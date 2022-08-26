Chris Rock is getting backlash for making a joke in relation to Nicole Brown Simpson’s tragic murder. During a stand-up show in Phoenix on Sunday, the comedian, 57, revealed that he was asked to host next year’s Oscars after Will Smith infamously slapped him at the 2022 show. Rock then joked that he would not go back to the Academy Awards because it would be like asking Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before she was killed, according to the Arizona Republic. Simpson was stabbed to death in 1994, and her ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, stood trial for murder...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 MINUTES AGO