day of summer! I saw this incredible Lotus on the Blue-ridge Parkway! Such a great car; not to mention I saw a lot of other exotics to. Will upload soon!!. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
country1037fm.com
14 North Carolina Theaters Where You Can Get $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
This coming Saturday, September 3rd is National Cinema Day. And nationwide over 3,000 theaters will be offering $3 tickets for every movie and every show time that day. This includes 14 Charlotte and surrounding North Carolina theaters that are offering the $3 tickets. Movie theater chains AMC, Cinergy, Regal, are Cinemark are among the participating theaters.
