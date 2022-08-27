Read full article on original website
NKY Chamber’s Women’s Initiative Regional Summit set for November 3, speakers announced
Mark your calendars for one of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative’s most anticipated professional development events of the year – The Women’s Initiative Regional Summit. Taking place on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport, the Women’s Initiative Regional...
NKY Tri-ED celebrates success of its Build + Elevate investor campaign, exceeding goal and ready to work
The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) has reached a successful conclusion of its Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign, exceeding the $4.5 million goal for the campaign launched in February 2022 by $100,000. “The Tri-ED board of directors is committed to achieving the goals of the Build +...
John Schickel: Boone County leads the way, making library special taxing districts accountable to public
I have fought for more accountability for special taxing districts throughout my time in the Kentucky Senate. This year’s session was a huge success, as we successfully passed Senate Bill 167, which created an alternative governance model for library boards. The bill provides local county leaders, who are elected...
Newport City Manager delivers State of the City address, says city continues to move forward
The City of Newport has roared back from the shutdowns and slowdowns of the COVID pandemic over the past year by attracting $100 million in new commercial and residential development while making continued improvements to the city’s infrastructure, public safety and overall quality of life. “The past few years...
Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3
Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
NKU’s Shauna Reilly receives Regents Professorship recognizing academic, advisory achievements
Dr. Shauna Reilly has been presented the Northern Kentucky University Regents Professorship, recognizing her academic and advisory achievements and contributions to the core values of the university. Reilly is a professor of political science at NKU, and she teaches classes in American politics, state politics, and political behavior. Additionally, Dr....
Campbell Co. Cooperative Extension Service to hold annual open house, community celebration Sept. 10
The Campbell County Cooperative Extension Service with hold its sixth annual Community Celebration and Open House Saturday, September 10 at its main office in Alexandria. The free family event runs from 10 a.m. 2 p.m., showcasing the many resources the community has to offer. Extension agents, assistants, and volunteers will highlight opportunities available to county residents from each of the Extension’s five program areas of 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
Salyers Group unveils details of new North by Hotel Covington development, new project partners
Construction is currently underway for the much anticipated $26.5 million-plus development project, North by Hotel Covington (North). The exciting new addition to Covington is the result of the transformation of the former YMCA building, located at 19 E. Pike Street, and Gateway Bookstore at 614 Madison Avenue. The historic 72,000-square-foot...
People in News: Herron joins Stand Up to Cancer, new KCTCS board member, state appointment
NKyian Stephanie Parr Herron joins Stand Up to Cancer. Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) has named Stephanie Parr Herron as its first Chief Development Officer. In this newly created position, she will be responsible for the growth and development of SU2C’s fundraising strategy, focusing on major gifts, corporate philanthropy, digital engagement, and innovation.
Elsmere Police hire Jimmy Thomas as school resource officer for Arnett Elementary
The City of Elsmere and the Elsmere Police Department have significantly boosted school safety in the community with the hiring of a School Resource Officer (SRO) that is assigned to Arnett Elementary School. Veteran law enforcement officer Jimmy Thomas, who is retired from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and most...
Evan Osgood: I’m a high school senior; I volunteer for veterans in honor of my WWII veteran grandfather
My grandfather, World War II Army veteran Bernard “Papa B” Brockmeyer, always told me that the most valuable thing I could learn was how to rally people behind a cause. “When you work together, you can overcome anything,” he used to say. Papa B passed when I...
KY Supreme Court to get the final say in disputed Campbell commissioner Fischer/Painter race
“Time is of the utmost essence,” said the attorney for David Fischer in asking the Kentucky Supreme Court Monday to review quickly last week’s Kentucky Court of Appeals decision in a disputed race for Campbell County commissioner. The appellate court said Brian Painter, not Fischer, is entitled to...
New Turfway Park Racing and Gaming opens Thursday, get an inside peek at grand facility
Call it a dress rehearsal. The Governor was making an appearance later in the day. And, the public will be invited – for the very first time – Thursday, September 1st at 9 a.m. That’s when the doors of the new Turfway Park Racing and Gaming facility in...
M&P Logistics’ $4 million headquarters development in Florence will bring 210 jobs to Northern Kentucky
Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P), a woman-owned logistics provider based in Northern Kentucky, will invest nearly $4 million in a new headquarters operation in Florence, creating 210 full-time jobs, including positions for at least 120 Kentucky residents. “As a Northern Kentucky native, I’m proud to be from this area...
NKU’s Haile College of Business officially opens Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence
Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring NKU administrators and officials from Verst Group Logistics, the Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University officially opened the Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence. The hub, founded through the partnership and generosity of Paul Verst and Verst Group Logistics, will be...
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
Court of Appeals sides with Brian Painter as GOP nominee in Campbell County commissioner’s race
Brian Painter is entitled to be the Republican nominee for Campbell County Commissioner in the Nov. 8 general election, said the Kentucky Court of Appeals Friday in reversing a ruling by Campbell Circuit Court. In a unanimous ruling, the three-member appellate court said a June 27 decision by a special...
Learning Grove, FamiliesFORWARD combine forces for greater impact on success of children, families
The journey to providing cradle-to-career educational support to all families in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky accelerated as two Cincinnati-area nonprofits announced they are merging. The boards of Learning Grove and FamiliesFORWARD voted to merge services at a joint board meeting on Aug. 22. Learning Grove has provided high-quality educational...
Keven Moore: We must learn habits of preparedness for any possible outcome — to survive and thrive
Have you ever wondered why you do certain things you do? Without thinking, do you stop to assess a parking lot for hidden hazards, before walking to your car? Do you walk to your vehicle with your keys in your hands? Is your bed positioned so that you can lie facing the door as you sleep with one eye open?
Judge Lape rules against Michael Hild in lawsuit tied to Ft. Mitchell property owned by Ben Dusing
Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Lape has issued a temporary injunction against Michael Hild in a lawsuit filed in her court, saying that Benjamin Dusing and his company can proceed with the sale of two pieces of property in Fort Mitchell and that Hild has no claim to the property.
