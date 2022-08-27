Catholic Too Much For South Greene

Sophomore Jayden Neal threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Knox Catholic improved to 2-0 with a 54-0 non-region win at South Greene on Friday night.

Freshman Briggs Cherry also had two TD passes for Catholic, while junior Braylen Harmon had TD punt returns of 42 and 47 yards.

Neal completed 18 of 24 passes for 297 yards, while Cherry completed two of three passes for 87 yards.

Harmon caught six passes for 132 yards and two TDs.

Catholic rolled up 441 yards offense while holding South Greene to 127.

South Greene sophomore quarterback Jacob Susong completed seven of 17 passes for 56 yards, while freshman quarterback Nash Rader completed five of 10 passes for 24 yards with an interception.

South Greene junior Conner Race caught five passes for 38 yards, while senior Isiah Ealey had a 24-yard catch.

South Greene (0-2) travels to Happy Valley on Friday.