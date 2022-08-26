Karen Leigh is not new to Colorado, but recently moved to Castle Pines. If she looks familiar, it’s because she works evenings as the main anchor for CBS4. She is a graduate of Arkansas State University with a B.S. degree, and it was the job opportunity that brought her to Colorado in 2008. She met her husband Jim – a rare Colorado native – and they now enjoy life with their 12-year-old daughter, Elle and their Bernese Mountain Dog, Eze. Karen and her family fell in love with the pine trees, the wildlife and the amazing community of 80108. Karen is drawn to numerous nonprofits, loves to golf and garden, and is grounded by her faith and church family. Read more about Karen in her Neighbors to Know feature on page 21.

