Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky
Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
foxlexington.com
University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
Keven Moore: We must learn habits of preparedness for any possible outcome — to survive and thrive
Have you ever wondered why you do certain things you do? Without thinking, do you stop to assess a parking lot for hidden hazards, before walking to your car? Do you walk to your vehicle with your keys in your hands? Is your bed positioned so that you can lie facing the door as you sleep with one eye open?
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duke Energy supports economic development with Urban Revitalization grants, totaling $250k in region
Duke Energy Foundation announced $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants to eight projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. This grant program spurs economic development through renovation and restoration of urban properties that will, in turn, bring jobs and growth to the region. While Duke Energy continued to provide grants during...
NKY Chamber forms new membership partnership with Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced a new membership partnership with the Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce designed to help businesses in both regions. The new partnership will enable small businesses in Gallatin County that are not currently NKY Chamber members to join the latter organization...
wdrb.com
Louisville cancer patient becomes 1st in Kentucky to receive new type of brain cancer radiation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Treating an aggressive brain tumor that reoccurs is an enormous challenge, but a neurosurgery team at UofL Health recently used a new approach to treat a patient who is now making a promising recovery. Tom Shober, who lives in Louisville with his wife of 33 years,...
CPE President Aaron Thompson to begin statewide tour to address workforce shortage, career readiness
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson will kick off a statewide tour this week focused on addressing the immediate workforce shortage and increasing work-ready college graduates to support business, industry, communities and regional economies. “Our colleges and universities play a crucial role in training the highly-skilled workers that...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKYT 27
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
Former Lieutenant Colonel of KSP convicted of theft of government property
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Former Lieutenant Colonel of Kentucky State Police (KSP), 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown, Ky., was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. In 2016, according to evidence at trial, Crawford conspired with John Goble, the former coroner of...
wnky.com
Beshear orders flags to half-staff for overdose victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear is directing that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tomorrow is Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky. In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the designated...
WKYT 27
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Voter Viewpoints: Economy, abortion key issues for one Kentucky farmer
BLOOMFIELD, Ky. — Leading up to election day, Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to hear about the issues they’ll be focused on when they cast a ballot. Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to get their perspectives on the issues ahead of the election. Nathan...
WLWT 5
Former KSP trooper convicted by federal jury of weapons misappropriation
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel has been convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to the department. KSP says Michael Crawford, 58, was found guilty after evidence at trial showed he conspired with former Scott County coroner John Goble and KSP armorer Mitch Harris to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to KSP.
footballscoop.com
Family asks for prayers as Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells remains at UK Hospital
Eastern Kentucky University head football coach Walt Wells is continuing under close medical care at the University of Kentucky Hospital following what initially was termed a “cardiac episode” Sunday. Wells, on the verge of starting his third year as the Colonels’ head coach and a longtime college football...
wdrb.com
Shelbyville woman sentenced for embezzling funds from employer, lying on tax returns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville woman will spend two and-a-half years in prison for embezzling funds from her employer and lying on her tax returns. Kimberly Jones, 53, was sentenced Monday in federal court. According to court documents, Jones was an office manager for Guardian Retention Systems in Bullitt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family
Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
foxlexington.com
Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
WTVQ
Civil rights group calls for arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham for death of Emmett Till
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday August 28th marked the anniversary of Emmett Till’s murder. He was only 14-years-old when he was abducted, tortured and lynched in 1955 in Mississippi by Carolyn Bryant Donham’s husband and brother in law, after he reportedly whistled at Donham. “She was a...
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0