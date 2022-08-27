ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, KY

Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky

Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Duke Energy supports economic development with Urban Revitalization grants, totaling $250k in region

Duke Energy Foundation announced $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants to eight projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. This grant program spurs economic development through renovation and restoration of urban properties that will, in turn, bring jobs and growth to the region. While Duke Energy continued to provide grants during...
CPE President Aaron Thompson to begin statewide tour to address workforce shortage, career readiness

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson will kick off a statewide tour this week focused on addressing the immediate workforce shortage and increasing work-ready college graduates to support business, industry, communities and regional economies. “Our colleges and universities play a crucial role in training the highly-skilled workers that...
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
Beshear orders flags to half-staff for overdose victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear is directing that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tomorrow is Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky. In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the designated...
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
Former KSP trooper convicted by federal jury of weapons misappropriation

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel has been convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to the department. KSP says Michael Crawford, 58, was found guilty after evidence at trial showed he conspired with former Scott County coroner John Goble and KSP armorer Mitch Harris to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to KSP.
Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family

Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
