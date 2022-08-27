ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

foodmanufacturing.com

Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Free Narcan is Available To Pennsylvanians

With overdose deaths continuously increasing, Pennsylvania is providing the life-saving medication naloxone free to qualifying residents. According to the Pennsylvania departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Department of Health (DOH), and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Pennsylvania has officially filled 10,000 requests for naloxone through Pennsylvania's mail-based naloxone program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania named "best-paying state" for teachers

(WHTM) – A new study has found Pennsylvania to be the best state for teachers based on pay. The study, published by Business.org, showed Pennsylvania with the highest difference in pay that teachers earn compared to all occupations in the state. According to the study, the average teacher salary in Pennsylvania for 2020-21 was $71,281, a 28.5% increase compared to other occupations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Funds $2 Million in Research to Grow and Sustain Pennsylvania's $132.5 Billion Agriculture Industry

Governor Tom Wolf today announced grants totaling more than $2 million to six Pennsylvania organizations for research on issues critical to sustaining and growing the state’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. Grant recipients include The Center for Dairy Excellence, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Pennsylvania State University, Rodale Institute, Stroud Water Research Institute, and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Butler County's jobless rate remains at 4.2%

Butler County's jobless rate was unchanged from June to July, remaining the lowest in the seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area at 4.2%, while the seasonally adjusted rate fell by a half-percentage point to 3.6%. Data released Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the state Department of Labor & Industry showed Butler County’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
msn.com

Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky

Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

This Gas Station Is Now Offering 15 Cents Off Per Gallon

Wawa customers can take advantage of a new fuel discount available now through Oct. 30, the chain announced Tuesday. To qualify, drivers first need to register for Wawa Rewards, a free loyalty program. Then they’ll need to take these steps:. Download the Wawa App. Link a credit card to...
VIRGINIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Jobs for Clarion County as Global Company Speyside Bourbon Cooperage Chooses PA for New Manufacturing Facility

DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM today, and help break ground for the new facility at 957 Thompson Rd., Corsica, PA 15829. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Veronica Charnell Media

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again

Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Shapiro breaks with Democrats on COVID-19 policies in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he's running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow Democrat used to help manage the nation's worst pandemic in over a century. On the campaign trail in the presidential battleground state, Shapiro's Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, makes Wolf's COVID-19 policies - and Shapiro's defense of them in court - a source of derision. But disavowing Wolf's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats

HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ftnnews.com

Latest Casino Fines in Pennsylvania 2022

Some of the Pennsylvanian casinos have recently been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. There are various reasons for the fines, from intoxicated gaming to allowing a self-excluded person to play while they are on the list. Let’s first learn more about PGCB and then take a look at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Johnstown Violence Trend Concerns Officials

Following last week’s shooting in Johnstown, the number of homicides in Cambria County has now reached double digits for this year alone. We reached out to law enforcement officials and local community members to see what’s being done to stop the violent trend. Cambria County District Attorney Greg...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

