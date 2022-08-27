Read full article on original website
Sullivan boys tennis stays perfect in WIC with win at West Vigo
The Sullivan boys tennis team won all three of their singles matches to win 3-2 at West Vigo. The win moved the Arrows to 4-0 in the WIC this season.
TH South volleyball beats Sullivan for fourth straight win
The Terre Haute South volleyball team beat Sullivan 3-0. The Lady Braves have won four straight and are now 9-1 on the season.
Riverton Parke football off to best start since 2006
The Riverton Parke football team is 2-0 and off to their best start since 2006. This Friday they'll try to stay perfect on the season when they host Fountain Central.
ISU Football
Sycamore football captains ready to play this season for fallen teammates. Indiana State football opens their season this Thursday at home against North Alabama. On Mo…
THN Sullivan volleyball
TH North volleyball hands Sullivan their first loss of the season. The Terre Haute North volleyball team won 3-1 at Sullivan. The Patriots handed the Arrows th…
Brownsburg brothers to compete in NHRA U.S. Nationals
The NHRA U.S. Nationals is the biggest, longest, and most historic drag racing event in the world. It’s happening this week at Lucas Oil Raceway. Nick and Devin Isenhower of Brownsburg are both competing. They joined us to talk about how they got started in drag racing.
'Hoosier' Favorite Poll Results: Here Are Your Choices So Far
We have all the results of your favorite Hoosier basketball players you voted for at each respective number so far and will continue to update this story after each poll ends.
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for central Indiana
A Severe thunderstorm Watch has been issued for north central Indiana. The watch is in effect for five counties through 8 pm. Damaging winds and flooding will be the primary threats this evening, with a lower risk for large hail and tornadoes. Monday started off with rain and thunderstorms. All...
Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side. Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its...
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
One killed in Tuesday morning Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. The crash happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning near State Road 63 and County Road 1075 North. The crash killed 70-year-old Allen Clough of Shelburn. Indiana State Police says an issue with the truck caused...
'It's a very bad streak, it's cut a lot of people's lives short' - Vigo County sees alarming number of fatal accidents in August
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Labor Day weekend is just days away, and it's known as one of the most deadly holidays for drivers. Law enforcement is warning drivers to be extra cautious this year. That's after the month of August had an alarming number of fatal accidents in Vigo County.
Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash. The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street. Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute. Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to...
Local family holds benefit after relative is air-lifted to Indianapolis following serious crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family are coming together to support a local woman on her road to recovery -- following a serious car crash in Terre Haute. We first told you about this crash earlier this month. The driver and passenger were both airlifted after crashing into...
Clark County Accident Results In Death Of Marshall Woman
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US Route 40 westbound at Baystown Road, Clark County. August 26, 2022 at approximately 5:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2009 Red Chevrolet Impala. Unit 2- 2001 Red/Orange Yamaha XVS Motorcycle. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Austin S. Lowry, 25-year-old...
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
Bloomington’s College Mall evacuated after bomb threat
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College Mall in Bloomington was evacuated on Monday night after a 41-year-old man told Target customers that he had a bomb in his backpack. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Target located in the 2900 block of E. Third Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to the […]
Dugger man charged with battery, neglect of a dependent
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - A Dugger, Indiana man, will appear in court next month, facing three felony accusations. Aaron Head, 28, faces charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent. The Dugger town marshal and DCS went to a home to investigate child abuse allegations against Head. This led...
