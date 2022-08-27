ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

ISU Football

Sycamore football captains ready to play this season for fallen teammates. Indiana State football opens their season this Thursday at home against North Alabama. On Mo…
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, IN
West Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
West Terre Haute, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Terre Haute, IN
WTHI

THN Sullivan volleyball

TH North volleyball hands Sullivan their first loss of the season. The Terre Haute North volleyball team won 3-1 at Sullivan. The Patriots handed the Arrows th…
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fox 59

Brownsburg brothers to compete in NHRA U.S. Nationals

The NHRA U.S. Nationals is the biggest, longest, and most historic drag racing event in the world. It’s happening this week at Lucas Oil Raceway. Nick and Devin Isenhower of Brownsburg are both competing. They joined us to talk about how they got started in drag racing.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Vikings#American Football#Highschoolsports#West Vigo#Parke Heritage
cbs4indy.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for central Indiana

A Severe thunderstorm Watch has been issued for north central Indiana. The watch is in effect for five counties through 8 pm. Damaging winds and flooding will be the primary threats this evening, with a lower risk for large hail and tornadoes. Monday started off with rain and thunderstorms. All...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHI

One killed in Tuesday morning Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. The crash happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning near State Road 63 and County Road 1075 North. The crash killed 70-year-old Allen Clough of Shelburn. Indiana State Police says an issue with the truck caused...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Clark County Accident Results In Death Of Marshall Woman

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US Route 40 westbound at Baystown Road, Clark County. August 26, 2022 at approximately 5:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2009 Red Chevrolet Impala. Unit 2- 2001 Red/Orange Yamaha XVS Motorcycle. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Austin S. Lowry, 25-year-old...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
FOX59

Bloomington’s College Mall evacuated after bomb threat

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College Mall in Bloomington was evacuated on Monday night after a 41-year-old man told Target customers that he had a bomb in his backpack. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Target located in the 2900 block of E. Third Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Dugger man charged with battery, neglect of a dependent

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - A Dugger, Indiana man, will appear in court next month, facing three felony accusations. Aaron Head, 28, faces charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent. The Dugger town marshal and DCS went to a home to investigate child abuse allegations against Head. This led...
DUGGER, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy