Gallatin County, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Tri-ED celebrates success of its Build + Elevate investor campaign, exceeding goal and ready to work

The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) has reached a successful conclusion of its Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign, exceeding the $4.5 million goal for the campaign launched in February 2022 by $100,000. “The Tri-ED board of directors is committed to achieving the goals of the Build +...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3

Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU’s Shauna Reilly receives Regents Professorship recognizing academic, advisory achievements

Dr. Shauna Reilly has been presented the Northern Kentucky University Regents Professorship, recognizing her academic and advisory achievements and contributions to the core values of the university. Reilly is a professor of political science at NKU, and she teaches classes in American politics, state politics, and political behavior. Additionally, Dr....
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Campbell Co. Cooperative Extension Service to hold annual open house, community celebration Sept. 10

The Campbell County Cooperative Extension Service with hold its sixth annual Community Celebration and Open House Saturday, September 10 at its main office in Alexandria. The free family event runs from 10 a.m. 2 p.m., showcasing the many resources the community has to offer. Extension agents, assistants, and volunteers will highlight opportunities available to county residents from each of the Extension’s five program areas of 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Salyers Group unveils details of new North by Hotel Covington development, new project partners

Construction is currently underway for the much anticipated $26.5 million-plus development project, North by Hotel Covington (North). The exciting new addition to Covington is the result of the transformation of the former YMCA building, located at 19 E. Pike Street, and Gateway Bookstore at 614 Madison Avenue. The historic 72,000-square-foot...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

People in News: Herron joins Stand Up to Cancer, new KCTCS board member, state appointment

NKyian Stephanie Parr Herron joins Stand Up to Cancer. Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) has named Stephanie Parr Herron as its first Chief Development Officer. In this newly created position, she will be responsible for the growth and development of SU2C’s fundraising strategy, focusing on major gifts, corporate philanthropy, digital engagement, and innovation.
VERSAILLES, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU’s Haile College of Business officially opens Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring NKU administrators and officials from Verst Group Logistics, the Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University officially opened the Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence. The hub, founded through the partnership and generosity of Paul Verst and Verst Group Logistics, will be...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Learning Grove, FamiliesFORWARD combine forces for greater impact on success of children, families

The journey to providing cradle-to-career educational support to all families in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky accelerated as two Cincinnati-area nonprofits announced they are merging. The boards of Learning Grove and FamiliesFORWARD voted to merge services at a joint board meeting on Aug. 22. Learning Grove has provided high-quality educational...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

