Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
NOLA.com
Amanda Shaw and Choppa to perform their 'Louisiana Saturday Night' remake at LSU game
Amanda Shaw never thought she’d present a bowl of her homemade salsa to Dolly Parton, her musical idol. But while she was in Nashville this summer to write and record music with Kent Wells, Parton’s bandleader and producer, she whipped up a batch of salsa based on her mother’s Guatemalan family recipe. Wells liked it, and suggested she make some for Parton in case the legend popped into the recording studio.
fox8live.com
Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews inside the Caesars Superdome have started getting ready for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, featuring LSU vs Florida State. Officials said the turf is being painted for the big game on Sunday, Sept. 4. They added the colors in the video may not look exact...
Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball Player Gets Awesome Surprise in Her Hometown
There is something about playing in your hometown that's just different. Whether its high school football teams defending the honor of their hamlet or professional athletes going back to where it all began, putting it all on the line in the place that raised you is a tough feeling to describe. Those games are certainly bigger than normal, regardless of what an athlete may claim in an interview.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Louisiana is a whole new world compared to Florida
Two weeks ago, I moved over 400 miles away from my hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, to come to LSU. Leaving home was a terrifying experience. I didn’t know a soul. Louisiana is a new place with a new culture. The bubble of Tallahassee is much quieter than Baton Rouge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Watch and Listen: Florida State vs. LSU
All of the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Seminoles showdown with the Tigers in New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs
There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
Erath schools closed Monday
Vermilion Parish schools will be closed Monday, August 29, due to electricity issues that will effect the entire city.
theadvocate.com
Here's the list of Louisiana's all-time winningest high school football coaches
Call it Louisiana tradition at the top. And it is led by three active high school football coaches who have combined for 1,432 victories. John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis became the nation’s second coach to crack the 600 wins barrier a year ago and leads the pack with a record 603-75-6 as he enters his 53rd season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFB.com
3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge
We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. LSU: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — After coming off a landslide and record-breaking victory against Duquesne on Saturday the Florida State Seminoles take aim at Crescent City where they look to face off against LSU Tigers in a primetime showdown at the Superdome. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 4 at...
Update on evacuation at Donald Gardner Stadium during Friday jamboree
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon provided more details about an incident that led to the evacuation of Donald Gardner Stadium .
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
Old River locks closing impacts farmers’ bottom lines
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in 46 years, the Old River locks are being drained so they can be repaired. “The only way for us to get our crops on the market is through the river,” Curt Engemann said. Empty barges on the shallow...
brproud.com
Brian Kelly’s change of heart in naming starting QB
LSU head coach Brian Kelly made a change to his timeline of (publicly) naming a starting quarterback for LSU’s season opener vs Florida State.
Power outages across Acadiana
SLEMCO customers are experiencing outages in St. Landry Parish, Acadia Parish, and St. Martin Parish.
brproud.com
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Acadiana High School
We are following a developing story from Acadiana High School. The Scott Fire Department reports on Monday night that they are on the scene of a fire at Acadiana High School. A photo shared on social media shows a number of fire trucks on campus, with smoke rising in the background.
85th International Crowley Rice Festival Music Lineup Has Been Released
The wait is finally over. The 85th International Rice Festival entertainment lineup is here and it is one you don't want to miss.
theadvocate.com
Timeline: See year's worth of incident reports from a Louisiana juvenile prison in turmoil
When the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie opened, it was heralded as a new kind of juvenile prison that would radically refocus on rehabilitation and therapeutic intervention. But a year’s worth of incident reports show turmoil, violence, and frequent disruptions to education. Read the full story: Dorm brawls,...
WAFB.com
Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead
Water emergency declared in Jackson, Miss. Officials say residents should boil their water for three minutes fully before using it to brush their teeth or cook food. LPSO searching for individuals allegedly involved in car burglaries. Updated: 1 hour ago. LPSO searching for individuals allegedly involved in car burglaries. Last...
Comments / 0