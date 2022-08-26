Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Chris Rock slammed for joke about Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder
Chris Rock is getting backlash for making a joke in relation to Nicole Brown Simpson’s tragic murder. During a stand-up show in Phoenix on Sunday, the comedian, 57, revealed that he was asked to host next year’s Oscars after Will Smith infamously slapped him at the 2022 show. Rock then joked that he would not go back to the Academy Awards because it would be like asking Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before she was killed, according to the Arizona Republic. Simpson was stabbed to death in 1994, and her ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, stood trial for murder...
13 Former Child Actors Who Have Said They Would Never Have Chosen That Path
Sometimes, being a star isn't on your bucket list.
