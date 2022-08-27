Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
WATCH: 2022 Junior Pan Pacs Day 4 Finals Race Videos
LCM (50m) As reported by Anne Lepesant. The United States closed out Day 4 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with four more gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals. Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM with a meet record of 1:59.01, which also happened to be a National Age Group record for 15-16 boys in the United States. Michaela Mattes won the 1500 free (16:24.02), the last individual event for the girls. Both U.S. medley relays won gold with meet records. Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell contributed to the girls’ victory. Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler earned the gold for the boys.
swimswam.com
Olympic Silver Medalist Jack McLoughlin Retires from Competitive Swimming
Jack McLoughlin won an Olympic silver medal in the 400 free at the Tokyho Olympic Games in what would become the last meet of his storied career. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Australian Olympic swimmer Jack McLoughlin has announced his retirement from the sport after a year away. After...
swimswam.com
Top 5 Boys’ Storylines of 2022 World Junior Champs: Popovici Leads the Pack
David Popovici could steal the spotlight at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, but there are plenty of other intriguing storylines this week, too. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 30-September 4, 2022. Lima, Peru. Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Semis/Finals. David Popovici could steal...
swimswam.com
David Popovici Posts 47.37 Relay Lead-Off in World Jr Champs Debut, Breaks CR
David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Popovici has elected to only swim the 100 free and 200 free individually at these Championships, so his racing debut came this morning in prelims of the boys 4×100 free relay. After breaking the World Record in the 100 free at the European Championships a few weeks ago (46.86), Popovici popped off a 47.37 to lead Romania’s relay off this morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swimswam.com
Former Indonesian National Record Holder, Elysha Pribadi, Commits to Rutgers
Elysha Pribadi, former Indonesian National record holder in the 50-, 100-, and 200- SCM breastrokes, will attend Rutgers for the 2023-2024 season. Current photo via Elysha Pribadi. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college...
Another Famous Athlete Will Go To Moscow For Brittney Griner & Former Gov. Bill Richardson Updates Chris Cuomo On Situation
Nevada Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. says he’s willing to personally get involved in the Brittney Griner case and will talk to President Putin himself to get the WNBA star back home. “If I go there, if this doesn’t work, I will go to Mr. Putin myself,”...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
swimswam.com
2021 World Champion Emily Escobedo Retires from Swimming
U.S. swimmer Emily Escobedo, who won the 2021 World Short Course Championship in the 200 breaststroke, has retired from competitive swimming. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. U.S. National Team swimmer Emily Escobedo has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. Next month, she will begin her new career as...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Finals Preview/Scratch Report
Fresh off her gold medal at the Jr Pan Pacs a few days ago, Japan's Mio Narita cruised to the top seed for the girls 400 IM final tonight with a 4:45.29. Stock photo via Jon Reiter. 2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 30-September 4, 2022. Lima, Peru. Long...
swimswam.com
Mio Narita Wins World Junior Title in 400 IM with Meet Record of 4:37.78
World Record – 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (2016) World Junior Record – 4:29.01, Summer McIntosh (2022) World Jr Champ Record – 4:38.53, Alba Vazquez Ruiz (2019) Five days after breaking the meet record in the 400 IM at Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu, Hawaii (USA), Japan’s Mio Narita took down another meet mark – this time in Lima, Peru at the FINA World Junior Championships.
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
The 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships kick off this morning at the Videna Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. The 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships kick off this morning at the Videna Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru. This morning’s prelims session will feature heats of the boys 400 free, girls 50 breast, boys 100 back, girls 400 IM, boys 100 breast, girls 100 back, boys 4×100 free relay, and girls 4×200 free relay.
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Finals Highlights/Swims You May Have Missed
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) The first night of the 2022 World Junior Championships is in the books, so let’s take a look at today’s action. We saw 4 Championship Records go down today, an impressive tally, considering so many “major” swimming countries have sat out of these World Junior Championships.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Michael Andrew Drops 24 Minute “Duel in the Pool” Youtube Episode
Michael delivers the embed experience. He pulls in local news, Aussie fans, even the Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics. Olympic Champion Michael Andrew drops a 24 minute feature video on Youtube detailing his Duel in the Pool experience. He pulls in local news, the vibe of Aussie fans, and even Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. If you want embedded experience, Michael delivers it here.
swimswam.com
Ikee Wins 50 Free, Honda Posts 1:54 200 Fly At JPN Inter-College Championships
LCM (50m) The 2022 Japanese Intercollegiate Swimming Championships began this week with the nation’s top universities vying for the overall team trophy and bragging rights as the top swimming school. With one day of racing remaining, Nihon University leads the men’s teams in overall points while Chukyo University is...
swimswam.com
2022 Swimming Australia Awards Instagram Vault
Swimming Australia and featured swimmers like Katja Dedekind and Rowan Crothers share captured moments at the 2022 Swimming Australia Awards via Instagram. Archive photo via Anne Lepesant. The 2022 Swimming Australia Awards ceremony was held on August 28th to celebrate the achievements of their swimmers, coaches, clubs, and officials. Fred...
swimswam.com
San Jose State Swimmer Andreea Dragoi Wins Miss California US Nation Pageant
Romanian swimmer Andreea Dragoi, a sophomore at San Jose State University, was announced as the winner of the 2022 Miss California U.S. Nation Pageant. Archive photo via San Jose State University Athletics. Romanian swimmer Andreea Dragoi, a sophomore competing at San Jose State University, was recently announced as the winner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Pacific Swim Wins 2022 San Diego-Imperial LC Age Group Championships
LCM (50m) pool. The 2022 San Diego-Imperial LC Age Group Champs were held earlier this month in Coronado, California. Pacific Swim won the combined title over Rancho San Dieguito by 825 points. Pacific Swim won on both the girls and boys side, propelling them to the overall team victory. Team...
swimswam.com
Water Polo Anywhere, Anytime! Global Inflatable Goals by Anti Wave
The Global Inflatable Goals were developed by Anti Wave to bring the game of Polo to all clubs and pools around the world, anywhere, anytime! Current photo via Anti Wave. Australian-based global aquatic sport equipment supplier Anti Wave is pleased to announce the successful release of their new range of Inflatable water Polo Goals – the Global Inflatable Goals.
swimswam.com
Why Are You Following a Crypto Account on Twitter? It Used to Be Ryan Lochte
The Twitter account formerly known as @ryanlochte is now promoting cryptocurrency and NFT markets to almost 1 million followers. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A few of our eagle-eyed readers noticed something unusual on their Twitter timelines of late: a flood of Tweets from a cryptocurrency hype machine. If...
swimswam.com
Ksawery Masiuk Breaks Coetze’s Day-Old Championship Record in 52.91
World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022) World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018) World Jr Champ Record – 52.95, Pieter Coetze, RSA (2022) In the final of the boys’ 100 backstroke, Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk out-touched Pieter Coetze by 0.08, while also taking down Coetze’s championship record, shaving off 0.04. Prior to last night, Thomas Ceccon held the record at 53.37.
Comments / 0