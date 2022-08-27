Read full article on original website
NKY Tri-ED celebrates success of its Build + Elevate investor campaign, exceeding goal and ready to work
The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) has reached a successful conclusion of its Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign, exceeding the $4.5 million goal for the campaign launched in February 2022 by $100,000. “The Tri-ED board of directors is committed to achieving the goals of the Build +...
Register now for NAMI NKY’s annual Steps Against Stigma fundraising walk October 15 at Pioneer Park
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Northern Kentucky will hold its annual walk supporting mental health services Saturday, October 15, in Covington’s Pioneer Park. The Steps Against Stigma walk will raise funds to support the NAMI’s free services for families, friends, caregivers, and those suffering from mental illness...
linknky.com
Padrino’s Fort Thomas location to start full-service operation
Padrino, an Italian kitchen-style restaurant in Fort Thomas, is looking to go to full-service operation next month. The restaurant announced on its Oakley location’s Facebook on Aug. 28 that it would be closing the Oakley location permanently and moving staff to the Fort Thomas location. The restaurant confirmed via...
Couple of 54 years left homeless, separated in Cincinnati
More than 5,000 homeless people are sheltered with loved ones, according to Strategies to End Homelessness data. Almost one in five were over 55 years old.
Newport City Manager delivers State of the City address, says city continues to move forward
The City of Newport has roared back from the shutdowns and slowdowns of the COVID pandemic over the past year by attracting $100 million in new commercial and residential development while making continued improvements to the city’s infrastructure, public safety and overall quality of life. “The past few years...
WCPO
Millions in rent relief approved to fight homelessness in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Relief is within reach for some families struggling to find a place to live. Hamilton County Commissioners agreed to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds on a shelter diversion program expansion. The program, run by Strategies to End Homelessness, will be able to...
John Schickel: Boone County leads the way, making library special taxing districts accountable to public
I have fought for more accountability for special taxing districts throughout my time in the Kentucky Senate. This year’s session was a huge success, as we successfully passed Senate Bill 167, which created an alternative governance model for library boards. The bill provides local county leaders, who are elected...
Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3
Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
linknky.com
Southgate grants IRB for apartment portion of Memorial Pointe project
The Southgate City Council approved an order at their last meeting on Aug. 17 to issue an Industrial Revenue Bond, or IRB, for the proposed apartment community within the Memorial Pointe Project on the former Beverly Hills Supper Club property. Southgate is issuing an IRB exclusively for the apartment portion...
linknky.com
Beyond the Curb: Peek inside the newest apartment community in MainStrasse Village
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. Resident Valarie Bender first viewed the building during a hard hat tour before it was complete and “fell in love with it.”. Bender said one of the best parts of living at JRG is the...
Salyers Group unveils details of new North by Hotel Covington development, new project partners
Construction is currently underway for the much anticipated $26.5 million-plus development project, North by Hotel Covington (North). The exciting new addition to Covington is the result of the transformation of the former YMCA building, located at 19 E. Pike Street, and Gateway Bookstore at 614 Madison Avenue. The historic 72,000-square-foot...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Historical Society Shares 1937 Flood Photos You May Have Never Seen
(Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Flood of 1937 marked one of the worst natural disasters ever for much of the Ohio River Valley from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cairo, Illinois. On January 26, 1937, the Ohio River crested at a record high of 80 feet in Cincinnati, nearly 30 feet over flood stage.
linknky.com
Here’s what to know if you’re going to watch the WEBN fireworks in Covington
The region’s highly attended Labor Day Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks at Riverfest are just around the corner, and Covington’s police and fire departments are busy preparing for the event this week. The fireworks are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 and will begin at 9 p.m. The display is...
Supermarket News
Kroger business incubator brings in new fresh vendors
From charcuterie to ugly fruit to decadent cheesecakes, Kroger is adding emerging brands that help diversify its roster of fresh food suppliers. The Kroger Co.’s second annual Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator produced five new vendors that will add local suppliers across its national footprint. Kroger said it...
thexunewswire.com
4286 Boyne Ct.
DELHI - Immaculate TriLevel 3 Bedroom on Cul De Sac - Lovingly cared for and maintained home nestled on cul de sac. 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Large open living room, breakfast room, kitchen combo. Stunning finishes. Small laundry room, flex space and one car garage on lower level. Large deck off of kitchen overlooks rolling yard, with storage shed and fire pit.
thexunewswire.com
2356 Park Ave unit 110
2356 Park Ave Unit 110 - Gorgeous 1st floor end unit at The Verona. 1 bedroom with outstanding kitchen, and oversized island open to living/dining. Beautiful exposed brick, sliding barn doors, huge walk-in closet in master, assigned gated parking spaces. Common areas & gym. Walk to Eden Park!!. Location. 2356...
Beshear says he hopes to legalize sports betting at Turfway Park Gaming opening
How likely is legalizing sports gambling in the Bluegrass State? Beshear said one to two senators are keeping it from happening.
thexunewswire.com
476 West Kemper Road,
476 West Kemper Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon**. Come see our Newly Constructed 4BR/2.5BA home located in Springdale, Oh!! This beauty has everything you're looking for and more!! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, spacious living area, central air, walk in closets, laundry on the first floor, new flooring, new doors, new windows, a new roof, freshly painted, a two-car attached garage, on and off-street parking, is in a family oriented neighborhood, close to parks and shopping, and is located in Princeton School District!! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
NKY Chamber forms new membership partnership with Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced a new membership partnership with the Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce designed to help businesses in both regions. The new partnership will enable small businesses in Gallatin County that are not currently NKY Chamber members to join the latter organization...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
