ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Andalusia Star News

Bulldogs open region play on road at Dale County

Coming off wins over two quality opponents, Andalusia (2-0) looks to begin region play with a win at Dale County (0-2) Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. The teams meet for the first time since 1997 in their seventh matchup as the Bulldogs have a 4-2 series lead over the Warriors.
ANDALUSIA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Florala looks to build on opening-game win

After overcoming a six-point halftime deficit in the season opener, Florala (1-0, 0-0 1A Region 2) opens region play with a trip to Georgiana (2-0, 1-0) Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. This year will mark the 42nd all-time contest between the two teams. The Panthers have a 24-17 lead...
FLORALA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Opp opens home schedule with first-time region foe

With consecutive road games now complete, Opp (1-1, 1-0 3A Region 2) looks forward to a home contest with Northside Methodist (2-0, 0-0) Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Bobcats and the Knights. Opp looks forward to playing at home for the...
OPP, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Milton, FL
Sports
City
Milton, FL
City
Andalusia, AL
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
City
Jack, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Andalusia, AL
Sports
WEAR

Alabama man wanted for multiple felonies arrested by Flomaton police

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A wanted Alabama man with multiple outstanding warrants out of Florida was captured by Flomaton police Tuesday. Nikki Odom, 31, was arrested for outstanding warrants for two felonies and a misdemeanor out of the state of Florida. No charges have been filed by the Flomaton Police Department...
FLOMATON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bulldogs#The Bulldogs Lrb 2 0
WEAR

Crew captures 12-foot alligator in Escambia River

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crew captured a 12-foot-long alligator last Sunday on the Escambia River. Pictures show Captain Mason O'Daniel -- along with his crew Brosnan O'Daniel, Brett O'Daniel, Hannah O'Daniel and Shelby McLean -- with the gator, which measured in at 12-feet, 7-inches long. Mason O'Daniel, captain at...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WEAR

Vehicle crashes through front of Island Style in Navarre

NAVARRE, Fla. -- A vehicle crashed into Island Style in Navarre Saturday afternoon. The shop is located on Ortega Park Drive. Pictures show a vehicle ended up inside the shop following a crash through the front glass doors. Holley-Navarre Fire District says no one was injured. Island Style says it...
NAVARRE, FL
WJHG-TV

School bus crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus with Okaloosa County Schools was involved in a crash on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was traveling west on Eden Square when the driver failed to maintain a single lane while going around the curve. Officials say the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
MOBILE, AL
alreporter.com

Ecore International plans $25 million Alabama manufacturing facility

Ecore plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Ecore turns recycled tires into high-performance flooring and other materials. Ecore. Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing...
OZARK, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT TUESDAY 8-30-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

2nd man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A second man was arrested in connection with this weekend’s burglary of a John Deere tractor and trailer. WKRG News 5 reported yesterday that Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Today, Levy Dixon, 41, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS 42

Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy