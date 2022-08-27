ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Amanda Shaw and Choppa to perform their 'Louisiana Saturday Night' remake at LSU game

Amanda Shaw never thought she’d present a bowl of her homemade salsa to Dolly Parton, her musical idol. But while she was in Nashville this summer to write and record music with Kent Wells, Parton’s bandleader and producer, she whipped up a batch of salsa based on her mother’s Guatemalan family recipe. Wells liked it, and suggested she make some for Parton in case the legend popped into the recording studio.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews inside the Caesars Superdome have started getting ready for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, featuring LSU vs Florida State. Officials said the turf is being painted for the big game on Sunday, Sept. 4. They added the colors in the video may not look exact...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN Lafayette

Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball Player Gets Awesome Surprise in Her Hometown

There is something about playing in your hometown that's just different. Whether its high school football teams defending the honor of their hamlet or professional athletes going back to where it all began, putting it all on the line in the place that raised you is a tough feeling to describe. Those games are certainly bigger than normal, regardless of what an athlete may claim in an interview.
LAFAYETTE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Louisiana is a whole new world compared to Florida

Two weeks ago, I moved over 400 miles away from my hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, to come to LSU. Leaving home was a terrifying experience. I didn’t know a soul. Louisiana is a new place with a new culture. The bubble of Tallahassee is much quieter than Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Smartphone#Mobile Media#Youtube#Sports#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
theadvocate.com

Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs

There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
City
Lafayette, LA
WAFB.com

3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge

We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. LSU: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — After coming off a landslide and record-breaking victory against Duquesne on Saturday the Florida State Seminoles take aim at Crescent City where they look to face off against LSU Tigers in a primetime showdown at the Superdome. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 4 at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN Lafayette

Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Acadiana High School

We are following a developing story from Acadiana High School. The Scott Fire Department reports on Monday night that they are on the scene of a fire at Acadiana High School. A photo shared on social media shows a number of fire trucks on campus, with smoke rising in the background.
SCOTT, LA
WAFB.com

Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead

Water emergency declared in Jackson, Miss. Officials say residents should boil their water for three minutes fully before using it to brush their teeth or cook food. LPSO searching for individuals allegedly involved in car burglaries. Updated: 1 hour ago. LPSO searching for individuals allegedly involved in car burglaries. Last...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy