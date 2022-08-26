ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

coloradohometownweekly.com

Boys soccer notebook: Silver Creek downs 5A No. 1 Fairview

You could feel the confidence, and even a bit of the defiance when Silver Creek junior Kael Pacaro stated that the Raptors could beat anyone following their perceived upset victory over Class 5A No. 1 Fairview Tuesday night. The Longmont program has returned to the 4A classification after two successful...
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Longtime Denver radio host signing off Jammin 101.5

DENVER — Longtime Denver radio personality Kendall B has announced he is leaving Jammin' 101.5 (KJHM-FM). Kendall B has been at Jammin' 101.5 for five years. He previous spent 17 years as a morning show host at KS 107.5 (KQKS-FM) until 2017. "I am grateful for the opportunity given...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Brewery opens in former Colorado airport featuring bowling, mini golf, arcade, and more

Denver International Airport is the third-busiest airport in the world, but it wasn't always the city's biggest travel hub. Prior to 1996, Stapleton International Airport, located just 20 miles away, was the primary airport of Denver. Today, the iconic, now-defunct airport building is home to a new aviation-themed brew pub called FlyteCo Tower, operated by FlyteCo Brewing.
DENVER, CO
K99

The Sinister History of an Abandoned Colorado Institution

The city of Arvada, Colorado was once home to the Colorado State Home and Training School near the corner of Kipling and 52nd Place. This home for mentally ill patients was also known as Ridge Home. At its peak, Ridge Home served nearly 1500 patients from 1912 to about 1992,...
ARVADA, CO
viatravelers.com

28 Best Things to Do in Estes Park, Colorado

Are you planning a vacation to Estes Park, Colorado? If so, then congratulations on the great choice! This little town in the Rocky Mountains has a bit of everything, and it certainly has something for everyone to enjoy. Most people come to this area to visit Rocky Mountain National Park,...
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 60-date US tour

DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 60-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 16 in Wisconsin and Iowa....
DENVER, CO
castlepinesconnection.com

Welcome to our New Staff

Karen Leigh is not new to Colorado, but recently moved to Castle Pines. If she looks familiar, it’s because she works evenings as the main anchor for CBS4. She is a graduate of Arkansas State University with a B.S. degree, and it was the job opportunity that brought her to Colorado in 2008. She met her husband Jim – a rare Colorado native – and they now enjoy life with their 12-year-old daughter, Elle and their Bernese Mountain Dog, Eze. Karen and her family fell in love with the pine trees, the wildlife and the amazing community of 80108. Karen is drawn to numerous nonprofits, loves to golf and garden, and is grounded by her faith and church family. Read more about Karen in her Neighbors to Know feature on page 21.
CASTLE PINES, CO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Tusinski: Red Rocks is starting to tumble downhill

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. The fall semester just started, and tons of Colorado State University students have arrived in Fort Collins — many from out of state — and all are looking for Colorado-y things to do in their new home state. One of the first boxes freshly minted Coloradans seek to check off is seeing a concert at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.
FORT COLLINS, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Front Range first college in Colorado for apprenticeship program

Front Range Community College is the first college in Colorado to participate in the federal ambassador program, which aims to expand, strengthen, diversify and promote apprenticeships around the country. The apprenticeship ambassador initiative seeks to create a national network of employers, labor organizations, industry associations, program sponsors, educators, workforce intermediaries,...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Here's the lineup of Broadway shows coming to Colorado

DENVER — Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has raised the curtain on its 2023-24 Broadway season. The theatre company announced Broadway hits "MJ," "Beetlejuice," "Jagged Little Pill," "1776," "Company," "SIX," "Message in a Bottle," and "TINA — The Tina Turner Musical" will perform at Denver's Buell Theatre.
DENVER, CO

