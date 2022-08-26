Read full article on original website
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $2 million in cash paymentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for helpDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State Patrol, transportation department issue Labor Day DUI warningsHeather WillardColorado State
Aurora man convicted, faces new charges after attacking victim during trialHeather WillardAurora, CO
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Fort Morgan Times
Keeler: Ed McCaffrey has six words for critics, former UNC players, transfers, skeptics. “I’ve done everything the right way.”
Ed McCaffrey’s Bears are the kings of turnovers. Just not the good kind. From Aug. 1, 2021 through this past June 30, UNC saw a reported 41 players leave via the transfer portal. And some, as the Greeley Tribune chronicled via anonymous sourcing, did not go quietly. “Look,” McCaffrey...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boys soccer notebook: Silver Creek downs 5A No. 1 Fairview
You could feel the confidence, and even a bit of the defiance when Silver Creek junior Kael Pacaro stated that the Raptors could beat anyone following their perceived upset victory over Class 5A No. 1 Fairview Tuesday night. The Longmont program has returned to the 4A classification after two successful...
Longtime Denver radio host signing off Jammin 101.5
DENVER — Longtime Denver radio personality Kendall B has announced he is leaving Jammin' 101.5 (KJHM-FM). Kendall B has been at Jammin' 101.5 for five years. He previous spent 17 years as a morning show host at KS 107.5 (KQKS-FM) until 2017. "I am grateful for the opportunity given...
How long will Denver see 90-degree heat?
Denver usually sees its last 90-degree day by the first week of September but this year, it could be even longer.
14 local theaters taking part in $3 National Cinema Day
This coming Saturday, Sept. 3, is "National Cinema Day," and in an effort to return movie watchers to theaters, participating businesses are offering $3 tickets for any of their movie showings for the entire day.
Brewery opens in former Colorado airport featuring bowling, mini golf, arcade, and more
Denver International Airport is the third-busiest airport in the world, but it wasn't always the city's biggest travel hub. Prior to 1996, Stapleton International Airport, located just 20 miles away, was the primary airport of Denver. Today, the iconic, now-defunct airport building is home to a new aviation-themed brew pub called FlyteCo Tower, operated by FlyteCo Brewing.
Want to see 'elk rut' in Colorado this year? Here's your best chance
In a couple weeks, high-pitched screeching accompanied by trailing grunts will dominate the sounds of the Colorado landscape. While these strange noises can be a bit startling to the unexpecting passerby, they're totally normal and a natural part of a Colorado fall. The screams come from Colorado's elk population as...
The Sinister History of an Abandoned Colorado Institution
The city of Arvada, Colorado was once home to the Colorado State Home and Training School near the corner of Kipling and 52nd Place. This home for mentally ill patients was also known as Ridge Home. At its peak, Ridge Home served nearly 1500 patients from 1912 to about 1992,...
viatravelers.com
28 Best Things to Do in Estes Park, Colorado
Are you planning a vacation to Estes Park, Colorado? If so, then congratulations on the great choice! This little town in the Rocky Mountains has a bit of everything, and it certainly has something for everyone to enjoy. Most people come to this area to visit Rocky Mountain National Park,...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 60-date US tour
DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 60-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 16 in Wisconsin and Iowa....
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
castlepinesconnection.com
Welcome to our New Staff
Karen Leigh is not new to Colorado, but recently moved to Castle Pines. If she looks familiar, it’s because she works evenings as the main anchor for CBS4. She is a graduate of Arkansas State University with a B.S. degree, and it was the job opportunity that brought her to Colorado in 2008. She met her husband Jim – a rare Colorado native – and they now enjoy life with their 12-year-old daughter, Elle and their Bernese Mountain Dog, Eze. Karen and her family fell in love with the pine trees, the wildlife and the amazing community of 80108. Karen is drawn to numerous nonprofits, loves to golf and garden, and is grounded by her faith and church family. Read more about Karen in her Neighbors to Know feature on page 21.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Tusinski: Red Rocks is starting to tumble downhill
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. The fall semester just started, and tons of Colorado State University students have arrived in Fort Collins — many from out of state — and all are looking for Colorado-y things to do in their new home state. One of the first boxes freshly minted Coloradans seek to check off is seeing a concert at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Colorado
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
Fort Collins Man Posts Free Couch on Facebook in a Hilarious Way
At one time or another, you will have an item in your life that you want to just get rid of. It also could be that your significant other hates that item and wants it gone too, or you may be sleeping on the couch. One Fort Collins man won't...
broomfieldleader.com
Front Range first college in Colorado for apprenticeship program
Front Range Community College is the first college in Colorado to participate in the federal ambassador program, which aims to expand, strengthen, diversify and promote apprenticeships around the country. The apprenticeship ambassador initiative seeks to create a national network of employers, labor organizations, industry associations, program sponsors, educators, workforce intermediaries,...
10 Things You May Not Know About Colorado’s Eisenhower Memorial Tunnel
There must be a holiday weekend coming soon because roadwork has begun on Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnel. 1 week ahead of Labor Day the tunnel is down to 1 lane in some spots this week. Scroll on to see the update on both the westbound and eastbound sides of the tunnel...
Here's the lineup of Broadway shows coming to Colorado
DENVER — Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has raised the curtain on its 2023-24 Broadway season. The theatre company announced Broadway hits "MJ," "Beetlejuice," "Jagged Little Pill," "1776," "Company," "SIX," "Message in a Bottle," and "TINA — The Tina Turner Musical" will perform at Denver's Buell Theatre.
