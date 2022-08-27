Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
WJCL
Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in SC
There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. CNN is now ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share of celebrity visits through the years and they...
Greenville Fire Dept.: stay out of water near Falls Park
The Greenville City Fire Department is warning against swimming or wading in the water at Falls Park.
dailyphew.com
Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground
There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
FOX Carolina
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
Teen arrested on drug and weapon charges in Asheville, NC
Asheville Police Department said they have arrested a teen on gun and drug charges.
GPD: Body found in wooded area behind Greenville motel
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville officers found a body in a wooded area on Tuesday, August 23 behind a motel located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Hwy, according to the Greenville Police Department. GPD responded to a report called in by a concerned citizen of a possible dead body behind...
msn.com
Asheville man faces gun and fentanyl charges
Police say a man faces several charges, including drug trafficking, after a recent arrest. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers arrested a man on gun and fentanyl charges Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, in the 2500 block of Hendersonville Road "while conducting crime prevention in south Asheville." APD says Damion...
wvlt.tv
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
msn.com
Man wanted by Greenville police arrested in Ahoskie
A man wanted by Greenville police was arrested Aug. 24, 2022, officials said. Clinton Jackson III, was wanted for first degree burglary, first degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, and sexual battery.
Man found dead inside vehicle at Upstate landmark
An Upstate man that was found dead inside a vehicle at a local landmark has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Scott Tyler Forster of Greer was found dead inside a car at Paris Mountain State Park.
FOX Carolina
Man, woman arrested accused of stealing catalytic converters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man and woman were arrested after Asheville Police say they were stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in West Asheville. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers responded to another breaking and entering at the 50 block of Highland Center Blvd. at around 2:30 a.m. They found...
THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash
EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
Body found along Greenville Co. road
A body was found Wednesday afternoon near a Greenville County road.
elizabethton.com
Breaking: Authorities identify suspect in Dry Branch Road car fire, death
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Brandon Clay Carrier, who has been identified as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Officials have been investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening...
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Carter County death investigation: Person of interest married to missing woman
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators said possible human remains were found in a burned car near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road Tuesday night. On Thursday, authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier a person of interest in the death investigation. Carrier married Shannon Isaacs just over a month ago, according to county records. Isaacs’s […]
993thex.com
Motorcyclist, Pedestrian Killed In Bizarre Carter County Crash
Two people are dead following a bizarre motorcycle crash in Carter County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Billy Hilton Junior was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Highway 91. The motorcycle hit an SUV, went off the roadway and struck a pedestrian who was mowing a yard. Hilton Jr, was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the side of a house. Both Hilton Jr, and the pedestrian, James Ledford died in the incident which remains under investigation and charges are pending.
