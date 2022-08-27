Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs open region play on road at Dale County
Coming off wins over two quality opponents, Andalusia (2-0) looks to begin region play with a win at Dale County (0-2) Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The teams meet for the first time since 1997 in their seventh matchup as the Bulldogs have a 4-2 series lead over the Warriors.
Andalusia Star News
Florala looks to build on opening-game win
After overcoming a six-point halftime deficit in the season opener, Florala (1-0, 0-0 1A Region 2) opens region play with a trip to Georgiana (2-0, 1-0) Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. This year will mark the 42nd all-time contest between the two teams. The Panthers have a 24-17 lead...
Andalusia Star News
Opp opens home schedule with first-time region foe
With consecutive road games now complete, Opp (1-1, 1-0 3A Region 2) looks forward to a home contest with Northside Methodist (2-0, 0-0) Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Bobcats and the Knights. Opp looks forward to playing at home for the...
Fort Walton Beach, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fort Walton Beach. The Niceville HS football team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on August 31, 2022, 15:00:00. The Niceville HS football team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on August 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
utv44.com
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
WEAR
Alabama man wanted for multiple felonies arrested by Flomaton police
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A wanted Alabama man with multiple outstanding warrants out of Florida was captured by Flomaton police Tuesday. Nikki Odom, 31, was arrested for outstanding warrants for two felonies and a misdemeanor out of the state of Florida. No charges have been filed by the Flomaton Police Department...
Crop duster crashes in southeast Alabama woods
Multiple law enforcement agencies hit the ground running to a wooded area south of Slocomb after a call about a plane trapped in the woodline.
Update: Investigators say no threat after boys see white van in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Update (3:45 pm) — OCSO said they located the white van in question to the picture released. Deputies said it had an older woman driver that was transporting special needs patients to homes in the area. The woman told OCSO she was on Antiqua Way in the afternoon and never approached […]
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
WEAR
Crew captures 12-foot alligator in Escambia River
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crew captured a 12-foot-long alligator last Sunday on the Escambia River. Pictures show Captain Mason O'Daniel -- along with his crew Brosnan O'Daniel, Brett O'Daniel, Hannah O'Daniel and Shelby McLean -- with the gator, which measured in at 12-feet, 7-inches long. Mason O'Daniel, captain at...
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
Eruption in the water: Dog left shaken after encounter with herd of manatees
"I was laying out and Flip was playing in the water and I saw what I thought was a giant whale, actually kind of got scared and I went back up to the house and I saw it was about eight to ten manatees."
WEAR
Vehicle crashes through front of Island Style in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A vehicle crashed into Island Style in Navarre Saturday afternoon. The shop is located on Ortega Park Drive. Pictures show a vehicle ended up inside the shop following a crash through the front glass doors. Holley-Navarre Fire District says no one was injured. Island Style says it...
WJHG-TV
School bus crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus with Okaloosa County Schools was involved in a crash on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was traveling west on Eden Square when the driver failed to maintain a single lane while going around the curve. Officials say the...
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
alreporter.com
Ecore International plans $25 million Alabama manufacturing facility
Ecore plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Ecore turns recycled tires into high-performance flooring and other materials. Ecore. Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT TUESDAY 8-30-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
2nd man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A second man was arrested in connection with this weekend’s burglary of a John Deere tractor and trailer. WKRG News 5 reported yesterday that Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Today, Levy Dixon, 41, […]
Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
Pensacola teen shot while walking near park
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Escambia County.
