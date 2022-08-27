ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

Plan Your Lake Oswego Tasting Tour

It’s time for a fun tasting tour at downtown Lake Oswego wine tasting rooms and distilleries. Visit Stein Distillery, Willamette Valley Vineyards Tasting Room, Freeland Spirits, and Domaine Serene Wine Lounge in Lake Oswego. Plan your stops. It’s going to be delicious and refreshing.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Channel 6000

Meteorological fall is knocking on the door

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s getting close to that time of the year when we are transitioning from that warm and sunny summer weather to a slightly crisp and, at times, cloudy fall sky. We are officially starting meteorological fall on Thursday. You may be thinking that it...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Grab your Passport and Head to Taqueria la Marquesa in Lake Oswego!

Another inside look at what you can expect when you join the fun with the Wander Willamette passport program! It’s time to head to Taqueria la Marquesa in Lake Oswego. Once a food truck, the counter service restaurant serves authentic Mexican food. Don’t wait, the Wander Willamette passport program ends August 31st, and all passports must be submitted for rewards by September 8th at 2pm. Learn more about the passport program at: wanderwillamette.com.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Channel 6000

Tuesday brings the heat and another advisory

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although September is nearing, we are still riding the summer wave in Oregon. Temperatures climb to the upper 90s this afternoon, making it the warmest day this week. Due to the high heat, the National Weather Service in Portland has scheduled a heat advisory from...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Lake Oswego, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Lake Oswego, OR
Lifestyle
Channel 6000

Turning summer back on as we finish up the month of August

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are wrapping up the last full month of summer and it sure will feel like it. Monday will be a day full of sunshine, but you’ll have to find a moment to take a break from the heat. High pressure will swell out...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Performs Acoustic Show with Meet-And-Greet

Singer Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys was in town last week for the band’s DNA World Tour concert performance at Portland’s Moda Center. And ahead of the show he took the afternoon to meet fans Aug. 22 and perform an acoustic set at Bunk Sandwiches in SE Portland. Nicole DeCosta caught up with fans in line excited to meet the performer and spoke with Carter about the tour, these intimate fan experiences, and the importance of music to bring us all together.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Talks Solo Music, Thanks Fans

Singer Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys was in town last week for the band’s DNA World Tour concert performance at Portland’s Moda Center. And ahead of the show he took the afternoon to meet fans Aug. 22 and perform an acoustic set at Bunk Sandwiches in SE Portland. Nicole DeCosta caught up with the pop singer to discuss his solo career, how fame has changed since the band first formed in 1993, and what his fans mean to him.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy