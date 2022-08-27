Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
Pa. labor shortage data indicates employers need more than 100,000 workers; ‘They are not even getting any bites’
New state data indicates a need for about 105,000 workers in Pennsylvania, something that affects David Familia, a father of two and co-owner of a South Whitehall restaurant.
Court: Pennsylvania can’t keep guns in trooper ambush case
The parents of Eric Frein sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 10 pistols and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014, days after Frein ambushed the troopers outside a state police barracks in the Pocono Mountains. Source: pennnews.
Biden to talk crime, gun control in Wilkes Barre during Pennsylvania visit
President Joe Biden will push for a new ban on assault-style weapons when he talks about his crime prevention plans in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Josh Shapiro tries to distance himself from Democrats on COVID policies in Pa. governor race
As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against legal challenges to his COVID mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he’s running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of those measures. Source: pennnews.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire damages Lower Macungie Township home; part of roof collapses
Fire heavily damaged a house in Lower Macungie Township Township on Tuesday morning.
Top 3 Lehigh Valley area concerts this week: Kool & The Gang, Alice Cooper, and Built to Spill
Here’s a look at top concerts coming to Summerstage at Mount Airy Casino Resort, Musikfest Cafe and Wind Creek Event Center.
