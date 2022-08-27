ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Apple Orchard Near Toronto Is A Cute Date Spot & You Can Share Apple Caramel Dumplings

If you're looking for a cute spot to spend some time with your favourite person this fall, then you'll want to take a trip to this dreamy apple orchard near Toronto. The apple picking starts September 10, and you can take a romantic stroll through 10,000 sweet-smelling trees. You can actually drive your car right into the orchard and explore on foot from there.
