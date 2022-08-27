Read full article on original website
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
‘Train bragging’: Swedish service joins glorious resurgence of sleeper travel
On one hand, who wouldn’t love to shower on a train? On the other, if the shower cubicle is so small that you can’t get up again when you’ve dropped the soap maybe it is not such a wonderful idea. This year is seeing the glorious resurgence...
Why Japan’s war on disks could prove to be another flop
Japan’s digital minister has declared war on floppy disks, decades after the technology became largely obsolete, but could encounter opposition from analogue devotees inside the country’s vast bureaucracy. Taro Kono said he would expand his quest to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools by phasing out disks and...
Chinese whistleblower exposed torture of Uyghur prisoners in 2021 CNN interview
For nearly three years, CNN has been investigating allegations of gross human rights violations and a modern day system of internment camps in China’s Xinjiang region. China denies accusations from the US State Department that Beijing detained up to two million ethnic Uyghurs and members of other minorities in internment camps. For the first time, CNN has interviewed a former member of the Chinese security forces, who says he was ordered to routinely arrest and torture Uyghur detainees. A warning to viewers, Ivan Watson’s report contains graphic descriptions of violence and sexual assault.
UK households’ spending power to drop by £3,000, warns thinktank
Households in Britain will see their spending power cut by an average £3,000 by the end of next year unless the new government acts to counter the biggest drop in living standards in at least a century, research has indicated. Adding to pressure on Boris Johnson’s successor as prime...
Hear from UN human rights official on the Xinjiang report before the release
At the end of her tenure as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet talks about challenges the world faces in China, Myanmar and Brazil.
