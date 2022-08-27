Read full article on original website
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
National intelligence director orders damage report from Mar-a-Lago search
The director of national intelligence has ordered a damage report as the Mar-a-Lago search fallout continues. As a judge seems likely to appoint a "special master" to review the materials, the DOJ told the court that the initial sorting of documents has been completed. Trump's team pushed back saying, “We have a lot of problems really accepting at face value everything that’s coming out of the DOJ these days.”Aug. 29, 2022.
MTP NOW Aug. 29 — Trump preps for legal battle; NBC News poll shows good news for Democrats
Intelligence agencies prepare to unravel the impact of former President Donald Trump’s possession of classified documents. Tia Mitchell, Faiz Shakir and Matt Gorman join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to talk the Democrats’ midterm election outlook. NASA’s Artemis launch is delayed after an engine failure. The mayor of Jackson, Miss. urges residents to evacuate the city amid historic flooding. A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency heads to a nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine after shelling in the area sparked fears of a radiation leak.Aug. 29, 2022.
Young Americans are defending the U.S. after TikTok videos criticizing it went viral
Some young American TikTok users are coming to the country’s defense after seeing viral videos made by overseas users that elevate stereotypes about people who live in the United States. The trend ramped up this week after one user, who goes by Sara Falcon, made a series of viral...
Disturbing dolls escalate Alaska property dispute
A dispute over property lines in Alaska takes a questionable turn after one neighbor started displaying mutilated doll heads above a fence. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details. Sept. 1, 2022.
California faces record breaking heat wave as temperatures soar
Temperatures across Southern California are expected to top 100 degrees this week as the region deals with an ongoing mega-drought and an already active wildfire season. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez explains how state and local officials are preparing for this latest heat wave and whether any relief from scorching temperatures is in sight. Aug. 31, 2022.
