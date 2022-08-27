ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

WATCH: 2022 Junior Pan Pacs Day 4 Finals Race Videos

LCM (50m) As reported by Anne Lepesant. The United States closed out Day 4 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with four more gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals. Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM with a meet record of 1:59.01, which also happened to be a National Age Group record for 15-16 boys in the United States. Michaela Mattes won the 1500 free (16:24.02), the last individual event for the girls. Both U.S. medley relays won gold with meet records. Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell contributed to the girls’ victory. Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler earned the gold for the boys.
HONOLULU, HI
swimswam.com

Top 5 Boys’ Storylines of 2022 World Junior Champs: Popovici Leads the Pack

David Popovici could steal the spotlight at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, but there are plenty of other intriguing storylines this week, too. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 30-September 4, 2022. Lima, Peru. Long Course Meters (50m), Prelims/Semis/Finals. David Popovici could steal...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

David Popovici Posts 47.37 Relay Lead-Off in World Jr Champs Debut, Breaks CR

David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. David Popovici has already made a statement at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. Popovici has elected to only swim the 100 free and 200 free individually at these Championships, so his racing debut came this morning in prelims of the boys 4×100 free relay. After breaking the World Record in the 100 free at the European Championships a few weeks ago (46.86), Popovici popped off a 47.37 to lead Romania’s relay off this morning.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
State
Hawaii State
swimswam.com

2021 World Champion Emily Escobedo Retires from Swimming

U.S. swimmer Emily Escobedo, who won the 2021 World Short Course Championship in the 200 breaststroke, has retired from competitive swimming. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. U.S. National Team swimmer Emily Escobedo has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. Next month, she will begin her new career as...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Daniel Bell
swimswam.com

Mio Narita Wins World Junior Title in 400 IM with Meet Record of 4:37.78

World Record – 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (2016) World Junior Record – 4:29.01, Summer McIntosh (2022) World Jr Champ Record – 4:38.53, Alba Vazquez Ruiz (2019) Five days after breaking the meet record in the 400 IM at Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu, Hawaii (USA), Japan’s Mio Narita took down another meet mark – this time in Lima, Peru at the FINA World Junior Championships.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 World Junior Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

The 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships kick off this morning at the Videna Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. The 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships kick off this morning at the Videna Aquatic Centre in Lima, Peru. This morning’s prelims session will feature heats of the boys 400 free, girls 50 breast, boys 100 back, girls 400 IM, boys 100 breast, girls 100 back, boys 4×100 free relay, and girls 4×200 free relay.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Usa Swimming#Swimmer#Pan Pacific Championships#Nag#National Age Group#International Team Trials
swimswam.com

Michael Andrew Drops 24 Minute “Duel in the Pool” Youtube Episode

Michael delivers the embed experience. He pulls in local news, Aussie fans, even the Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics. Olympic Champion Michael Andrew drops a 24 minute feature video on Youtube detailing his Duel in the Pool experience. He pulls in local news, the vibe of Aussie fans, and even Aussie vs U.S. history going back to the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. If you want embedded experience, Michael delivers it here.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 Swimming Australia Awards Instagram Vault

Swimming Australia and featured swimmers like Katja Dedekind and Rowan Crothers share captured moments at the 2022 Swimming Australia Awards via Instagram. Archive photo via Anne Lepesant. The 2022 Swimming Australia Awards ceremony was held on August 28th to celebrate the achievements of their swimmers, coaches, clubs, and officials. Fred...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

San Jose State Swimmer Andreea Dragoi Wins Miss California US Nation Pageant

Romanian swimmer Andreea Dragoi, a sophomore at San Jose State University, was announced as the winner of the 2022 Miss California U.S. Nation Pageant. Archive photo via San Jose State University Athletics. Romanian swimmer Andreea Dragoi, a sophomore competing at San Jose State University, was recently announced as the winner...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Pacific Swim Wins 2022 San Diego-Imperial LC Age Group Championships

LCM (50m) pool. The 2022 San Diego-Imperial LC Age Group Champs were held earlier this month in Coronado, California. Pacific Swim won the combined title over Rancho San Dieguito by 825 points. Pacific Swim won on both the girls and boys side, propelling them to the overall team victory. Team...
CORONADO, CA
swimswam.com

Water Polo Anywhere, Anytime! Global Inflatable Goals by Anti Wave

The Global Inflatable Goals were developed by Anti Wave to bring the game of Polo to all clubs and pools around the world, anywhere, anytime! Current photo via Anti Wave. Australian-based global aquatic sport equipment supplier Anti Wave is pleased to announce the successful release of their new range of Inflatable water Polo Goals – the Global Inflatable Goals.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Why Are You Following a Crypto Account on Twitter? It Used to Be Ryan Lochte

The Twitter account formerly known as @ryanlochte is now promoting cryptocurrency and NFT markets to almost 1 million followers. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A few of our eagle-eyed readers noticed something unusual on their Twitter timelines of late: a flood of Tweets from a cryptocurrency hype machine. If...
INTERNET
swimswam.com

Ksawery Masiuk Breaks Coetze’s Day-Old Championship Record in 52.91

World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022) World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018) World Jr Champ Record – 52.95, Pieter Coetze, RSA (2022) In the final of the boys’ 100 backstroke, Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk out-touched Pieter Coetze by 0.08, while also taking down Coetze’s championship record, shaving off 0.04. Prior to last night, Thomas Ceccon held the record at 53.37.
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy