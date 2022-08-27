Read full article on original website
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Pennsylvania
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
Free Narcan is Available To Pennsylvanians
With overdose deaths continuously increasing, Pennsylvania is providing the life-saving medication naloxone free to qualifying residents. According to the Pennsylvania departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Department of Health (DOH), and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Pennsylvania has officially filled 10,000 requests for naloxone through Pennsylvania's mail-based naloxone program.
Free paint-by-number projects based on Pennsylvania state parks and forests
Free, downloadable paint-by-number guides – a new one each month – are being offered by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. The DIY project for September features a bull elk and two cow elk standing in a stream in the Pennsylvania Elk Range in the northcentral part of the state.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania named “best-paying state” for teachers
(WHTM) – A new study has found Pennsylvania to be the best state for teachers based on pay. The study, published by Business.org, showed Pennsylvania with the highest difference in pay that teachers earn compared to all occupations in the state. According to the study, the average teacher salary in Pennsylvania for 2020-21 was $71,281, a 28.5% increase compared to other occupations.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Funds $2 Million in Research to Grow and Sustain Pennsylvania’s $132.5 Billion Agriculture Industry
Governor Tom Wolf today announced grants totaling more than $2 million to six Pennsylvania organizations for research on issues critical to sustaining and growing the state’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. Grant recipients include The Center for Dairy Excellence, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Pennsylvania State University, Rodale Institute, Stroud Water Research Institute, and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County’s jobless rate remains at 4.2%
Butler County's jobless rate was unchanged from June to July, remaining the lowest in the seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area at 4.2%, while the seasonally adjusted rate fell by a half-percentage point to 3.6%. Data released Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the state Department of Labor & Industry showed Butler County’s...
msn.com
Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky
Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
moneytalksnews.com
This Gas Station Is Now Offering 15 Cents Off Per Gallon
Wawa customers can take advantage of a new fuel discount available now through Oct. 30, the chain announced Tuesday. To qualify, drivers first need to register for Wawa Rewards, a free loyalty program. Then they’ll need to take these steps:. Download the Wawa App. Link a credit card to...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents asked to conserve water as drought watch is declared for nearly 40 counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties and the agency is asking for voluntary water conversation. This comes as the Delaware Valley has had five heatwaves since the start of summer. "A few counties have...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: New Jobs for Clarion County as Global Company Speyside Bourbon Cooperage Chooses PA for New Manufacturing Facility
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM today, and help break ground for the new facility at 957 Thompson Rd., Corsica, PA 15829. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again
Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”
Shapiro breaks with Democrats on COVID-19 policies in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he's running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow Democrat used to help manage the nation's worst pandemic in over a century. On the campaign trail in the presidential battleground state, Shapiro's Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, makes Wolf's COVID-19 policies - and Shapiro's defense of them in court - a source of derision. But disavowing Wolf's...
abc27.com
First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
ftnnews.com
Latest Casino Fines in Pennsylvania 2022
Some of the Pennsylvanian casinos have recently been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. There are various reasons for the fines, from intoxicated gaming to allowing a self-excluded person to play while they are on the list. Let’s first learn more about PGCB and then take a look at...
Another Pa. school district is banning the use of cell phones: report
Another Pennsylvania school district has announced that it will not allow students to access their cell phones during the school day. The Washington School District in western Pa. made the change to its policy right before the start of the new school year, according to WPXI. “We not only need...
fox8tv.com
Johnstown Violence Trend Concerns Officials
Following last week’s shooting in Johnstown, the number of homicides in Cambria County has now reached double digits for this year alone. We reached out to law enforcement officials and local community members to see what’s being done to stop the violent trend. Cambria County District Attorney Greg...
Whitmer declares energy emergency in Michigan after fire prompts shutdown of Indiana refinery
A fire at BP’s oil refinery in Whiting, Indiana, last week has led Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lift some restrictions on gas in hopes of lessening the impact felt from the incident.
