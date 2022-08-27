ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Tri-ED celebrates success of its Build + Elevate investor campaign, exceeding goal and ready to work

The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) has reached a successful conclusion of its Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign, exceeding the $4.5 million goal for the campaign launched in February 2022 by $100,000. “The Tri-ED board of directors is committed to achieving the goals of the Build +...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Register now for NAMI NKY's annual Steps Against Stigma fundraising walk October 15 at Pioneer Park

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Northern Kentucky will hold its annual walk supporting mental health services Saturday, October 15, in Covington’s Pioneer Park. The Steps Against Stigma walk will raise funds to support the NAMI’s free services for families, friends, caregivers, and those suffering from mental illness...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Padrino's Fort Thomas location to start full-service operation

Padrino, an Italian kitchen-style restaurant in Fort Thomas, is looking to go to full-service operation next month. The restaurant announced on its Oakley location’s Facebook on Aug. 28 that it would be closing the Oakley location permanently and moving staff to the Fort Thomas location. The restaurant confirmed via...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ky. Science Center bringing 'Science in Play2Go' exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3

Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Southgate grants IRB for apartment portion of Memorial Pointe project

The Southgate City Council approved an order at their last meeting on Aug. 17 to issue an Industrial Revenue Bond, or IRB, for the proposed apartment community within the Memorial Pointe Project on the former Beverly Hills Supper Club property. Southgate is issuing an IRB exclusively for the apartment portion...
SOUTHGATE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Salyers Group unveils details of new North by Hotel Covington development, new project partners

Construction is currently underway for the much anticipated $26.5 million-plus development project, North by Hotel Covington (North). The exciting new addition to Covington is the result of the transformation of the former YMCA building, located at 19 E. Pike Street, and Gateway Bookstore at 614 Madison Avenue. The historic 72,000-square-foot...
COVINGTON, KY
Supermarket News

Kroger business incubator brings in new fresh vendors

From charcuterie to ugly fruit to decadent cheesecakes, Kroger is adding emerging brands that help diversify its roster of fresh food suppliers. The Kroger Co.’s second annual Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator produced five new vendors that will add local suppliers across its national footprint. Kroger said it...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

4286 Boyne Ct.

DELHI - Immaculate TriLevel 3 Bedroom on Cul De Sac - Lovingly cared for and maintained home nestled on cul de sac. 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large open living room, breakfast room, kitchen combo. Stunning finishes. Small laundry room, flex space and one car garage on lower level. Large deck off of kitchen overlooks rolling yard, with storage shed and fire pit.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2356 Park Ave unit 110

2356 Park Ave Unit 110 - Gorgeous 1st floor end unit at The Verona. 1 bedroom with outstanding kitchen, and oversized island open to living/dining. Beautiful exposed brick, sliding barn doors, huge walk-in closet in master, assigned gated parking spaces. Common areas & gym. Walk to Eden Park!!. Location. 2356...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

476 West Kemper Road,

476 West Kemper Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon**. Come see our Newly Constructed 4BR/2.5BA home located in Springdale, Oh!! This beauty has everything you're looking for and more!! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, spacious living area, central air, walk in closets, laundry on the first floor, new flooring, new doors, new windows, a new roof, freshly painted, a two-car attached garage, on and off-street parking, is in a family oriented neighborhood, close to parks and shopping, and is located in Princeton School District!! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
SPRINGDALE, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

